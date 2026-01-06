In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 24 Scout Squad, our experts – Louis, James, Jack and Merlins – unveil their top picks.

With no Championship games and just 10 fixtures playing across League One and League Two this week, there are limited options.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 24

﻿ JACK MERLIN JAMES LOUIS GK Josh Keeley Mathew Hudson Sam Walker James Shea GK Sam Walker Sam Waller Sam Waller Sam Walker GK Sam Waller James Shea James Shea Sam Waller DEF Adam Senior Mickey Demetriou Joe Wright Mads Andersen DEF Mickey Demetriou Joe Wright Mads Andersen Joe Wright DEF Joe Wright Adam Senior Mickey Demetriou Mickey Demetriou MID Oliver Norwood Oliver Norwood Tommi O’Reilly Tommi O’Reilly MID Amario Cozier-Duberry Tommi O’Reilly Jordan Clarke Oliver Norwood MID Antoni Sarcevic Amario Cozier-Duberry Oliver Norwood Leo Castledine FWD Yousef Salech Yousef Salech Yousef Salech Josh March FWD Kyreece Lisbie Josh March Harry Leonard Yousef Salech FWD Harry Leonard Harry Leonard Josh March Will Swan CLUB Crewe Alexandra Bradford City Crewe Alexandra Crewe Alexandra CLUB Bradford City Crewe Alexandra Bradford City Bradford City CLUB Luton Town Luton Town Cardiff City Luton Town CLUB Cardiff City Barnet Luton Town Cardiff City

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Josh Keeley looks like a strong option once again. He has a favourable fixture against Stevenage, who continue to struggle going forward, especially away from home. That gives him clear clean-sheet potential.

There is also plenty to like about Sam Walker, who faces a Rotherham side that has offered very little in attack. A shut-out looks well within reach. The same applies to Sam Waller of Crewe, who remains a reliable option between the sticks in a good matchup.

DEFENDERS

Mickey Demetriou, a firm fan favourite last season, is back on the radar. He looks like an excellent option this week, offering reliability and strong bonus-point potential. The same can be said for Joe Wright, who also carries a clear goal threat alongside solid clean-sheet odds.

There is upside in Adam Senior, too. He offers attacking potential from defence and has a reasonable chance of a clean sheet, although there are slightly stronger defences available to target this week.

MIDFIELDERS

As ever, Oliver Norwood provides consistency. He remains heavily involved at set pieces and tends to tick along with steady points returns.

Both Amario Cozier-Duberry and Antoni Sarcevic are likely to go under the radar. Each has two fixtures that look decent from an attacking perspective, which makes them interesting differential options.

FORWARDS

Yousef Salech stands out this week. The fixture suits him well, and if he starts converting his chances, a big haul could follow.

Kyreece Lisbie also looks like a top option. He plays a key attacking role and features in a match where goals feel likely, which boosts his appeal. There is also plenty to like about Harry Leonard, who comes into the round in good form and faces a Bolton side that regularly concedes chances.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Crewe Alexandra, Bradford City, Luton Town, and Cardiff City all stand out. Each offers strong upside this week and looks well worth backing.

MERLIN SAID…

With only 10 matches on the slate, a clear template is beginning to form this week.

GOALKEEPERS

Mathew Hudson looks like a solid option in League Two. He remains Oldham Athletic’s first-choice keeper and has produced steady save numbers alongside a handful of clean sheets. The matchup suits him, with the opposition offering limited chance creation.

A strong fixture also boosts Sam Walker. Bradford City face a Rotherham side struggling badly for both results and goals. Bradford should control the game, which puts Walker firmly in the clean-sheet conversation.

There is also value in James Shea. While he is normally second choice, Josh Keeley is currently injured, which should hand Shea the start. Luton Town have a favourable defensive fixture, making him a viable short-term option.

DEFENDERS

Mickey Demetriou is firmly back on the radar now that he is fit again. He remains a reliable source of bonus points thanks to his positioning and defensive work. A strong home fixture gives him clean-sheet potential, with some goal threat added in.

The same applies to Joe Wright, who lines up against one of the weakest attacks in the league. He remains a major set-piece threat and pairs that with strong defensive contribution for bonus.

Another standout is Adam Senior. He faces an opponent that struggles to create chances and continues to offer serious attacking upside. Few defenders in this competition match his scoring potential, which makes him a premium option again.

MIDFIELDERS

Oliver Norwood continues to offer reliability. He is first choice on penalties and set pieces, which significantly boosts his ceiling. In a fixture where his side should dominate possession, he combines a strong floor with clear attacking upside.

Further forward, Tommi O’Reilly remains one of Crewe Alexandra’s most advanced midfielders. He regularly gets into dangerous areas, and a favourable home fixture enhances his xG and xA potential.

There is also plenty to like about Amario Cozier-Duberry. Operating high on the wing, he faces a defence that struggles against pace and wide players. That opens the door for assists, shots, and bonus attacking returns.

FORWARDS

Yousef Salech stands out as one of the strongest forward picks this week. He is Cardiff City’s penalty taker and benefits from playing in one of the division’s most dominant sides. His shot volume and xG profile make him a major goal threat in this fixture.

Another strong option is Josh March, who plays a key attacking role for Crewe Alexandra. A good home matchup should provide plenty of service into the box, giving him clear scoring upside.

Completing the forward line, Harry Leonard continues to benefit from Peterborough United’s attacking style. As the penalty taker, he combines open-play threat with spot-kick upside, which keeps him firmly in fantasy contention.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Bradford City, Crewe Alexandra, Luton Town, and Barnet all stand out. Each has a strong fixture against weaker opposition, making them ideal targets for both clean sheets and attacking returns this week.

JAMES SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Bradford City’s matchup with Rotherham United puts Sam Walker firmly in the frame for a clean sheet. The visitors continue to struggle for goals, which makes Walker one of the safest options this week.

There is also appeal in Sam Waller of Crewe Alexandra, who remains a reliable choice in a favourable fixture. At Luton Town, either James Shea or Josh Keeley could offer value depending on who starts, with the fixture giving both clear upside.

DEFENDERS

Joe Wright looks like one of the strongest defensive picks heading into the round. He combines clean-sheet potential with real threat from set pieces.

If he starts for Luton Town, Mads Andersen is their standout defensive option. He offers consistency and bonus potential. You should also consider Fantasy EFL favourite Mickey Demetriou, who remains a reliable source of points for Crewe.

MIDFIELDERS

Crewe Alexandra face the weakest side in the league this week, which makes Tommi O’Reilly an excellent option. He continues to get into advanced positions and suits this type of fixture.

There is also plenty to like about Jordan Clarke, who comes into the round in good form for Luton Town. Alongside him, Oliver Norwood looks set to be a standout again thanks to his role on set pieces and steady points output.

FORWARDS

Harry Leonard has impressed this season and benefits from a strong fixture, which keeps him firmly on the radar.

However, the two forwards who really stand out this week are Josh March of Crewe Alexandra and Yousef Salech of Cardiff City. Both have excellent matchups and strong attacking roles, making them the main forward targets.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Crewe Alexandra and Bradford City feel like the two best sides to target this week. I would also recommend Cardiff City and Luton Town, who both offer strong upside across multiple positions.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

It is still unclear which of James Shea or Josh Keeley will start for Luton Town this week. Whoever gets the nod could be an excellent option given the fixture.

Bradford City face a struggling Rotherham United side, which naturally brings Sam Walker into focus. Clean-sheet potential looks strong. I also like Sam Waller of Crewe Alexandra, who faces bottom-placed Harrogate Town and should be well placed for returns.

DEFENDERS

Luton Town top the clean-sheet odds with the bookmakers this week. That makes Mads Andersen a shoo-in at the back, provided he starts.

Joe Wright has been excellent for Bradford City this season and should come straight back into consideration after being rested last time out. There is also growing appeal in Mickey Demetriou, who looks to be finding form again and returning to the level we are used to seeing from him at Crewe.

MIDFIELDERS

Crewe Alexandra rank highest for projected goals this week based on the odds. That makes Tommi O’Reilly an obvious pick, especially with his average of around six points per game.

Stockport County have been extremely poor defensively, which brings Leo Castledine into the conversation. Five attacking returns in his last five matches underline his form. In the same fixture, Oliver Norwood also stands out. He remains on penalties and has been one of the most consistent midfield assets in the game this season.

FORWARDS

Josh March appears to be back in the picture for Crewe Alexandra. If he leads the line against Harrogate Town, he could be the standout forward of the week.

He faces competition from Yousef Salech of Cardiff City. Despite some underperformance, the fixture and role still make him a strong option. I also like Will Swan as a differential if he starts for Bradford City.

TEAM PICKS

Crewe Alexandra’s home fixture against Harrogate Town looks set up for a comfortable three points. The same applies to Bradford City, who host an out-of-form Rotherham United side.

Luton Town and Cardiff City are two further teams worth targeting, both offering strong upside across multiple positions.