Palmer update: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 24

Having come through Chelsea’s trip to Napoli unscathed, Liam Rosenior thinks Cole Palmer is ready to start in Gameweek 24.

“[He’s] absolutely fine. [90 minutes is] what he wants, that’s what I want. He’s available to start tomorrow, so really, really happy about that. “When Cole or Romeo Lavia or Enzo Fernandez are at their top level, they’re top players. We want to make sure they’re at their top level and I think Cole showed really good signs of that on Wedneday night.” – Liam Rosenior on Cole Palmer

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 24

Meanwhile, Dario Essugo (unknown), Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring), Romeo Lavia (quad), Levi Colwill (knee) and Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended) remain out.

Colwill is out on the pitch running, while Tosin is on the grass doing individual rehab.