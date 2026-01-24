FPL Challenge best picks + team reveal – Gameweek 23

If you’ve never played FPL Challenge before, it offers Fantasy managers something different to the standard game mode. And, even after the FPL deadline has passed, FPL Challenge remains open for entrants right up until kick-off. No worries about teamsheets here…

Each week brings a new twist, so identifying the right players for this challenge is key.

In this article, Louis (aka FPL Reactions) breaks down the best picks for this week’s Challenge format – and then reveals the team he’s entering to try and push up the leader board.

WHAT IS THE CHALLENGE THIS WEEK?

TOP PICKS

GOALKEEPERS

It’s very rare for a goalkeeper produce a successful dribble past an opponent, so focusing on clean sheet potential should be the priority for Challengers.

With that in mind, and although facing a arguably tough match on paper, Arsenal’s David Raya could be a solid option. The Gunners are the best side in the league from a defensive perspective.

Alternatively, Everton have managed three clean sheets in their previous five league matches, and host Leeds United up next. This could be a good opportunity for Jordan Pickford to keep another shutout.

I should also highlight Guglielmo Vicario. Spurs have been far from consistent, but Burnley are one of the worst sides in the league, so we could see back-to-back clean sheets in all competitions.

Brentford’s Caoimhín Kelleher up against Nottingham Forest at home, Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma v Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Chelsea’s Robert Sanchez for his away match against Crystal Palace are also good options.

DEFENDERS

Liverpool take on Bournemouth away from home this week, and they go into the game on a 13-match unbeaten run. Flying full-back Jeremy Frimpong could catch the eye this week, as he leads the way among all defenders for successful dribbles.

Outside of Frimpong, there aren’t many who dominate the Challenge metric. Because of that, opting for Gabriel could be a wise move. Arsenal’s home match could be a great opportunity for the Brazilian to both keep a clean sheet and show his attacking threat.

It could also be worth keeping an eye on the Tottenham team sheet. Djed Spence played 90 minutes at wing-back/left wing midweek. If that is the case against Burnley, he could be a fantastic option for the match against promoted Burnley.

Spurs’ Pedro Porro, Brentford’s Nathan Collins, and Everton’s James Tarkowski are three more picks you could consider.

MIDFIELDERS

No side have scored more goals than Manchester City this season, which makes them a go-to attack this week with Wolves up next. Team sheets will be valuable though due to rotation, because no midfielder has produced more successful dribbles than Jeremy Doku, but his gametime has been hit and miss.

Similar could be said of teammate Rayan Cherki, though. The Frenchman has had more gametime, and ranks second among midfielders for successful take-ons, but making sure he starts before selecting him will be key.

Mathys Tel also sits with the top five midfielders for successful dribbles. Spurs have been very inconsistent, but they come up against the very poor Burnley backline, which could give Tel potential this week.

Outside of successful dribbles, there are plenty of options with a good fixture and attacking threat, like Chelsea penalty taker Cole Palmer, Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz, Brentford’s Kevin Schade and Arsenal duo Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

FORWARDS

Dominant for most metrics among forwards outside of goals, shots and big chances, due to his hard work and constant running, Jarrod Bowen leads the way in his position for successful dribbles. A match against Sunderland won’t be easy but home advantage could be key.

Open play output has been slightly slow from Erling Haaland. However, avoiding him for a match against Wolves could be unwise. The Norwegian has the potential to add to his 20 goals and four assists already produced this campaign.

Brentford’s home match against Forest continues to offer potential. Spearheading the lethal frontline and helping them sustain their position as the fourth-best home side in the league, is Igor Thiago, who has been one of the best forwards in the game.

TEAM REVEAL

I’m quite happy with this, to be honest. It’s the first time this season I have gone with a 2-1-2 formation.

Pickford makes his way in due to other Everton options lacking appeal.

I’ll make sure Spence is playing wing-back again before I pick him. Frimpong also makes his way in due to not really liking other Liverpool picks that much.

The only midfielder I can fit in and be convinced about is Bukayo Saka, who should do well for dribbles against Manchester United. He may even get a haul.

Up front, leaving out Haaland could be a major problem, he could go big, so I have captained him. Thiago could also do very well against Nottingham Forest.

