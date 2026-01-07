Saudi Fantasy: Round 14 team reveals

Saudi Fantasy managers head into Round 14 with several key decisions to make, as fixture swings, form trends and value picks all come into play.

Our Round 14 team reveals provide a clear snapshot of how managers plan to attack the Gameweek and where the biggest opportunities may lie.

NOTES

A 66-point return, despite taking a −4 hit, delivered another small green arrow.

Theo Hernandez picked up a yellow card and drops to the bench ahead of the upcoming home fixture.

picked up a yellow card and drops to the bench ahead of the upcoming home fixture. I made one luxury move, switching Ali Majrashi to Roger Ibáñez to strengthen the defence.

to to strengthen the defence. The midfield stays unchanged. I’ve resisted the Gini Wijnaldum bandwagon to keep the squad balanced.

bandwagon to keep the squad balanced. I don’t see any further moves as essential right now, although a price rise could still force my hand.

Marcelo Grohe starts in goal, with all four defenders expected to play.

starts in goal, with all four defenders expected to play. Up front, Ronaldo and Roger Martínez lead the line, while Valentin Vada takes a spot on the bench.

and lead the line, while takes a spot on the bench. Captaincy currently sits with Cristiano Ronaldo, though I may still make a late change.

NOTES

I halved my rank despite taking a −8, and I now head into the next round with one free transfer and £2.4m in the bank.

Defensive issues complicate matters. Two suspensions and a concussion injury mean I will likely take another hit.

I originally planned to move Kingsley Coman on for either Malcom or Sergej Milinković-Savić , and that move remains on the table. I also want to give the armband to one of them.

on for either or , and that move remains on the table. I also want to give the armband to one of them. At the back, I will sell Saleh Abu Al-Shamat and Jamal Harkess for a −4. Roger Ibáñez will come in, while I continue to weigh up the best option for the final defensive spot.

and for a −4. will come in, while I continue to weigh up the best option for the final defensive spot. Captaincy will likely sit with the Al Hilal attacker I bring in, though I could also trust Gini Wijnaldum again, with Cristiano Ronaldo facing a tricky fixture against Al Qadsiah.

NOTES

I will most likely move Julián Quiñones on this week. I’m weighing up several replacements, depending on budget and structure.

on this week. I’m weighing up several replacements, depending on budget and structure. The main options include Rúben Neves , Salem Al-Dawsari , and Malcom . I’m also considering Angelo Fulgini , Alvaro Medrân , Fashion Sakala , Kingsley Coman , John Buckley , and Matheus Gonçalves . A switch to Moussa Diaby or Fabinho also remains on the table.

, , and . I’m also considering , , , , , and . A switch to or also remains on the table. Captaincy is still open. The leading candidates are Steven Bergwijn, João Félix, and Joshua King. Any attacking player from Al Hilal also remains firmly in the conversation.

NOTES

I followed up a strong round with an 89-point haul.

The squad looks in good shape and I have one free transfer, so I’ve decided to roll it for now. I will keep Mutab Al-Mufarrij if he proves fit. If not, I’ll move him on.

if he proves fit. If not, I’ll move him on. Captaincy sits with Roger Ibáñez .

. Good luck, everyone!

NOTES