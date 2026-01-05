FPL Gameweek 21: Best clean sheet odds

While defensive contribution (DefCon) points are the talk of the town, clean sheets remain the bread and butter of defenders in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Using bookmaker odds to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 21.

GAMEWEEK 21 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Note: Odds have been taken from a bookmakers, then converted into percentages.

SUMMARY

Everton sit clear at the top of the clean sheet odds in Gameweek 21. The Toffees already rank inside the top five sides for shutouts this season, so the underlying numbers remain strong. The recent 4–2 defeat to Brentford raises a few eyebrows, but a home fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers offers an immediate chance to respond and reassert their defensive credentials.

Brentford follow closely behind. The Bees have not matched Everton’s consistency for clean sheets, but their home form still stands out. Only seven sides have conceded fewer goals on home soil this campaign, and a visit from Sunderland presents a strong opportunity to add another shutout to their tally.

Three teams share a 40% clean sheet probability this week. Manchester City welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Etihad, while Newcastle United look to build momentum after keeping things tight last time out, with Leeds United next on the schedule. Arsenal also feature in this group, though their defensive appeal feels slightly muted. A meeting with Liverpool brings a tougher test than usual for the Gunners.

Manchester United are the only other side pushing the top tier. They have managed just one clean sheet in their last six league matches, so defensive returns remain unreliable. Still, a trip to Turf Moor to face a blunt Burnley attack boosts their chances of a shutout this time around.

Just below that, four teams sit around the 31% mark. Nottingham Forest take on West Ham United, Chelsea travel to fellow Londoners Fulham, Aston Villa face a struggling Crystal Palace away from home, and Bournemouth host an out-of-form Tottenham side. Each offers a route to defensive points, though none come without some level of risk.