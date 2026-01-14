FPL Gameweek 22: Best clean sheet odds

While defensive contribution (DefCon) points are a nice extra, clean sheets remain the staple of a defender’s diet in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Using bookmaker implied odds to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 22.

GAMEWEEK 22 CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Note: Implied odds have been taken from Bet365, then converted into percentages.

SUMMARY

Liverpool top the clean sheet odds heading into Gameweek 22. The Reds arrive on a 11-match unbeaten run under Arne Slot and have recorded two clean sheets in their last three outings, including one at the Emirates. That recent defensive form puts them in a strong position ahead of their meeting with Burnley. The Clarets are 20th for non-penalty xG on the road.

It comes as little surprise to see Arsenal close to the summit. The Gunners have managed just one clean sheet across their last five matches, which does raise a slight concern, but they now face Nottingham Forest, who have lost four of their previous five league games.

Three sides sit level with roughly a 38% chance of a shut-out. Chelsea welcome an in-form Brentford following a recent managerial change, while Tottenham Hotspur, despite their inconsistency this season, take on an out-of-sorts West Ham United side currently sitting 18th. Elsewhere, Newcastle United look well placed against bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers, although Rob Edwards’ side have improved in their last few outings.

Promoted sides Sunderland and Leeds United also feature inside the top 10. Leeds face Fulham, who are unbeaten in their last six matches, while Sunderland take on Crystal Palace, a side that have failed to score in three of their previous four league outings. Our money would be on the Black Cats, despite the inferior odds.

At the other end of the scale, Burnley sit with just a 9% chance of keeping a clean sheet. A similar outlook applies to Bournemouth, who travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as Brentford and Manchester United, the latter facing local rivals Manchester City.