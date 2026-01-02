FPL Gameweek 20: Best odds for goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 20? We’ve broken down the latest bookmaker odds to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Bookmaker odds are based on if the player starts

SUMMARY

Clear of the rest this week is Erling Haaland (£15.1m), who leads the market with a 71% chance of an attacking return. Manchester City face a tough fixture on paper against Chelsea, but the Blues continue to look fragile defensively. They also head into the round without Moisés Caicedo (£5.7m), which only strengthens Haaland’s appeal.

Next up is Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) on 60%. The Arsenal talisman has ticked over for points recently, but just two double-digit hauls this season have raised questions around his explosiveness. Even so, a meeting with a vulnerable Bournemouth side keeps him firmly in the conversation.

Two players sit just behind on 58%. Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) faces a Fulham defence that have looked shaky at times, while Rayan Cherki (£6.7m) will aim to build on the eight assists and two goals he has already recorded. He should have had another on Thursday when Savinho (£6.9m) missed a sitter.

It’s no surprise to see Brighton attackers feature prominently. The Seagulls take on Burnley, the league’s second-worst defence, which brings both Danny Welbeck (£6.3m) and a rested Georginio Rutter (£5.6m) into play.

Newcastle United also supply plenty of options. The Magpies host an out-of-form Crystal Palace side, creating opportunities for Nick Woltemade (£7.4m), Anthony Gordon (£7.4m), Harvey Barnes (£6.1m), and Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) to deliver returns. Woltemade was handed a rest in midweek, so you’d assume he starts over Wissa in Gameweek 20.