Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

30 December 2025 101 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
101 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Minteh + Calafiori > Neto + Dorgu with 2FT?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Exciting, yeah get the points and use them for future hits 😛

      Open Controls
  2. Traction Engine Foot
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Does Hincapie to Lewis Hall make sense here? I think Hincapie might start again but could be down to 2 defenders if not...

    Raya
    VVD Hincapie Van den Berg
    Saka Foden Cunha Semenyo Wilson
    Haaland Ekitike
    Dubravka Richards Mukiele Guiu
    1ft £0.2m

    Open Controls
  3. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 10 Years
    just now

    My FH team

    John
    Gabriel Fringpong Dorgu Hall
    Palmer Cunha Cherki Wirtz
    Haaland Ekitike

    Sels Gordon Chalabah Mane

    Only two decisions left

    1. Do I start Gordon over anyone else?
    2. Do I start Chalobah over anyone else?

    Open Controls
  4. BusbySwede
    • 8 Years
    just now

    1 FT, 0 2 itb
    What is the preferred option?
    A) Timber/Chalobah out for a newcastle defender or
    B) Semenyo out for Gordon?

    Verbruggen, Dubravka
    Timber, Chalobah, O'Reilly, Van Hecke, Esteve
    Saka, Foden, Wirtz, Semenyo, Anderson
    Haaland, Etikite, Guiu

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.