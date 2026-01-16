Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

16 January 2026 198 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, team selection, captaincy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

Introducing The Eye Test 2
198 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. tucaoneo
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Kick out Foden right now or wait a week?
    I will officially become a proud owner of 4 MCI players next week.

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      33 mins ago

      Hold this week

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      Wait a week, could do well against United, be rested vs Bodo/Glimt in midweek and then has the Wolves game at home next weekend.

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Who would you buy and would you put that player in your first 11?

      Open Controls
      1. Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Guehi, I assume, he's talking about. Might be a decent punt ahead of Wolves if for nothing else than novelty value, especially if you'd drop Foden afterwards.

        Open Controls
    4. adidasOriginals
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hold

      Open Controls
  2. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    40 mins ago

    bottomed:

    Thoughts?

    Verbrug - Dub
    Gab - Timber - Chalobah
    Bruno F - Rice - Enzo - Rogers - Wilson
    Haaland (V) - Ekitike (C)

    Mukiele - Guiu - O'Reilly

    Only slight question is Mukiele or Chalobah on the field really

    Open Controls
    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      You've nailed it.

      Open Controls
    2. tucaoneo
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      Looks great imo

      Open Controls
    3. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Thanks for replies guys

      Open Controls
    4. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Looks very good.
      Only concern with the captain is minutes, due to just being back from injury.

      Open Controls
  3. Miguel Sanchez
    • 9 Years
    37 mins ago

    Perfect spread of PL games this weekend

    1x Sat 12:30
    5x Sat 15:00
    1x Sat 17:30
    2x Sun
    1x Mon

    Open Controls
  4. The Sociologist
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Very dull choice, but would you start either:

    Cunha (MCI)
    Kroupi (bha)

    Leaning Kroupi for now, as Cunha has been a disaster transfer in for me, but unsure on his minutes this week.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps Hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd start Cunha. Remember that Bruno and Mbeumo back is prolly good for him.

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Kroupi

      Open Controls
  5. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    RP
    play one
    a. Andersen vs Lee
    b. Stach vs FUL
    c. Bowen vs Tot

    Open Controls
    1. Hibbopotamus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      C for me, yes it's West Ham but it's a fine matchup, he's probably on pens and ultimately has the highest likelihood of scoring. cheers for replying to mine earlier btw!

      Open Controls
      1. Cojones of Destiny
        • 7 Years
        just now

        likewise and GL to us !)

        Open Controls
    2. The Sociologist
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      C, wouldn’t argue against A though

      Open Controls
    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    4. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  6. barton fc
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Best cunha replacement?
    A) Bruno
    B) Enzo

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Long-term A, short-term B (Even short term, who knows with Bruno.) I've gone for A bit fully plan to buy Bruno in GW24.

      Open Controls
    2. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. adidasOriginals
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  7. Dubem_FC
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Cash or Robinson?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      cash

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    33 mins ago

    Cant decide between Mukiele and Nunes as my third defender.

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Mukiele

      Open Controls
  9. JayJay96
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    A B or C

    A - Play 4-5-1 with Gabriel - Thiaw - Nunes - Mukiele and Bowen on bench.

    B - Play 3-5-2 - Bowen up front Mukiele first sub

    C - Take Bowen out -4 for Muani / Brobbey / DCL

    Open Controls
  10. Il Capitano
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    0 FT 0.3 ITB

    Raya
    Gabriel Chalobah Alderete
    Saka Foden Rogers Bruno G Enzo
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dub - Andersen Senesi Guiu

    Starting XI/bench order GTG?

    Open Controls
  11. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    A: Bowen -> DCL this week, Minteh -> Enzo next week
    B: Bowen -> Kroupi this week (and start Minteh, Kroupi benched), Minteh -> Bruno F in 24
    C: Roll FT and start Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      C , u can do lots more with 2fts next gw and im in the same boat mate

      Open Controls
    2. adidasOriginals
      • 10 Years
      just now

      C

      Open Controls
  12. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hold or get rid of Lacroix?

    Open Controls
  13. Bobby Crush
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Who would you rather move out this week?

    a) Saka
    b) Foden

    People responded neither earlier, but that is not an option.
    I am making a play.

    Ta!

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • 15 Years
      6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Thanks!

      Even with Wolves coming up?

      Open Controls
    4. adidasOriginals
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
  14. _Ninja_
    • 15 Years
    20 mins ago

    2.7m ITB. Anything worth a FT or save?

    Petrovic
    Timber Alderete Thiaw
    Saka Foden Rogers Wilson
    Haaland Ekitike DCL

    Dubravka Cherki Guehi Dalot

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Team looks fine, but you could sort the keeper?

      Otherwise, depends on the amount of FT's.
      If you want to play the fixtures/form and bring in someone short-term.

      Open Controls
  15. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Andy Let’s Talk said in his latest video Guehi will be joining City and be available for GW23 onwards as a City player and talking about having 4 City players however reports are that he joins City in the summer. Can someone please clarify?

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Hes joining City now and like you said will be available for Wolves.

      Open Controls
      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Havent seen a single report saying that he joins in the summer. Link?

        Open Controls
  16. adidasOriginals
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Help! Who would you bench from these 3
    A - Foden (Man U)
    B - Thiago (Chelsea)
    C - Watkins (EVE)

    Front 7 currently
    Rogers - Bruno - Rice - Enzo
    Thiago - Watkins - Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I guess A, but tough going!
      Thiago and Watkins have form, + Thiago has pens.
      Foden is in a funk.

      Open Controls
  17. Nightcrawler
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    So palace lost out on about 40m(?) just to keep guehi for 6 months. Terrible business

    Open Controls
    1. adidasOriginals
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Agreed - what a shambles - manager ends up leaving anyway as well!

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah, can't really see how it has advantaged them to hold on to him for 6 months but he has gone about this season very professionally with Palace which is more than can be said for a lot of footballers.

      Open Controls
  18. barton fc
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Raya (dub)
    Gab Anderson rodon (VDB dorgu)
    Saka foden cunha Stobo cherki
    Haaland Igor jesus (guiu)

    A) cunha > bruno
    B) VDB > cash (so I can bench igor jesus)

    Open Controls
    1. barton fc
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Team looks real bad atm - but think I'd rather a -4/-8 in 24 than a wc

      If I was to WC I think I'd do it in 24 (and go cunha > wirtz this week)

      Open Controls
  19. AmrElhalwagy
      6 mins ago

      Kelleher
      Chabolah / Lacroix / Gabriel
      Bruno F. / Wilson / Bruno G. / Rice
      Thiago / Ekiteke / Haaland(c)

      Henderson / Foden / O'Reilly / Alderete

      I am leaned to play Foden and/or O'Reilly but I am not sure instead of which players.
      What do you think ?

      Open Controls
    • sttewwizza
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Who in first XI...?

      A: Igor Thiago

      B: Cherki

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
    • OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who to get instead of Cunha if u have
      Foden Cherki Saka ***
      Haaland Thiago Watkins
      A- Rogers
      B- Wirtz
      C- Wilson
      D- Gakpo
      E- Another one

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.