Watkins, Tielemans, McGinn: Aston Villa injury latest for FPL Gameweek 24

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Unai Emery remained upbeat about Ollie Watkins, who came off with hamstring discomfort in Thursday’s win over RB Salzburg.

A scan has returned fairly positive news. It’s still not certain whether he’ll feature on Sunday, however.

Meanwhile, Boubacar Kamara (knee), John McGinn (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring), Youri Tielemans (ankle) and new arrival Alysson (unspecified) will all miss the Brentford game.

“They are ruled out: Kamara, McGinn, Tielemans, Andres and Alysson. “Watkins, we will see tomorrow. Today, he did a scan, and it’s not a clear injury. He was tired yesterday but the scan is not giving us bad information. But we will see tomorrow if he’s not feeling comfortable or if he’s feeling comfortable to try to decide to be with us on Sunday.” – Unai Emery

One player who could be back is Ross Barkley (knee).