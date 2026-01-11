RSL Fantasy: Round 15 Scout Squad

Just ahead of the new deadline, our weekly Scout Squad piece tries to identify who will be the best Round 15 players of Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Fantasy.

Looking at these fixtures in isolation, our team of Amer, Louis and Chubbs are discussing the best picks.

N.B: Scout is not being paid to promote this game, either by the RSL or Saudi Pro League (SPL).

READ MORE: Best Michael Keane replacements in FPL

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST SAUDI LEAGUE PLAYERS FOR ROUND 15

﻿ AMER CHUBBS LOUIS GK Fernando Pacheco Fernando Pacheco Fernando Pacheco ﻿ Predrag Rajkovic Anthony Moris Predrag Rajkovic ﻿ Juan Cozzani Milan Borjan Juan Cozzani DEF Francisco Calvo Roger Ibanez Francisco Calvo ﻿ Muhannad Al Shanqiti Francisco Calvo Mohammed Al Shamat ﻿ Mohammed Al Shamat Muhannad Al Shanqiti Nathan Zeze ﻿ Nathan Zeze Jorge Fernandes Muhannad Al Shanqiti ﻿ Vitor Vargas Mohammed Al Shamat Bart Schenkeveld MID Julian Quinones Gini Wijnaldum Gini Wijnaldum ﻿ Gini Wijnaldum Julian Quinones Julian Quinones ﻿ Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Mourad Batna Matias Vargas ﻿ Said Benrahma Matias Vargas Said Benrahma ﻿ Lazaro Sultan Mandash Lazaro FWD Karim Benzema Cristiano Ronaldo Matteo Retegui ﻿ Matteo Retegui Darwin Nunez Karim Benzema ﻿ Ramiro Enrique Karim Benzema Joshua King ﻿ Ivan Toney Ivan Toney Ivan Toney ﻿ Alexandre Lacazette Ramiro Enrique Ramiro Enrique AMER SAID… GOALKEEPERS Three clean sheets from the last three matches underline the appeal of Fernando Pacheco. A meeting with Al-Riyadh, who continue to struggle in attack, gives him a strong chance of another shut-out. Defensive solidity has also defined Predrag Rajkovic’s recent form. He has kept three clean sheets in his last four appearances, and Al-Ittihad’s overall defensive structure looks strong ahead of a favourable fixture against Damac. A clean sheet could also be on the cards for Juan Cozzani, who faces an Al-Akhdoud side lacking attacking threat. On paper, this looks like a promising matchup. DEFENDERS While the fixture is tougher, Francisco Calvo still carries upside. A clash with Al-Khaleej may limit clean sheet potential, but his recent brace and frequent forward runs within Al-Ettifaq’s current system keep him firmly in contention. Few defenders match the attacking involvement of Muhannad Al Shanqiti right now. He has delivered three attacking returns across his last four matches, scoring once and providing two assists. Al-Ittihad’s style suits his forward bursts, making him a strong option against Damac. There is optimism around Mohammed Al Shamat, who is expected to feature in a favourable fixture against Al-Fayha. He offers clean sheet potential alongside attacking upside, having created a big chance and struck the crossbar in the previous round against Al-Riyadh. Set-pieces remain a key weapon for Nathan Zeze. He faces an Al-Shabab side that struggles going forward and has already registered three big chances across his last three matches, putting him firmly on the radar. For those seeking a differential, Vitor Vargas stands out as a budget-friendly option. Al-Najma’s meeting with Al-Hazem provides opportunity, especially after Vargas created a big chance in the previous round. MIDFIELDERS Midfield form points firmly towards Julian Quinones, who has impressed across the last three matches. He ranks third among midfielders for shots and now faces Al-Fayha, a fixture that brings clear scoring potential. Consistency continues to define Gini Wijnaldum’s performances. He has contributed in each of his last six matches and looks well-suited to Al-Ettifaq’s attacking approach, with Al-Khaleej’s fragile defence next up. Recent returns also strengthen the case for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who has delivered attacking contributions in four straight matches for Al-Hilal. An encounter with an out-of-form Al-Nassr defence adds further appeal. Impact from the bench highlighted the threat posed by Said Benrahma last time out. Despite only featuring in the second half, he registered three shots, hit the crossbar, and created a big chance ahead of a favourable fixture against Al-Shabab. Operating almost as a forward, Lazaro continues to deliver. Goals in each of the last two rounds, combined with penalty duties, make him a strong option against an Al-Hazem side that offers little going forward. FORWARDS Up front, confidence is sky-high for Karim Benzema after his hat-trick in the last round. Al-Ittihad have created 14 big chances across the last two matches, and Damac’s defensive issues only strengthen his case. Attacking momentum also favours Matteo Retegui. Al-Qadsiah continue to impress going forward, and a fixture against Al-Fayha presents a strong opportunity for returns. Everything points towards Ramiro Enrique as a solid forward option this round. Al-Akhdoud’s struggles against strikers leave him well placed to add to his tally. Few forwards arrive in better form than Ivan Toney, who has scored four goals in his last three appearances. A matchup with Al-Taawoun gives him another excellent chance to find the net. Rounding things off, Alexandre Lacazette faces an Al-Shabab defence that has shown consistent vulnerability to forwards. That alone places him firmly among the leading attacking options this round.

CHUBBS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

A strong home fixture this round puts Fernando Pacheco firmly on the radar. With Al-Fateh also enjoying a favourable run ahead, he looks well worth holding for the medium term.

Budget-conscious managers may look towards Anthony Moris, who offers a cheap route into a decent fixture this week and can help free up funds elsewhere.

Among the lower-priced goalkeepers, Milan Borjan stands out for value, although clean sheets may remain hard to come by with Al-Riyadh unlikely to shut many opponents out.

DEFENDERS

Defensively, Roger Ibanez feels close to essential. He is fully nailed, carries a consistent set-piece threat, contributes at both ends of the pitch, and regularly performs well in the bonus system.

Operating out of position, Francisco Calvo once again underlined his upside last round, delivering a brace and showing why his advanced role can pay dividends.

There is strong appeal in Muhannad Al Shangiti, with the Al-Ittihad full-back combining defensive security with regular attacking returns in a well-structured side.

For those seeking a reliable enabler, Jorge Fernandes fits the bill. He is nailed in Al-Fateh’s defence and benefits from a promising run of fixtures.

Versatility works in favour of Mohammed Al Shamat, who lines up as a wing-back for Al-Qadsiah. While recent attacking returns have been limited, his ability remains clear and a favourable home fixture boosts his prospects.

MIDFIELDERS

Midfield stability and responsibility make Gini Wijnaldum a standout pick. He is talismanic for Al-Ettifaq, secure for minutes, and first in line for penalties.

Playing out of position, Julian Quinones boasts an excellent SPL record and looks a strong captaincy candidate this week against Al-Fayha.

After a rest last round, Mourad Batna should return against Al-Riyadh. His creativity and flair on the wing make him an exciting option with clear upside.

Also representing Al-Fateh, Matias Vargas offers explosive potential. At times operating as a striker, his out-of-position role gives him the ability to deliver big hauls.

Those needing a cut-price option could turn to Sultan Mandash, who provides a cheap solution when budget flexibility is required elsewhere.

FORWARDS

Some picks require little explanation, and Cristiano Ronaldo is one of them. He remains an automatic selection.

There is intrigue around Darwin Nunez, who is expected to start and could exploit Al-Nassr’s high defensive line with his movement and pace.

Despite a mixed overall record, Karim Benzema remains Al-Ittihad’s talisman and penalty taker, arriving fresh from a confidence-boosting hat-trick.

Consistency continues to define Ivan Toney, who added another goal last round and remains a strong forward option.

Finally, Ramiro Enrique stands out as a favourite budget forward. Even away from home, the fixture looks promising, and his penalty duties – especially with William Troost-Ekong suspended – enhance his appeal.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

I like Fernando Pacheco as a short-to-medium-term option because everything lines up nicely. He plays behind a defence that looks settled, benefits from a strong home fixture this round, and has a favourable run still to come.

Consistency is the main draw with Predrag Rajkovic. When fixtures fall his way, he becomes a very safe fantasy option.

There is plenty to like about Juan Cozzani when the opposition lacks attacking threat. He does not need to be spectacular to deliver value, and this round sets up well for a low-stress clean sheet opportunity.

DEFENDERS

Francisco Calvo is a shoo-in because of his role rather than just his position. Playing higher up the pitch gives him genuine attacking upside, and that was clear recently.

Versatility works heavily in favour of Mohammed Al Shamat. I like that he combines clean sheet potential with the ability to pick up attacking returns. Even when goals and assists don’t arrive, his overall involvement keeps the floor relatively high.

Set-piece threat makes Nathan Zeze stand out. Defenders who do not need open play threat to score points appeal to me, and his recent chances underline that he can punish opponents even in tighter matches.

Few defenders offer the same balance as Muhannad Al Shanqiti. He could have huge potential this week, too.

Bart Schenkeveld has ticked away in my own team for points. Al-Shabab struggle from an attacking perspective, so he could find a way to return points once more this week.

MIDFIELDERS

Gini Wijnaldum is in excellent form, so regardless of which team he faces week in and out, he’s an exceptional option.

Out-of-position appeal is what really sells Julian Quinones. I like midfielders who play closer to goal, and his shooting numbers back up the eye test. In the right fixture, he even enters captaincy conversations.

There is real upside with Matias Vargas. Whilst I’ll always appreciate teammate Batna’s floor, Vargas plays out of position up front.

I also think Said Benrahma could be a great pick this week. Even with limited minutes, he consistently looks dangerous, takes shots, and creates chances.

Playing almost as a forward transforms the appeal of Lazaro. His recent scoring run feels well-earned rather than fluky.

FORWARDS

Matteo Retegui has a home fixture against Al-Fayha, so he seems like a shoo-in to score or assist this week.

Another player who is difficult to ignore this week is Karim Benzema. The Frenchman bagged a hat-trick in his latest outing, so he could well punish his opposition again this week.

Fixtures could be better for the likes of Ivan Toney and Joshua King, but I fancy them both to pick up a return this week.

Budget forwards often feel like fillers, but Ramiro Enrique does not. I like his role, penalty involvement, and the fact that the fixtures still work in his favour. He feels like good value, rather than a compromise.

MORE ON RSL FANTASY

If you’re looking for more, you can see the latest up-to-date league table on the official website, read our introductory strategy guide, keep tabs on set-piece takers and join the FFS mini-league (with £500+ worth of prizes) here.

As usual, Premium FFS members get even more – you can browse all the underlying Statsbomb data tables relating to the game in a dedicated part of the Members Area, play around with an editable fixture ticker for forward planning, and look out for extra articles for each round.