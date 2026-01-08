Fantasy EFL Gameweek 24: Expert team reveals

It’s time for our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 24 team reveals. There is no Championship this week, with just eight fixtures, at the time of writing, across both League One and League Two.

Our panel showcase their squads, the differentials they’re targeting, and the captaincy choices that could define the round.

NOTES

Formation: 2-3-1

Captain: Joe Wright (BRA)

(BRA) Team Picks: CAR & CRE

Rank: 2,761

I’m putting the non-DGW firmly behind me. Referees wiped out most of the second fixtures, but I still scraped a small green arrow and finished on 72 points. I’ll take that and move straight on to SGW24.

Goalkeeper – Sam Waller (CRE – 0% selected) – I don’t shy away from risk when the data supports it, and Waller fits that brief. He hasn’t kept a clean sheet since replacing Booth, but Harrogate have scored just three goals in their last 10 matches. This fixture gives Waller a genuine chance to open his clean sheet account.

(BRA – 0.5% selected) and (CRE – 2.8% selected) Wright leads Bradford for points, driven by his huge defensive action count (204) and consistent aerial threat from set pieces. Rotherham have scored only four goals in their last nine matches, which puts a clean sheet firmly on the table. Demetriou continues to deliver steady bonus points and even added an assist last time out. For the same reasons I trust Waller, I back Demetriou again here.

(TRA – 1.6% selected), (HUD – 1.0% selected) and (CAR – 0.2% selected) – Whitaker still returned seven points despite the GW23 disruption and continues to post strong averages. Bromley have looked vulnerable at the back, and Whitaker has the tools to exploit that. Castledine now boasts 10 goals from just 20 shots on target. Stockport’s recent defensive collapse only increases his appeal. Wintle keeps ticking along quietly for Cardiff. He offers several routes to points and should stay heavily involved against Leyton Orient. Forward – Yousef Salech (CAR – 5.2% selected) – Salech has registered 15 goal involvements in 24 appearances. He runs hot and cold, but his quality clearly exceeds League One level. Leyton Orient concede more than anyone else in the division at 1.67 goals per 90, so Salech only needs to take the chances that come his way.

(CAR – 5.2% selected) – Salech has registered 15 goal involvements in 24 appearances. He runs hot and cold, but his quality clearly exceeds League One level. Leyton Orient concede more than anyone else in the division at 1.67 goals per 90, so Salech only needs to take the chances that come his way. Team Picks – I’m backing my core assets and tripling up with the team picks. Cardiff and Crewe face leaky defences, and both sides should have enough firepower to punish them.

NOTES

Only eight matches currently feature this week, which tightens the player pool and sharpens the focus.

James Shea looks set to start with Josh Keeley sidelined through injury. Luton Town face Stevenage, a side that struggles for goals, which gives Shea strong clean-sheet potential despite his usual backup role.

looks set to start with sidelined through injury. Luton Town face Stevenage, a side that struggles for goals, which gives Shea strong clean-sheet potential despite his usual backup role. At the back, Mickey Demetriou stands out once again for Crewe Alexandra. He is fully fit and continues to rack up points through clearances, tackles, and blocks. A strong home fixture also gives him clean-sheet security and some goal upside.

stands out once again for Crewe Alexandra. He is fully fit and continues to rack up points through clearances, tackles, and blocks. A strong home fixture also gives him clean-sheet security and some goal upside. Bradford City’s Ibou Touray offers consistency in defence. He faces a Rotherham side among the weakest in the league, which boosts clean-sheet chances. Even with alternatives available, his steady defensive output keeps him firmly in contention.

offers consistency in defence. He faces a Rotherham side among the weakest in the league, which boosts clean-sheet chances. Even with alternatives available, his steady defensive output keeps him firmly in contention. In midfield, Oliver Norwood remains a key figure for Stockport County. He takes penalties and set pieces, creates chances, and contributes defensively through interceptions. That combination gives him a strong floor with genuine upside.

remains a key figure for Stockport County. He takes penalties and set pieces, creates chances, and contributes defensively through interceptions. That combination gives him a strong floor with genuine upside. Luton Town’s Jordan Clark benefits from a favourable matchup. He plays a central role in final-third actions, combining creativity with goal threat. The fixture enhances his chances of delivering attacking returns.

benefits from a favourable matchup. He plays a central role in final-third actions, combining creativity with goal threat. The fixture enhances his chances of delivering attacking returns. Out wide, Amario Cozier-Duberry operates high for Bolton Wanderers. Peterborough United conceded five goals in their last match, and Bolton will look to respond. That sets up Cozier-Duberry well for assists and shots on target.

operates high for Bolton Wanderers. Peterborough United conceded five goals in their last match, and Bolton will look to respond. That sets up Cozier-Duberry well for assists and shots on target. Up front, Josh March remains a key attacking outlet for Crewe Alexandra. The home fixture promises plenty of service into the box, and with Tezgel absent, March could also take penalties, which further boosts his scoring potential.

NOTES

This will almost certainly be my team come the deadline, I’m very settled with it.

One player I would like to try and fit in is Crewe Alexandra’s Josh March. However, I don’t really know who I would take out to accommodate him.

Luton and Bradford top the clean sheet odds this week, so coverage looks key there. Meanwhile Mickey Demetriou comes back into the fold after recent performances.

Oliver Norwood and Tommi O’Reilly are shoo-ins, with the latter likely my captain.

I also really like Leo Catseldine, who faces a recently poor Stockport defence.

Leyton Orient are horrific defensively, so going without Yousef Salech, albeit under-performing on his data, isn’t an option for me.

Team picks couldn’t be more straightforward to be honest. Bradford and Crewe both have home games and should win.

Good luck!

NOTES