Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 21?

You’ve probably heard about Joe’s much-liked ‘Goals Imminent’ table. You might listen to his and Marc’s Fantasy Football Scout podcast of the same name. Now, Goals Imminent is here in article form!

Heading towards Gameweek 21 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), these Members Area statistics identify some underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

The tight New Year turnaround meant there was no article looking back at our Gameweek 19 tables, although the latest podcast celebrated goals from David Brooks (£5.0m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.6m), alongside several assists.

Joe and Marc then correctly forecasted strikes from Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) and Yasin Ayari (£4.8m).

Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) couldn’t quite score, but was able to assist in a cameo, whereas Florian Wirtz (£8.2m) outdid his prediction by netting against Fulham. Meanwhile, as anticipated, Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) and Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) set up goals for their colleagues.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over the latest four Gameweeks, but scored no more than one goal.