Tavernier + Kluivert: Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 23

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) has joined the Bournemouth injury list after pulling up midway through the Gameweek 22 clash with Brighton and Hove Albion.

He’ll miss this Saturday’s visit from Liverpool, but there is no timeline on his recovery just yet.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Andoni Iraola would only say that it’ll be “some time”.

Meanwhile, Justin Kluivert (knee), David Brooks (ankle), Julio Soler (unspecified), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) and Will Dennis (ankle) are also on the sidelines.

But Enes Unal (muscle) could train today and potentially be involved in the matchday squad.

New boy Alex Toth is available for selection.