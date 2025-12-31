Fantasy EFL Gameweek 23: Expert team reveals

It’s time for our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 23 team reveals. All 72 sides across all three leagues play twice this week, so it’s a Double Gameweek all round.

Our panel showcase their squads, the differentials they’re targeting, and the captaincy choices that could define the round.

Aynsley Pears starts in goal for two home fixtures and comes into the week on the back of three consecutive clean sheets.

At the back, Omar Sowunmi and Adebola Oluwo line up together. Both have favourable fixtures and carry real attacking threat from set pieces, particularly at corners.

In midfield, Lewis Wing earns his place through strong all-round play, current form, and penalty duties. Anis Mehmeti also comes in with two appealing home fixtures and remains Bristol City's main attacking outlet.

Up front, Michael Cheek goes straight into the side after scoring a hat-trick and now benefits from another strong run of fixtures. Aaron Drinan returns from suspension and faces favourable matchups, with the chance to add to his 11 goals this season.

The team picks are Bromley and Notts County, with both sides enjoying two home fixtures and strong chances of securing maximum points.

and , with both sides enjoying two home fixtures and strong chances of securing maximum points. The captaincy goes to Sowunmi.

Formation: 2-3-1

Captain: Charlie Whitaker (Tranmere Rovers)

Team Picks: Luton Town & Tranmere Rovers

Rank: 2,873

I head into Double Gameweek 23 off the back of my best score of the season, posting 157 points and climbing 1,547 places in the rankings. I now want to build on that momentum.

Goalkeeper – Christian Walton (Ipswich Town, 1% selected) – Walton arrives in strong form after back-to-back clean sheets in Gameweek 22. Ipswich Town now face Oxford United and Portsmouth, two sides averaging fewer than a goal per game, which gives Walton another good platform for defensive returns.

Defenders – Dan Imray and Adebola Oluwo (Blackpool, 0.2% selected / Salford City, 10.8% selected)- Since returning from an eight-match absence, Imray has kept four clean sheets in five appearances, while also producing two goals and one assist. He offers defensive security with genuine attacking threat. Oluwo also comes into the round off consecutive clean sheets and carries consistent set-piece upside.

Midfielders – Charlie Whitaker, Lewis Wing, and Jordan Clark (Tranmere Rovers, 1.6% selected / Reading, 13.4% selected / Luton Town, 1.0% selected) – Charlie Whitaker has averaged eight points per appearance across his last 11 matches and now faces two teams with very limited home wins in League Two this season. Lewis Wing also averages eight points and has two home fixtures against Burton Albion and Stockport County, giving him multiple routes to points. Jordan Clark has hit double digits in each of his last three matches and now faces two League One sides struggling near the bottom.

Forward – Rumarn Burrell (Queens Park Rangers, 1.8% selected) – Burrell has stepped up well and has 13 goal involvements this season. He now faces the bottom two teams back-to-back, both at home, where 9 of his 12 returns have come.

(Queens Park Rangers, 1.8% selected) – Burrell has stepped up well and has 13 goal involvements this season. He now faces the bottom two teams back-to-back, both at home, where 9 of his 12 returns have come. Team Picks – I’m taking an aggressive approach this week and targeting away results across the board to maximise additional points returns.

For the goalkeeper spot, I’ve gone with Christian Walton . Ipswich Town have two favourable fixtures for clean sheets and come into the round off back-to-back away shutouts, underlining their defensive solidity.

In defence, my first pick is Adebola Oluwo. Salford City recorded two clean sheets in the previous Gameweek and now face two sides that struggle in attack, which sets up another strong week for him. Alongside him is Omar Sowunmi. Bromley have two home fixtures, giving him strong clean-sheet potential, while his goal threat and clearance points add further upside.

Moving into midfield, Lewis Wing earns his place through consistent output. The Reading midfielder averages eight points per game, has 11 goal contributions this season, and remains on penalties. Two home fixtures only strengthen his appeal. My second midfield pick is Todd Cantwell. Blackburn Rovers also enjoy two favourable home matches, and Cantwell remains central to their play. He offers points through goals, assists, interceptions, and penalty duties, making him another strong all-round option.

Up front, I've selected Michael Cheek. Bromley face two home fixtures and average over two goals per game at Hayes Lane. Cheek already has 15 goal involvements in 23 matches and will look to add to that tally this double Gameweek. My second forward is Rumarn Burrell. He has 13 goal contributions this season, nine of which have come at home. QPR have scored 20 goals across their 11 home games, which points towards further opportunities for Burrell this week.

. Bromley face two home fixtures and average over two goals per game at Hayes Lane. Cheek already has 15 goal involvements in 23 matches and will look to add to that tally this double Gameweek. My second forward is . He has 13 goal contributions this season, nine of which have come at home. QPR have scored 20 goals across their 11 home games, which points towards further opportunities for Burrell this week. For team picks, I’ve gone with Bromley and Notts County. Bromley remain unbeaten at home with seven wins and four draws from 11 matches. Notts County also boast a strong home record, winning six and drawing three of their 11 games. With both sides playing twice at home and showing strong form on their own turf, they shape up as reliable team selections this week.

Targeting favourable fixtures remains central to success, particularly during double gameweeks. Kelle Roos continues to stand out as one of the safest goalkeeper options available. A kind fixture this round boosts his clean-sheet potential, while his consistent save output protects his floor. That balance of security and upside makes him a standout choice between the posts.

Omar Sowunmi remains one of the most dangerous defenders in Fantasy. His strong goal return for a centre-back underlines how integral he is to Bromley's set-piece threat. Deliveries from Ben Pinnock regularly target Sowunmi, who attacks the ball aggressively and dominates in the air. Alongside that attacking upside, he produces steady baseline points through clearances, blocks, tackles, and aerial duels, giving him one of the highest ceilings among defenders this week.

Jimmy Dunne continues to operate in a central defensive role and offers reliability through his defensive work. He regularly picks up points from tackles, clearances, and blocks, ensuring a solid floor even when attacking returns don't arrive. With a favourable fixture also bringing clean-sheet potential, Dunne shapes up as a well-rounded defensive option with multiple routes to points.

Michael Cheek remains a leading forward pick and the focal point of his team's attack. His combination of goal threat, penalty duties, and consistent minutes provides both security and upside. Coming off the back of a hat-trick, it's no surprise he looks set to be one of the most popular selections this round and a near-essential option for many managers.

