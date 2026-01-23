Xavi, Bergvall, Palhinha: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 23

Lucas Bergvall (ankle) has joined the Tottenham Hotspur injury list after he was substituted in the much-needed win over Borussia Dortmund.

“Unfortunately, Lucas [Bergvall] picked up an ankle injury. He keeps being very unlucky with injuries. It looks like it could be a longer one. He’s being assessed these [next] two days, so timeframe I’ll know more about in the next couple of days.” – Thomas Frank

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 23

Joao Palhinha remains a doubt, too. He missed out in Gameweek 22 and again versus the Bundesliga outfit with an unspecified issue. Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Thomas Frank said that it will be “tight”.

“Joao Palhinha is progressing, could be close for Burnley but that could be a tight one.” – Thomas Frank

Meanwhile, Ben Davies (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain sidelined.

There’s better news elsewhere, at least.

Xavi Simons is available, despite playing through the pain barrier against Dortmund with a swollen ankle. Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie also came through their first post-injury starts unscathed.

“Dominic Solanke, Destiny and Xavi, all three got well through the game against Dortmund. Just extra recovery for various reasons. All three should be available for Burnley on Saturday.” – Thomas Frank

Micky van de Ven couldn’t feature on Tuesday due to a Champions League suspension but returns for Gameweek 23.

As do Radu Dragusin, new signing Conor Gallagher, Mathys Tel and Yves Bissouma, who were ineligible for European competition.