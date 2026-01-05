FPL Gameweek 21: Best odds for goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 21? We’ve broken down the latest bookmaker odds to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Bookmaker odds are based on if the player starts

SUMMARY

It comes as little surprise to see Erling Haaland (£15.1m) dominate the anytime return odds in Gameweek 21. The Norwegian has already delivered 19 goals and four assists this season and, despite failing to score in his last three outings, will be keen to get back among the points as Manchester City host Brighton.

Manchester United’s trip to Turf Moor also looks appealing from an attacking perspective. Burnley have conceded the second-most goals in the league this campaign, which keeps United assets firmly on the radar. Matheus Cunha (£8.2m) sits second for implied attacking probability this week, underlining his growing importance with key players absent.

Brentford’s Igor Thiago (£6.9m) and Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki (£6.8m) complete the top four. Thiago heads into a home fixture against Sunderland fresh from a hat-trick, while Cherki continues to impress, already racking up 10 attacking returns this season.

A trio of popular picks sit just behind on a 58% chance of delivering an attacking return. Phil Foden (£8.9m) features despite blanking in his last four matches, while Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m) remains a key attacking outlet and continues to attract attention amid speculation over a potential move to Manchester City. Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) rounds off the group, with Arsenal hosting a Liverpool side that has struggled defensively.

Newcastle representation also features inside the top 20. Nick Woltemade (£7.3m) faces Leeds United after being limited to just 22 minutes across his last two appearances, while teammate Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) also carries strong odds of an attacking return.

Several players growing in popularity among FPL managers make the list as well. West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) takes on a leaky Nottingham Forest defence, while Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers (£7.6m) will look to extend an encouraging run of recent form.