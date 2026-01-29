Transfers

FPL new signings: £4.6m Buonanotte, Petrovic rival + new Forest forward

29 January 2026 27 comments
FPL Marc
In between the lengthier Scout Reports on notable Fantasy Premier League (FPL) arrivals like Marc Guehi (£5.2m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) and Conor Gallagher (£5.5m), we’re putting together shorter round-ups of new signings who are more of the ‘C-list’ variety.

Don’t forget that you can find all the confirmed transfers listed here throughout January, with deadline day fast approaching.

Scout Reports on Tammy Abraham (£6.0m) and Bournemouth’s two outfield captures will follow.

James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United to Burnley, loan)

An intriguing move, this, given that Ward-Prowse was once (minor) Fantasy royalty.

While this season and last have been washouts, he delivered between 13 and 15 attacking returns in each of the four campaigns before 2024/25.

Ward-Prowse made five successive starts for the Hammers at the start of this season but was soon deemed surplus to requirements under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

A set-piece specialist, his FPL appeal has spiked in the past when he’s had the monopoly at dead-ball situations: direct free-kicks, corners and penalties.

The Clarets’ two spot-kicks this season have been taken by Zian Flemming (£5.3m) but he’s not a regular starter. Could Ward-Prowse – who has scored 20 and missed six attempts from the spot – step up for his new side?

There’s a good chance of him inheriting corner-taking duties. Burnley don’t really have a set-piece specialist at the club, with 11 different players taking a corner in 2025/26.

First, though, he has to break into the team. Florentino (£5.0m) and Lesley Ugochukwu (£5.0m) are the central midfield two at present, with Ward-Prowse adding the depth lost when Josh Cullen (£5.0m) was ruled out for the season.

The 31-year-old midfielder had a 36% successive rate for defensive contribution (DefCon) points in 2021/22 and 2022/23. If he can gobble up set-play duties and tick over with DefCons, he’s possibly one for the budget watchlist.

One final note: he’ll be ineligible to face his parent club in Gameweek 25.

Christos Mandas (Lazio to Bournemouth, loan)

Loaned from Lazio, there is a £16m purchase option for new goalkeeper Mandas. But is the Greek international arriving as Bournemouth’s new number one, or a wake-up call for the so-far unconvincing Djordje Petrovic (£4.5m)?

The FPL pricing – he comes in at £4.0m – suggests Mandas will play back-up but it’s the sort of signing that probably rules out two players as FPL options, at least until we assess the lay of the land.

The 24-year-old has made only 18 Serie A appearances over two-and-a-half years, and none since Maurizio Sarri returned to the Biancocelesti dugout last summer.

He did keep an impressive nine clean sheets in those 18 run-outs, however.

Twice capped by Greece, he previously played for Atromitos and OFI Crete.

The Cherries top our Fixture Ticker between now and Gameweek 31. But they’ve only kept one clean sheet since Gameweek 9 ended, a period where no team has conceded more often (32).

Lorenzo Lucca (Napoli to Nottingham Forest, loan)

Strugglers Nottingham Forest have scored this season’s second-fewest goals, despite centre-forward Igor Jesus (£5.8m) ranking sixth for penalty area shots (41). The problem: a mere eight attempts of his have been on target, and just two were Opta-defined big chances.

So, with there still being no timeline on Chris Wood‘s (£7.2m) knee injury, Sean Dyche has borrowed giant 6ft 7in striker Lucca.

After two years at Udinese brought 20 Serie A goals, he joined Napoli last summer on loan. Combined with the obligatory purchase, he cost them €35m, but found it tough to get game time under Antonio Conte, starting just four times in the league.

LUCCA’S TOP-FLIGHT RECORD

SeasonTeamStarts (sub apps)GoalsAssists
2025/2026Napoli4(12)10
2024/2025Udinese27(6)121
2023/2024Udinese30(7)84
2022/2023Ajax0(14)21

The 25-year-old is, as you’d expect, strong aerially and good at winning fouls. Almost 30% of his goal attempts for Udinese in 2024/25 were headers, as were five of his 12 goals.

A decent fit for Forest, then: the Tricky Trees have registered this campaign’s second-most crosses (548). Jesus boasts the second-most headed efforts (20), too:

FPL new signings: Buonanotte, a rival for Petrovic + Forest's new forward 1

However, before considering the £5.5m FPL asset, it’s worth waiting to see if Forest add another forward. They’ve been heavily linked with Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) and historically love a bloated squad, and any relegation nervousness could hasten any move in these final January days.

If they did add Mateta or A.N. Other, Lucca would be competing with the new boy and Jesus for, most likely, one place.

Facundo Buonanotte (Brighton and Hove Albion to Leeds United, loan)

One point ahead of Forest is Leeds United. They’ve opted to chase attacking midfielder Buonanotte again and, unlike in late August, have completed the loan.

The youngster joined Brighton and Hove Albion in January 2023 and was temporarily sent to newly-promoted Leicester City for 2024/25. By FPL Gameweek 8, Buonanotte had registered three goals and two assists but, once Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge, his starts dried up – much to the annoyance of Foxes fans, who had witnessed some bright displays from the young Argentinean.

What he then didn’t need was to waste half a season at Chelsea. The Blues snatched him from Leeds in a surprise loan deal that brought an unsurprising lack of football. He’s only seen 45 top-flight minutes, with six starts in other competitions. His only goal came against Lincoln City.

SeasonTeamLeague starts (sub apps)GoalsAssists
2025/2026Chelsea1 (0)00
2024/2025Leicester14(17)52
2023/2024Brighton17(10)31
2022/2023Brighton6(7)11

Anyway, Daniel Farke has eventually got his man. This determination might hint that Buonanotte will play a big part. If so, the left-footer could be a bargain at £4.6m, cutting in from the right flank.

First, though, he has to get past the in-form Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) and Anton Stach (£4.9m). Farke has also hinted that match fitness is an issue:

“He’s a very exciting young player with lots of potential but a part of the truth is also that he has not played much football recently. For that, we are convinced of his skills, of his potential, and we will give him the stage. We will give him the platform. We are there for him with open arms. He gets all the backing, all the help, all the support, to work really to be bringing himself back into a top fitness level.” – Daniel Farke on Facundo Buonanotte, last Thursday

Jocelin Ta Bi (Maccabi Netanya to Sunderland, £3.5m)

Unlikely to play, we’ll keep this one brief. Not to be confused with fellow 20-year-old winger Chemsdine Talbi (£4.9m), Sunderland beat Celtic to sign Ta Bi from Maccabi Netanya.

The Ivorian has just spent 16 months on loan at Hapoel Petah Tikva, where he netted nine times.

A good dribbler, Ta Bi is currently nursing an ankle knock, but Sunderland staff are already talking about a slow integration process.

“He’s a dynamic and explosive wide player who enjoys attacking duels, predominantly from the right side. He is a player with high potential and we will integrate him patiently into our club.” – Sunderland’s sporting director Krisjaan Speakman

“Yeah, we’ll need approximately, I would say, two or three weeks to be game fit, so we’ll take time to rebuild his fitness level as well, so it’s a good opportunity for us to help him connect with the squad, with the club, and everyone in the building.” – Regis Le Bris on Jocelin Ta Bi, last Thursday

Adama Traore (Fulham to West Ham United, undisclosed)

Keiber Lamadrid (Deportivo La Guaira to West Ham United, loan)

Another wideman unlikely to feature prominently, 22-year-old Lamadrid has arrived at West Ham directly from Venezuela. He has 14 goals and seven assists from 104 appearances.

“Yeah, he’s a young player that the club brings. He’s in a pre-season. I think he finished the season. He’s in the process of pre-season, so not really ready to play, but we’ll assess him. We’ll assess him and see.” – Nuno Espirito Santo on Keiber Lamadrid, last Thursday

Additionally, Wednesday morning brought confirmation of Adama Traore‘s (£5.1m) signing for a small fee. Kindly referred to by the club as a ‘Spain international winger’, he last played for La Roja in 2021.

A bit-part player in recent years, last season still featured a respectable two goals and eight assists for Fulham. But, in this league campaign’s early months, he’s only started once and accumulated just 261 minutes.

Now, he gets to reunite with Nuno Espirito Santo. Their three seasons together at Wolverhampton Wanderers saw a slow 2018/19 start, where he was mostly an impact sub, before 2019/20 brought 13 attacking returns and 130 FPL points. Wolves slipped to 13th place in 2020/21, when Traore played even more minutes, but brought only 94 points.

Expect him to be a back-up to Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) and Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m).

27 Comments
  1. Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Still waiting on the full presser list for today but I know we've got Nuno (1.30) and Farke (2.15) up this afternoon at the very least.

    Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    2FTs and 0.1ITB:

    1) Roll
    2) Thiago Potts to Mane Enzo
    3) Saka Potts to Enzo Semenyo, bench Thiago
    4) Else?

    Verb
    Gab/Timber/VVD
    Saka/BrunoF/Wirtz/HWilson
    Haaland/Ekitike/Thiago

    Dub/Potts/Heaven/Dorgu

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Not a big fan of coverage but I would want at least one Chelsea. Either Chalobah or Enzo.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah, tempted to just get some.

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      roll

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think this team is either a WC24 or a WC25 personally. Maybe you can survive one more week and hope Pool do a job vs Newcastle but after that, the lack of Chelsea will be a problem and your structure is not good with 3 forwards.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Then could sell Ekitike and VVD for JPedro and Chalo, just probably JPedro gets rested. Thiago to Enzo 352 wouldn't be enough for now?

        Open Controls
    4. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 - roll.

      Open Controls
  3. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    For a moment I thought we had 3.5m player in the game

    Open Controls
  4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    34 mins ago

    1 FT. Save and play this? Any suggestions regarding bench/ playing 11.

    Raya
    Timber Nunes Mukiele
    Saka Fernandes Semenyo Rogers LeFee
    Haaland Mane

    Dubravka DCL VVD Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Save. Bench order also looks fine.

      Open Controls
  5. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Who would you start?

    VVD vs NEW (H)
    Tark vs bha (A)

    Market odds:
    Liverpool 30%
    Everton 19%

    Defcon prediction (https://x.com/i/status/2016822048933232785):
    Tark 90%
    VVD 58%

    Wed-Sat turnaround for Liverpool/Newcastle. Liverpool's second home game this week, whereas Newcastle will have another away game.

    Any other factors to consider?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Market CS odds*

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      22 mins ago

      Vvd

      Open Controls
    3. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I’m happy to start Tark this weekend but would go VVD if I had him. Significantly better CS odds there, and VVD is looking more of an attacking threat lately too (not sure if that’s backed up by the stats). They’ve both got a haul in them, but VVD seems the more likely this week

      Open Controls
    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      VVD or starting both

      Open Controls
    5. Stranger Mings
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Vvd

      Open Controls
  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    What to do?

    A) Raul to Mane to free up funds to upgrade King next gw
    B) Upgrade Raul
    C) Upgrade King to max 6.5 mid

    1 FT, 2.1 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      A looks good especially with Wolves potentially having a DGW in 26.

      Open Controls
    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A prepares you the potential dgw26
      C to Wilson or Anderson etc is also a good move.

      I would go A

      Open Controls
  7. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bring in Enzo for Bruno G or roll?

    Pickford
    Timber, Gabriel, Tark, Muk
    Semenyo, Rice, Bruno F
    Haaland, Thiago, Watkins

    Dub, Alderete, Stach, Bruno G

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      It's a good transfer but it leaves you with a benching headache.

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah, true. I’d probably bench Tark.

        Open Controls
  8. The Iceman
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    This rush from content creators (amongst others) to sell Ekitike this week is confusing me slightly?

    He got his rest last week and to my knowledge Newcastle's away record in the league after Europe is really bad. I also think Liverpool's current style suits playing the bigger more expansive teams in the league, as opposed to those who will sit in a low block.

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      You know what, I agree. I think Ekitike is still a good pick for this week but next week it's City and long term, he's unlikely to be good value since he's a forward that has a bit of rotation risk and is on the more expensive side.

      Open Controls
  9. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    WC ACTIVE! All other chips intact!

    Thoughts on this team? Hugely behind in mini leagues so punts aplenty. Which team do you like more?

    A (0.1 ITB)

    Raya Dubravka
    Gabriel Chalobah Mukiele Richards Hill
    Salah Bruno Rogers Anderson King
    Haaland J.Pedro Kroupi

    B (More template, 0.2 ITB)

    Raya Dubravka
    Gabriel Chalobah Mukiele Richards Hill
    Bruno Rogers Rice Enzo Anderson
    Haaland J.Pedro Ekitike

    Open Controls
  10. Maddamotha
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Hall > Munoz or Chalobah?

    Open Controls

