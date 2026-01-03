AFCON Fantasy Gameweek 4: Team Reveals

The AFCON group stage has now come to a close, bringing clarity on qualification, rotation risks, and emerging Fantasy assets. Attention quickly turns to the knockout rounds, where margins tighten and team selection becomes even more critical.

Ahead of AFCON Fantasy Gameweek 4, our experts reveal their teams, outlining how they plan to navigate the latter stages of the tournament and where they see the best opportunities for points.

The knockout stages now begin, with unlimited transfers available. Squad building becomes far more challenging at this point, as the strongest teams progress, budget options thin out, and value across the game tightens.

My team selection leans heavily toward the favourites who finished top of their groups and also sit on the more favourable side of the draw. As a result, the focus falls on Morocco , Senegal , Egypt , and Nigeria , with the knowledge that these sides can only meet each other at the semi-final stage. Eleven players come from those four teams.

, , , and , with the knowledge that these sides can only meet each other at the semi-final stage. Eleven players come from those four teams. Alongside that core, I’ve added several in-form options capable of delivering returns and offering additional captaincy routes. Players such as Laasine Sinayoko, Lyle Foster, and Hannibal Mejbri fit that brief and provide useful flexibility moving into the latter stages of the tournament.

With the Round of 16 underway, the squad targets teams I back as favourites to progress through the knockout stages.

Between the posts, Bounou and Stanley Nwabali provide strong coverage. This pairing gives a solid chance of carrying a goalkeeper into the later rounds if either Morocco or Nigeria reach the final.

and provide strong coverage. This pairing gives a solid chance of carrying a goalkeeper into the later rounds if either Morocco or Nigeria reach the final. At the back, the selection largely follows the template, with Abdoulaye Seck offering a slight differential. With Kalidou Koulibaly suspended, Seck looks well placed to step in, and his price point adds further value.

offering a slight differential. With suspended, looks well placed to step in, and his price point adds further value. Midfield focuses on attacking coverage from Morocco, alongside Idrissa Gana Gueye , who offers a reliable points floor. They are complemented by Ibrahim Maza and Sebastian Tounekti , both selected as short- to medium-term punts with upside.

, who offers a reliable points floor. They are complemented by and , both selected as short- to medium-term punts with upside. Up front, the attack features Ademola Lookman, Akor Adams, and Lyle Foster. That trio provides balance and flexibility, allowing room to adapt should injuries or eliminations occur.

My strategy centres on securing four nailed players from Morocco and four from Senegal . Both sides have favourable opening fixtures in the knockout stages, and I expect each to go deep into the tournament, potentially all the way to the final. With Senegal’s line-up confirmed before the deadline, selecting four starters from that squad feels like a straightforward call.

and four from . Both sides have favourable opening fixtures in the knockout stages, and I expect each to go deep into the tournament, potentially all the way to the final. With Senegal’s line-up confirmed before the deadline, selecting four starters from that squad feels like a straightforward call. I also rate Victor Osimhen highly. He takes penalties and faces a favourable fixture, which gives him clear upside in the early rounds.

highly. He takes penalties and faces a favourable fixture, which gives him clear upside in the early rounds. The remainder of the squad focuses on budget-friendly starters from strong teams. Players such as Yasser Ibrahim , Hazem Mastouri , and Stanley Nwabali help balance the budget while maintaining security of minutes.

, , and help balance the budget while maintaining security of minutes. I also like the appeal of Riyad Mahrez and Franck Kessié , as I expect their teams to challenge Senegal and Morocco for a place in the semi-finals. However, budget constraints mean they remain just outside my current plans.

and , as I expect their teams to challenge Senegal and Morocco for a place in the semi-finals. However, budget constraints mean they remain just outside my current plans. In the knockout stages, I always prioritise loading up on players from the strongest teams. Doing so reduces the need for transfers later on and helps maintain flexibility as the tournament progresses.

With the group stage now complete and the knockout phase underway, the strategy is straightforward. The focus shifts heavily toward teams with the most favourable fixtures, namely Morocco , Senegal , and Nigeria .

, , and . There are two main question marks in the squad. The first concerns Salah-Eddine , who could lose his place following the return of Achraf Hakimi . While Salah-Eddine impressed across his first two appearances, his minutes now look less secure.

, who could lose his place following the return of . While impressed across his first two appearances, his minutes now look less secure. The second dilemma revolves around Ibrahim Maza and budget allocation. The upside of Riyad Mahrez is well established, and opting for Maza instead carries clear risk, with funds dictating the decision rather than preference.

and budget allocation. The upside of is well established, and opting for Maza instead carries clear risk, with funds dictating the decision rather than preference. Aside from those uncertainties, the squad feels close to settled, with around 95% of the selection locked in ahead of the deadline.

The strategy centres on targeting assets from Morocco and Senegal , with a handful of differentials added to try and gain ground.

There is a strong temptation to bring in Achraf Hakimi , but for now, the budget still doesn’t allow the move to happen.

I’ve opted for a balanced spread across my eight picks for the Round of 16 fixtures.

The selection leans fairly template, with Mohamed Salah , Brahim Diaz , Victor Osimhen , and Riyad Mahrez forming a premium core. They come at a cost, but all carry the potential to progress deep into the tournament, even if upsets occur.

, , , and forming a premium core. They come at a cost, but all carry the potential to progress deep into the tournament, even if upsets occur. The rest of the squad focuses on low-cost favourites, with picks such as Samuel Kotto and Ghislain Konan helping to balance the budget while still offering secure minutes.

and helping to balance the budget while still offering secure minutes. Overall, the approach plays the percentages, with multiple captaincy options available depending on how the fixtures unfold.

