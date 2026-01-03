FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 20

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, while the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Clean sheets are going to be vital towards any success this week due to the Challenge. With that in mind, backing Brighton Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen seems like a wise move. The Seagulls face second from bottom Burnley this week, who have struggled from an attacking perspective this season.

Another goalkeeper with good clean sheet potential this week, of course, is David Raya. Arsenal continue to maintain good underlying data, and they face a Bournemouth side that has failed to win any of their previous 10 league matches.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez, who faces Nottingham Forest, Everton’s Jordan Pickford versus Brentford, and Liverpool’s Alisson Becker for his clash against Fulham, are all among the viable alternatives.

DEFENDERS

Whilst David Raya is a very good route into the Arsenal defence, it could be difficult for Challengers to avoid Gabriel this week. The Brazilian marked his return from injury with a goal against Aston Villa last time out, displaying his ever-present attacking threat.

Brighton’s meeting with Burnley remains an excellent match to buy into from a defensive perspective. One of few options we could look to is centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke. The Dutchman isn’t a constant attacking threat, but after his brace against Aston Villa late last year, he could be a serious consideration.

Playing out of position last time out, Jeremie Frimpong arguably has more potential than any other defender this week. Teamsheets will be key for his selection, but even is he starts at full-back, an assist in that role during Gameweek 18 shows he can be a threat when playing deeper.

Ian Maatsen of Aston Villa, Manchester United’s Patrick Dorgu versus Leeds United and Everton centre-back James Tarkowski could also appeal this week.

MIDFIELDERS

There are lots of great midfield options for the new round ahead, and one of them is Bukayo Saka. Albeit slightly frustrating for FPL managers as of late, Saka continues to produce good underlying attacking data, and this week he faces Bournemouth, who have struggled for form.

Taking into account Aston Villa’s 11-game win streak prior to their loss against Arsenal, it could be worth bringing in one of their attackers for a home match against Nottingham Forest. The best of the bunch is arguably Morgan Rogers, who recently managed back-to-back 15-point hauls.

Another player who hasn’t exactly hit the heights many of us expected him to recently is Matheus Cunha. Manchester United will have plenty of motivation heading into a likely intense match with Leeds United, which could help Cunha translate his increased gametime into actual attacking output.

Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, Liverpool duo Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai, Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon v Crystal Palace and Manchester City duo Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki also offer potential heading into the new round.

FORWARDS

Loss of key man Moises Caicedo could be a major problem for Chelsea this week. That and the departure of manager Enzo Maresca could make this a good opportunity for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland to return.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have been woeful from a defensive perspective this season. Targeting them weekly has seen plenty of success for opposing attackers. West Ham United’s danger man is of course Jarrod Bowen who scored in his previous match.

Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike is another standout. Although blanking last time out, Ekitike continues to produce impressive underlying attacking metrics, so a meeting with Fulham could present him with the opportunity to translate that into goal contributions.

TEAM REVEAL

I’m fairly settled with this, to be honest. Usually, there is a major decision to be made, but that doesn’t feel like the case this week.

Clean sheets are key, so a back-three makes sense. Covering off the Aston Villa, Brighton, Arsenal and Everton defence also feels like a shoo-in.

Cunha and Haaland have good fixtures from an attacking perspective. Not owning Haaland in Challenge is always a major risk, and I don’t see any worth in betting against him.

Captaincy is on Gabriel. His attacking threat, mixed with his clean sheet potential makes him a standout candidate.

GAMEWEEK 19 REVIEW