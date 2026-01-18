Scout Notes

­FPL notes: Gordon + Woltemade poor, Wolves’ defensive improvement

18 January 2026 62 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Newcastle United were held to a goalless draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, with Anthony Gordon (£7.5m) and Nick Woltemade (£7.2m) subbed off midway through the second half.

Here are our Scout Notes from Molineux.

GORDON + WOLTEMADE SUBBED OFF

Newcastle failed to break down a stubborn Wolves defence on Sunday, with a lack of quality in the final-third.

Woltemade, who led the line with Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) benched, had a couple of aerial opportunities in the first-half, but for the most part, lacked conviction and looked devoid of confidence.

With Gordon also ineffective, the pair were hooked in the 66th minute.

Woltemade has now failed to score in each of his last five league matches, while Gordon is goalless in seven.

Toothless in attack, it actually took Newcastle 85 minutes to register their first shot on target, when Bruno Guimaraes (£7.2m) tested Wolves ‘keeper Jose Sa (£4.2m). The Brazilian later fluffed a final chance in injury time, bending his effort wide of the post, bringing his run of double-digit hauls to an end in the process.

“We needed to do more in attack. I expected us to do better and create more. We attacked better the longer the game went on, substitutions helped and some good openings towards the end, but a frustrating day. The expectation was on us to create and we needed to do it better. Too many balls going across the front of their goal with not enough black and white shirts in the box, so that was a disappointment for us.

“Football is such a strange game. We score four against Leeds and look free-scoring, attack and create at any moment but today was a different game and we struggled. I don’t think our attacking output today was good enough. We have to find a way to score more goals on the road.” – Eddie Howe

Indeed, six of Newcastle’s 11 Premier League away matches this season have yielded no goals whatsoever.

Discussing his squad and the attacking options available, Eddie Howe said:

“We replaced a winger for a winger, they have different qualities all of them. Whether it is Harvey Barnes or the two Anths [Gordon and Elanga], Jacob Murphy when he is fit, they all have different attributes. You saw Anthony Elanga come on today. I thought he did really well and I was really happy with him. He gives us a totally different threat to somebody who plays in that position.

“I think you can say that for Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa. They are two totally different strikers but they will both be labelled a striker. So that is the squad we have got. And I am really proud to manage this group of players.” – Eddie Howe

THIAW NINE-POINTER

Newcastle did at least record a clean sheet, their first on the road since September.

Malick Thiaw (£5.1m) banked the maximum bonus, thanks in part to a 96% pass completion rate, one key pass, one successful dribble and five clearances.

Above: The leading players for BPS in Wolves v Newcastle

He narrowly moved ahead of Lewis Hall (£5.3m) for bonus, who was tackled five times (-5).

However, Hall has now produced a return in each of his last four matches, with an assist, two clean sheets, two bonus and two defensive contribution (DefCon) points.

Elsewhere, Lewis Miley (£4.5m) dropped to the bench, with Kieran Trippier (£4.9m) preferred at right-back.

Trippier was solid at Molineux and almost scored from a free-kick, so it remains to be seen if Miley will now go back to competing in his more natural central midfield position.

He’ll probably be needed in both, however, with Newcastle about to embark on a tricky run of fixtures, with Wednesday’s trip to PSV Eindhoven followed by Premier League matches against Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City in the next five Gameweeks.

WOLVES’ DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENT

As for Wolves, they are now unbeaten in four Premier League matches, as they continue to show improvement under Rob Edwards.

They still have a mountain to climb if they’re to avoid relegation, but they at least now have a clear structure.

The defensive improvement is backed up by the underlying numbers: over the last seven Gameweeks, only three teams have conceded fewer big chances than their 12.

“Especially from a defensive point of view, we’ve had to become more solid. We are growing and we do look like now that we’re certainly not giving much away, and that gives us the best chance of being in games to get the points. If we can keep it to zero, we know we’re going to be in the game. That’s two Premier League clean sheets in a row here at home, and it’s great because that gives us a really good base.” – Rob Edwards

Next up: a trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

However, it was very much a defence-first approach in Gameweek 22, with Wolves’ six shots generating only 0.29 expected goals (xG).

  1. Captain Mal
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Senegalicious!

    Open Controls
  2. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Senegal win AFCON

    Open Controls
  3. Hughes Your Daddy
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Lovely, well done Senegal - and cant wait to get Sarr back, we need him so much!

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      You’re going to beat Chelsea next week

      Open Controls
  4. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Taking a penalty like that in an international is pure arrogance

    King Zidane did it, but he’s Zidane

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      44 mins ago

      In a final for literally the last kick of the game to win it too. It’s unprofessional and pure stupidity.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Probably two of the most unprofessional things I saw in a football match and it was in this final. The players for Senegal walking off was terrible too

        Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      There was at least one other one too but I can’t quite remember the name…

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 7 Years
        just now

        P something

        Open Controls
    3. The Hunt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      25 mins ago

      A bit like Baggio...he meant to miss it.

      Open Controls
      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 mins ago

        Just to elaborate, Roberto Baggio was the absolute star of the '94 World Cup but he mysteriously blasted the ball 10 yards above the bar in the penalty shoot-out final against Brazil because he didn't want Baresi & Massaro - who had previously missed penalties - to be treated like lepers back home in Italy for the rest of their lives.

        Open Controls
  5. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    AFCON is pathetic

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      I don’t get the interest. It’s obviously a big thing for African players and fans, but why would anyone else be interested? A few top class players, but not enough to even bother the top European teams. If it did, they be forced to move it.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Because the games have been more entertaining than the garbage the top European teams have been churning out all season

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          I’ll take your word for it, as I haven’t watched any. The comments today on here about how boring the Prem is, from people who supposedly watched the Manc derby and Villa v Everton make me doubt their judgement.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Villa v Everton was abysmal

            Open Controls
            1. Baps Hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              37 mins ago

              You really liked the first game yesterday more?!?

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                36 mins ago

                You’re questioning why I enjoyed watching the derby?

                Open Controls
                1. Baps Hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  I meant Wolves - Newcastle

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 11 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    No that was also horrendous, what gave you that impression?

                    Open Controls
  6. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    congrats to Senegal

    sorry does anyone if Ndiaye will be available for Everton's match on Monday next gw or will he get some time off to celebrate?

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      *anyone know

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      My mate thinks he might play, Ndiaye think he won’t

      Open Controls
  7. rozzo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Roefs Dubravka
    Gabriel Timber Tarkowski Chalaboh Guehl
    Foden Semenyo Rice Bruno G Miley
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    3ft
    0.4 itb

    A) Guehl and Foden to Mukiele and Bruno F
    B) Foden, Miley and Ekitike to Bruno F, Rogers and Kroupi

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
  8. pundit of punts
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Gordon gets the boot this GW. Don’t think he even starts vs Villa. Narrowed down my options to the following

    A. Enzo (Double Arsenal has to wait till 26 by getting rid of Enzo for Garner then)

    B. Garner (Allows me to double up on Arsenal defense in GW 25 for their double in 26)

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Garner has been great I jus don’t know where he will line up once KDH returns

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        I don't think Garner's position changes once KDH is back

        https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/james-garner/leistungsdaten/spieler/505219

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          just now

          I thought he seemed more advanced in recent games though since the KDH injury. Or at least contributing more to the attacks. Figured he will be deeper once KDH returns.

          Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      arsenal are doubling in 26?

      Open Controls
      1. brianutd-why always we? 20
        • 14 Years
        just now

        No misunderstanding the point here

        Open Controls
    3. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      52 mins ago

      If Arsenal gets a DGW26, who will they face in addition to Brentford away?

      Open Controls
      1. Jigger & Pony
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        51 mins ago

        Wolves away?

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        Wolves (GW31)

        Open Controls
        1. Jigger & Pony
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thx

          Open Controls
  9. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Haaland capt v Wolves might be another blank!!

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      wolves defence is very good. will captain Wilson vs Brighton

      Open Controls
  10. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Anyone second guessing Haaland cap v Wolves?

    Open Controls
    1. Punned It
        32 mins ago

        Starting to. Unsure who to go for. Toying with the idea of Gruno's home form.

        Open Controls
      • mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        Not really, because all other players are inconsistent as well. I don’t love Gabriel (MUN) this week. He’s become my VC

        Open Controls
    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 16 Years
      49 mins ago

      Great.. 2 Bonus for Sa
      Bench total up to 33 points
      Main team 39. Loooooool

      Open Controls
    3. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Does Guehi go straight into the city team next week?

      Or is there Europe or anything to consider?

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        5 mins ago

        Be good to know, I feel an article coming once transfer done.

        Open Controls
    4. JohnnyB10
        44 mins ago

        Already did Saka to Bruno F. VVD to Dorgu for free? Free up the funds. At this point Virgil is just useless! I have Gabriel and Tark.

        Open Controls
      • Drop Dead Tsimikas
        • 14 Years
        42 mins ago

        Woke up three points poorer than yesterday today. How the hell did VdV lose his defcons and Chalobah his BAP?

        Open Controls
        1. The FPL Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          10 mins ago

          Towers don't have them.

          Open Controls
          1. JohnnyB10
              1 min ago

              Yep.

              Open Controls
        2. KeanosMagic
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          Is Cherki a sell now (even with wolves up next)?

          Enzo or Tavernier the likely replacements. No money itb

          Open Controls
          1. The FPL Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            10 mins ago

            Yeah I think so, I have Foden and looking to ship him for Palmer, despite playing Wolves next.

            Open Controls
          2. JohnnyB10
              1 min ago

              I will hold him for the Wolves game and hope for some minutes. After that he’s gone.

              Open Controls
          3. chocolove
            • 15 Years
            39 mins ago

            Great football at AFCON final

            Open Controls
          4. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            29 mins ago

            Garner 29 DCs and no bonus LMFAO

            Open Controls
            1. The FPL Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              just now

              A machine

              Open Controls
          5. Scapegoat Salah
            • 9 Years
            28 mins ago

            What a weird gameweek!!

            #goodweektohaveabadweek

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.