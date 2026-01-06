FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 21

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, while the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

Goalkeepers rarely produce tackles, so focusing on clean sheet potential this week should be a priority. With that in mind, Everton could be where Challengers look to. The Toffees face the worst attack in the league next in Wolverhampton Wanderers, giving Jordan Pickford a fantastic chance to keep a shutout.

There is not telling how Manchester United will perform without Ruben Amorim in charge. Either way, they come up against Burnley next, and even though they meet with promoted side away, clean sheet potential is fully on the cards for Senne Lammens.

Challengers could also look to Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma who faces Brighton, Newcastle’s Nick Pope with Leeds United up next, and even Brentford’s Caoimhin Keller against Sunderland, due to their fantastic home record.

DEFENDERS

Two tackles per 90 minutes is the highest average you’ll find from a defender, so sacrificing clean sheet potential to completely focus on tackles won might not be a wise move. For those that want the best defender in the game for tackles, look no further than Nottingham Forest’s Neco Williams who faces a poor West Ham United.

Offering a mix of everything, Patrick Dorgu could be an excellent option if he starts. As well as averaging 1.8 tackles won per 90 minutes, and having a good opportunity to keep a clean sheet against Burnley, Dorgu could also having attacking threat, especially if playing in an advanced position.

Lewis Hall also sits among the top 10 defenders for tackles won per 90. Newcastle head into their home match against Leeds United off the back of keeping a clean sheet against Crystal Palace. Hall has also shown glimpses of attacking threat historically, so could have multiple routes to points if starting.

Brentford’s Nathan Collins, Everton’s James Tarkowski, and Arsenal’s David Raya up against Liverpool are three more good alternatives.

MIDFIELDERS

Nottingham Forest continue to offer up value this week, this time in the form of Elliot Anderson. Only one other defender has won more tackles this season, whilst also picking up defensive contribution points in five of his six previous outings. Although lacking in attacking threat, Anderson fits the framework of the Challenge perfectly.

Finding players who offer both tackles made and attacking threat is difficult, but one who could fit that bill is Bruno Guimarães. Newcastle’s home match against a hit and miss Leeds United could give him the platform to make it three goals in three games.

Targeting the Burnley defence seems optimal this week. If recovered from injury and on the team sheet, Bruno Fernandes could be the best option available. Taking penalties, hitting defcon points, and creating from open play all make Fernandes a perfect asset. If he fails to start Challengers could opt for teammate Matheus Cunha who scored in his latest match.

Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo faces Spurs, Everton’s Jack Grealish, and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon could also appeal.

FORWARDS

Tackles won are less common among forwards, but those that want to target the framework of the challenge could choose Jarrod Bowen. Nottingham Forest have been awful as of late, which could help West Ham United and their star man turn things around.

Most will likely look to Erling Haaland though. With 19 goals under his belt, and a home match against a leaky Brighton Hove Albion side up next, it could be very difficult to go without the Norwegian. He also remains one of the most selected picks in the game every round.

Igor Thiago of Brentford could be another fantastic option. The Bees have the fourth best home record in the Premier League so far and they host Sunderland next, which should give Thiago the opportunity to continue his excellent form.

TEAM REVEAL

It was quite difficult picking a team and a captain this week. It’s tough to work out how much to lean into the Challenge.

Finding a balance between the Challenge and defensive/offensive potential I think is crucial, and that’s what I tried to do here.

Anderson is currently my favourite Forest pick, he could have lots of routes to points this week. He’ll basically pick up four points for every tackle won this week, on top of his defcon and any attacking threat.

Outside of him, none of my other picks truly convince, but I think that is due to the fixtures and the Challenge.

GAMEWEEK 20 REVIEW