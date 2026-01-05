FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 21?

5 January 2026 67 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Goals + assists imminent! Who is 'due' in FPL Gameweek 21? 2

The tight New Year turnaround meant there was no article looking back at our Gameweek 19 tables, although the latest podcast celebrated goals from David Brooks (£5.0m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m), alongside several assists.

Joe and Marc then correctly forecasted strikes from Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) and Yasin Ayari (£4.8m).

Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) couldn’t quite score, but was able to assist in a cameo, whereas Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) outdid his prediction by netting against Fulham. Meanwhile, as anticipated, Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) and Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) set up goals for their colleagues.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

67 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. ‘Tis the Season
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    Etikite out for Thiago??

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      29 mins ago

      Came here to ask that!
      I'm tempted but forward transfers aren't going very well for me

      Open Controls
      1. ‘Tis the Season
        • 7 Years
        just now

        😀

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      How big are the chances that Ekitike starts this fe?

      Open Controls
      1. ‘Tis the Season
        • 7 Years
        just now

        75% apparently but don’t believe that’s accurate :-S

        Open Controls
    3. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  2. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    56 mins ago

    Bench one

    A) Wilson (CHE H)
    B) Timber (LIV H)
    C) Ekitike (ARS A)

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 15 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  3. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    54 mins ago

    Last Man Standing isn't open to new entries?I read that January 17th (before Gameweek 22) will be the closing time for entries.

    Open Controls
  4. CheesyZoot
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    At around 1.6m overall and very tempted to wildcard

    Anyone else?

    Players in want include Gabriel, palmer, Thiago, Rogers etc

    Open Controls
    1. mrtapio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I would not. Take a hit or two.
      You will fly up the ranks if you use WC in the right time around doubles and blanks with a good plan.

      I think there is to much uncertainty right now around players, and hard to get the pick right. Wait a couple of weeks at least.

      Open Controls
  5. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Peak FPL if Ekitike starts and wipes those Arsenal clean sheets

    Open Controls
  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Manchester City FC can confirm that Josko Gvardiol has suffered a tibial fracture to his right leg.

    https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/josko-gvardiol-update-man-city-63903228/

    Open Controls
    1. ‘Tis the Season
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Who starts in his place

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        16 mins ago

        Assuming Dias is out

        Back 4:
        Nunes Khusanov Ake O'Reilly

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Bad back 4 and because Pep never uses him Ake is very rusty and unable to play football very often. Khusanov us very entertaining to watch at CB, one of the worst signings Pep has ever made

          Open Controls
  7. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Start Mukiele or Timber (have Gabriel)?

    Open Controls
    1. Old Wulfrunian
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      Timber

      Open Controls
    2. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      Timber

      Open Controls
    3. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      Thanks guys

      Open Controls
  8. Eddie Nketamine
    • 2 Years
    34 mins ago

    Currently having to start both VVD and Ekitike, I also own timber, rice and saka.

    1 free transfer, 0.1m itb should I sell VVD or Ekitike as I can’t really bench them, only have van hecke on the bench who has city away

    Open Controls
    1. Old Wulfrunian
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      You mean sell them tonight before the price changes?

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Sell VVD

      Play Ekitike then re-assess after the Burnley match

      Open Controls
  9. PGR
    • 14 Years
    34 mins ago

    Boring question, but I need a sub 5.8 million midfielder.

    Who do I get out of Garner, Stach or Anderson?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      31 mins ago

      Anderson - safe 4 pointer

      Garner - prefer KDH when back

      Stach - Longstaff was back in the squad from injury so not sure if he impacts Stach again

      Open Controls
      1. PGR
        • 14 Years
        27 mins ago

        Cheers, thanks!
        If you had to get one to start every week, would you pick Anderson?

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yes, for a set & forget 3 or 4 points each week. I think Dyche has clipped his wings a bit going forward but that was to be expected.

          Wilson an option? I prefer random 2's, 6's and the occasional haul to a plodder, but I'm sure they'll be similar at the end of the season

          Open Controls
    2. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      26 mins ago

      Anderson I think despite Forest not being great

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Is Wilson too pricey now?

      Open Controls
  10. Rico123
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Would you do Timber and Minteh to Tarkowski and Rice for free? (Have Gabriel and Saka)

    I transferred out Rice last week to bring in Gab but obviously now regretting it and thinking 2 Arsenal attack better than 2 defenders

    A. Good moves
    B. No, too knee jerk

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. gomez123
    • 12 Years
    24 mins ago

    Start 1) Van De Ven or 2) Sunderland defender?

    Open Controls
    1. Rico123
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m currently playing VdV with Alderete first on bench

      Open Controls
      1. gomez123
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  12. Emiliano Sala
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Ideal wc team?

    Open Controls
  13. Pinnochio
    • 15 Years
    21 mins ago

    I have both van den berg and ekitike. Which is more of a priority sell? I don’t know if van den berg was just dropped and should be back in? Maybe not as Brentford got a great result without him

    Open Controls
  14. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Start Wilson or Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Chrisaa87
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
  15. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    Raya
    Hall Gabriel Dorgu
    Cunha Foden Rice Wilson
    Thiago Ekitike Haaland

    Dubravka Minteh O’Reilly VanHecke

    1FT, 0.5itb

    1. Save FT, play Minteh / O’Reilly over Ekitike
    2. Ekitike >> Watkins
    3. Ekitike >> Wissa / Woltemade

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      just now

      not 3
      2 is a punt imo, as watkins is very streaky

      i would do 1 and start ekitike who has the highest ceiling

      Open Controls
  16. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Bench 2:
    A) James
    B) O’Reilly
    C) Thiaw
    D) VDV
    E) Garner

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      D E

      Open Controls
  17. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    Ekitike to Watkins?

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cheers

        Open Controls
        1. Sly Fly
          • 16 Years
          just now

          I did this too. But not sure you want to follow *my* lead 🙂

          Open Controls
    2. Chrisaa87
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just did that

      Open Controls
  18. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    What to do with this mess and 1ft 0itb ?

    Raya
    Gabriel O'Reilly Van Hecke
    Saka Foden Cunha Szobo Minteh
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dub Gudmunsson Rodon Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Ekitike to Watkins

      Open Controls
  19. Deulofail
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Save FT? How to line them up? How day like that bench and captaincy?

    Pickford
    Gabriel Chalobah O’Reilly Tarko(v)ski
    Saka Rice Foden (C)unha Rogers
    Ekitike Bowen

    Dubravka | Welbeck, Ekitike*, Virgil

    1FTs. 0.9 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Captain is okay for the punt

      4-5-1?

      Eki benched

      Could Welbeck start again?

      Open Controls
  20. el-mo
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Correct bench order? should i just take the risk with playin ekiteke vs arsenal

    Dubravka
    Nunes Mukiele Thiaw Keane

    Wirtz Cunha Grealish Rogers

    Halaand Bowen

    Verbruggen, Chalobah, Ekiteke, Minteh

    Open Controls
  21. Old Wulfrunian
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Noobish question but I am confused a little bit.I bought Ekitiké in gw16 at 8.5 and now i sell him at 8.7 and his price is 9.1.Will i loose 0.1 if he falls in price?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      No

      You keep half his profit.

      Are you sure your numbers are correct?

      Open Controls
      1. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        cheers.Yes

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          just now

          They are not correct

          Open Controls
    2. Sly Fly
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hang on. I don't think that makes sense. If you bought him at 8.5 and his price is NOW 9.1... you should be able to sell him for 8.8 (the extra 0.3 being half the difference on the 0.6 he has risen).

      Open Controls
      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 mins ago

        This

        Open Controls
      2. Old Wulfrunian
        • 9 Years
        just now

        My mistake i just saw that between gw16 and gw17 there was a double rise from 8.5 to 8.7.cheers

        Open Controls
  22. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Starting lineup correct? Bench pool

    Raya
    Gabby, Andersen, Chalobah
    Rice, Cherki, Foden, Garner, Rogers
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dub, Ekitike, VVD, Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. Chrisaa87
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Looks hood

      Open Controls
  23. Chrisaa87
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Not sure who to bench

    Verbruggen (dub)
    Dorgu Keane Gabriel (guehi, chalobah)
    Rice saka Foden Wilson (Anderson)
    Dcl Haaland watkins

    ( ) Is current bench, swap someone?

    Open Controls
  24. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    If i keep/bench ekitike
    A) play andersen (CHE)
    B) sell andersen for Kayode (SUN)
    B) get miley (CRY)

    Open Controls
  25. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Sorry start again.. if keep/bench ekitike
    A) play andersen (CHE) & roll 1 FT
    B) sell andersen for Kayode (SUN)
    C) get miley (LEE) & bench andersen

    Open Controls
  26. Bobby Crush
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Would you take any hits here?

    Pope
    Timber, Keane, Senesi
    Saka, Rice, Rogers, Wilson, Foden
    Haaland, Ekitike

    Bench
    Dub Kroupi Jr Konate Gvardiol

    Got some funds

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.