Dorgu + de Ligt: Man United injury latest for FPL Gameweek 24

Amid reports suggesting Patrick Dorgu (hamstring) could be out for around 10 weeks, Michael Carrick confirmed the defender would be out for a “period of time”.

“Pat, unfortunately, is going to be out for a period of time. We’re still working through how long that’s going to be. “He’s had such a big couple of weeks, Pat. We weren’t sure whether it was a little bit of cramp or something a little bit more serious; at the moment, it looks a little bit more on a serious note. It’ll be a few weeks for that; how many weeks, we’ll have to wait and see.” – Michael Carrick on Patrick Dorgu

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, it was also said that Matthijs de Ligt (back) remains sidelined. But Joshua Zirkzee has returned to training after a brief lay-off.

“He’s not training with us yet.” – Michael Carrick on Matthijs de Ligt