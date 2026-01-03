Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 20: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

3 January 2026 121 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
At the end of Saturday’s four Gameweek 20 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the day’s Fantasy numbers.

Here, you’ll find the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Saturday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 20: SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 20: SATURDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

FORWARDS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Bournemouth2 – 3Arsenal
Wolverhampton Wanderers3 – 0West Ham United
Brighton and Hove Albion2 – 0Burnley
Aston Villa3 – 1Nottingham Forest
