FPL notes: Gordon + Silva injuries, why Hall came off + Dias fit

5 February 2026 72 comments
Rocky7 Rocky7
Manchester City booked their place in the final of the Carabao Cup with a 3-1 win over Newcastle.

We’ve already covered the possible Blank Gameweek 31 implications from City’s victory but in this piece, we take a look at the other Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the match.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULT

HOMEAWAYRESULTGOALSASSISTS
Man CityNewcastle3-1Marmoush (2), Reijnders | ElangaSemenyo | Thiaw

SELECTION / ROTATION

TEAMCHANGES FROM GAMEWEEK 24PLAYERS WHO KEPT
THEIR PLACES (+ MINS)		OTHER
PLAYERS (+ MINS)
Man City6Nunes (90), Khusanov (90), O’Reilly (71), Ait-Nouri (90), Semenyo (71)Trafford (90), Ake (45), Gonzalez (83), Foden (72), Reijnders (90), Marmoush (90), Alleyne (45), Rodri (19), Haaland (19), Cherki (18), Lewis (7)
Newcastle3Trippier (78), Thiaw (90), Burn (90), Hall (90), Ramsey (90), Tonali (90), Willock (45), Gordon (44)Ramsdale (90), Botman (90), Woltemade (45), Barnes (46), Elanaga (45), Murphy (45), Wissa (45), Osula (14)

HAALAND AND CHERKI RESTED

With a two-goal advantage from the first leg, Pep Guardiola was able to give Erling Haaland (£15.0m) and Rayan Cherki (£6.6m) a good breather ahead of their crunch match against Liverpool on Sunday. Both began the midweek tie on the bench.

Marc Guehi (£5.2m) will also be back in starting XI contention in Gameweek 25. His absence against Newcastle was down to being ineligible, due to having signed for City after the semi-final first leg had already been played (he will also miss the final). 

SEMENYO AND MARMOUSH SHINE

Antoine Semenyo (£7.8m) did start, however, and was effective in City’s front line, producing the cross that led to Omar Marmoush’s (£8.3m) second goal. His run also led to Tijjani Reijnders (£5.1m) sweeping home City’s third.

Having started every domestic match since arriving at the club, it is hard to imagine Guardiola leaving out Semenyo, the game’s highest scoring midfielder, for the trip to Anfield – not least because he has already scored against them this season. 

Marmoush’s two goals served as a reminder to us all, and Pep, that he has an excellent forward waiting in the wings should the Spaniard finally lose patience with the out-of-sorts Haaland. The Egyptian had five of Newcastle’s five shots, with Reijnders weighing in with an impressive four goal attempts.

“He gives us his special quality, that is his pace, his movement in behind, and his work ethic. Omar helped us a lot last season. This season before Afcon, Haaland was [scoring] goals and goals and goals, he played less minutes. But Omar, with Antoine, he made another incredible game today, I am pleased with the work we have done.” – Pep Guardiola on Marmoush and Semenyo’s performances

Haaland has 20 goals this season, but only one in the last seven Gameweeks. He had two pops at goal after his late introduction but put them too close to Aaron Ramsdale (£4.8m).

DIAS FIT AGAIN

Ruben Dias (£5.5m) did not get on the field but his return to the bench makes City defenders a viable prospect again – after the Liverpool match, anyway.

City have kept only one clean sheet during Dias’s four-week absence, and that was against Wolves.

The Portugal centre-back averaged seven points a match across the six Gameweeks that preceded his hamstring twang.

BERNARDO INJURY NEWS

Bernardo Silva (£6.2m) missed out through injury, paving the way for Reijnders to give a strong performance in midfield.

Guardiola said afterwards that Bernardo’s injury is not too serious but he remains doubtful to face Liverpool.

“I don’t know [how bad it is]. Bernardo is special. Yesterday he said to me ‘I feel quite good. I wanna try, I wanna try’, but I don’t know. [The injury is] in a position that is I would say less dangerous than hamstring. It’s another type of muscle in the hamstring position. He’s back, but we’ll see in the next days. He is in incredible doubt for Sunday. I know him, he will try but right now I don’t know.”Pep Guardiola on Bernardo availability

CITY STILL OPEN AT THE BACK

In an open game, there were gilt-edged chances for both sides. Man City produced 18 shots to Newcastle’s 12, winning on expected goals (xG) 2.22 to 1.33.

Guardiola said he would have liked his side to have defended more resolutely but commended his side’s offensive display and was pleased they didn’t rest on their laurels to protect what they had.

“Yes [I am worried that we were too open at the back]. We have to fix it, but it’s not difficult to control, I think in the way we played, but what I liked is we started the game with 0-0 not 2-0. We didn’t play to control what we won there, it was completely the opposite, we had incredible pace, we had chances, shots and aggressive with the ball, but the second half [we suffered more] for the tiredness maybe because Newcastle have this incredible attribute, whatever happened for 90 minutes they go, go, go, they have high pressing. 

“We have to be a little more focused [defensively]. Omar was a little bit more tired in the second half and Nico O’Reilly as well, that’s why you cannot be so aggressive in those positions but, come on, I know how difficult winning the Carabao Cup is, against last year’s champions, and we did it.”Pep Guardiola on City’s attacking strength and defensive shortcomings

Owners of Liverpool attackers may be buoyed by City’s continued largesse. Certainly, if they defend like they did last night then there will be joy to be had.

However, we can probably expect things to tighten up on Sunday with Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.6m) back in goal, Guehi and Dias lining up for the first time and Rodri (£6.3m), who made a 19-minute cameo, strengthening the spine of the team.

GORDON INJURY LATEST

A miserable night for Newcastle was compounded by an injury to Anthony Gordon (£7.3m), who hobbled off just before half-time.

“It looks like a hamstring problem. I don’t know how bad it is but it was enough for him to come off so that’s a big worry.” – Eddie Howe on Anthony Gordon’s injury

HOWE CONCERNED BY ‘WORRYING TREND’ – GOOD FOR THIAGO?

The other thing that troubled the Newcastle head coach was the standard of his side’s defending. They found themselves 5-0 down on aggregate in just over half an hour, the tie effectively over.

Howe, who set his side up in a back five, was concerned.

“It’s irrelevant in terms of what numbers you have at the back, it’s how you adapt that to the game and we were trying to attack tonight; I thought that was quite clear. But you need to defend well, and part of playing five was to try and help us defend well but that wouldn’t be obvious from what you saw in the first half an hour. 

“The goals were strange, they came from individual mistakes and errors. I don’t like the way the goals happened and I don’t like the final actions. That’s something following on from Liverpool, they were quite similar, a worrying trend the last two games.” – Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s ‘worrying’ defending

All of which spells good news for owners of Igor Thiago (£7.1m). They will be rubbing their hands at the prospect of the Brentford forward exploiting Newcastle’s brittle backline this weekend.

The Magpies’ forwards were not exactly at the Blaydon Races either. Joe Willock (£5.0m) and Gordon missed great chances in the first half, while substitutes Yoane Wissa (£7.3m) and Anthony Elanga (£6.5m) were culpable after the break. The Swede did at least score Newcastle’s consolation goal and produced four shots in a lively display.

“We are playing every three days at the moment, we’re finding it difficult having played Paris, Liverpool and Manchester City away, that’s a tough schedule for any team to face, and we’re doing it with the number of injuries we have. They’re not excuses, that’s the reality, we’re missing some really big players, and you could feel that with the performance today.” – Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s injury crisis

WHY HALL WAS TAKEN OFF AT HALF-TIME

Lewis Miley (£4.5m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.1m) were absent from the Newcastle squad, as expected.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hall (£5.3m), Willock and the ineffectual Nick Woltemade (£7.0m) were taken off at half-time. Howe knew the game was up and he was in preservation mode for what is becoming a disappointingly fitful league campaign.

“Definitely with Lewis and Joe Willock, that was very much the thinking, because Lewis hasn’t had a rest. He’s one of the ones we’d have loved to have taken out at certain stages during this run of games. I thought this was the right time to do make sure we can keep him at his best levels in the games coming up. 

“Same with Kieran [Trippier]. We’re trying to protect Kieran, as we did at the end. But with the injuries we’ve got we can’t do that as much as we would like, and that’s why any injury to any player has a really detrimental effect.” – Eddie Howe on squad rotation

72 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    58 mins ago

    I have to sell one of these players otherwise I burn a transfer. Who would you sell?

    Sanchez - Dubravka
    Gabriel - Timber - Tarko - Munoz - Mukiele
    Bruno - Rice - Rogers - Enzo - Ndiaye
    Haaland - Thiago - Kroupi Jr

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Having this team with 5FT is well played..

      Money ITB? I'd get someone in for Rogers because it's so easy for you to bring him back in in 27

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm pretty good at FPL 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      - Kroupi to Mane
      - Tark to Andersen/Collins/Senesi/VVD

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        47 mins ago

        MID to Wirtz/Mbeumo

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Which one of these is the priority?

          Open Controls
      2. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Whaddup with Collins? I bought and captained him for nothing, then the next game he was benched. Could be a risk to go with him before he's back in the XI

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          25 mins ago

          Minor knock

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/02/fpl-notes-watkins-latest-schade-ban-why-collins-was-benched

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • 10 Years
            21 mins ago

            Possibly

            Open Controls
    3. Fuddled FC
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      wow, you have 5FT?

      How much in the bank?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        0.0!

        Bang on the money!

        Open Controls
    4. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Good work. Maybe look for a potential route to Wirtz or Ekitike, but this is not essential ofc.

      Open Controls
    5. Pompel
      • 12 Years
      30 mins ago

      Timber to Saliba
      Kroupi -> Mane
      or just burn the FT

      Open Controls
    6. Chris_l25
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Depending on your strategy, probably someone who is expected to blank in gw31

      Open Controls
    7. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Virgin been moaning all the time while silently building a team while saving 5FTs. Make one start questioning whether virgin is truly a virgin or not.

      Open Controls
    8. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Assuming you've used your WC and need to consider DGWs in the future:

      This week: Rice > I. Sarr

      Next week: Sanchez > Raya

      Sell Timber for/by BGW31

      Just an idea, though. I'm not stamping this with my full Deulofail approval

      Open Controls
  2. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    49 mins ago

    Will u sell garner for brunoF or madeuke for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Taking the hit is questionable, but it isn't even close as a decision between the options to bring in....

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      43 mins ago

      It's not a close decision...

      Open Controls
      1. Letsgo!
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        So brunoF for sure??

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          Why Madueke over Bruno?

          Having a double in 26 isn't a particularly a great reason to choose him over Bruno.

          - Booked transfer when Saka is back
          - Not nailed to play 2x90s
          - Blanks in 31

          Open Controls
          1. Ignasi M
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Even as a hardcore Gunner, I'd rather bruno over Madueke to haul.

            Open Controls
  3. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Start guehi or hall?

    Open Controls
    1. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      Hall, obviously. City are going to concede at least two to Liverpool. (and lose)

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      Hall.

      Open Controls
  4. LC1
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Easy roll here fellas / correct starting X11?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel(c) Timber Chalobah
    BrunoF Enzo Rogers Rice
    Haaland Ekitike Kroupi Jr

    Roefs Maguie Alderete BrunoG*

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      31 mins ago

      Easy roll and correct starting XI.

      Open Controls
    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      Easy roll. See my Q below. Ta

      Open Controls
  5. Deulofail
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    Good afternoon all! I've spent way longer on this than I should have, considering I don't know what I'm doing. Just trying to double-check (or single-check?) my logic from when I decided to work towards FH33, WC35 & BB36, whenever that was, seemingly ages ago, without putting a ton of thought into it at that time.

    Based on current info and (possibly incorrect) assumptions, this is how I see the DGWs. (Please feel free to question and correct it, nitpick or poo-poo the entire exercise, as I may have got it completely wrong)...
    ___________________________

    Key:
    Left vs right: [HOME+AWAY]
    Upper vs lower case: [STILL IN CUP/PROGRESSED, eliminated from relevant cup]
    ___________________________

    GW34: 1-5 fixtures (2-10 teams)
    0-4 fixtures (0-8 teams) from: [mun+BRE], [SUN+nfo], [BRI+CHE], [FUL+AVL], [ARS+NEW], [WHU+eve], [LIV+cpl], [BUR+mci]
    0-1 fixtures (0-2) teams from [MCI+CPL]

    Approx. likelihoods based on vibes:
    Most likely: [MCI+CPL], [FUL+AVL or ARS+NEW]
    Then: [LIV+cpl or BRI+CHE]
    Then: [BRI+CHE], [FUL+AVL], [ARS+NEW]
    Least likely: [LIV+cpl], [BUR+mci], [mun+BRE], [SUN+nfo], [WHU+eve]
    ___________________________

    GW36: 0-3 fixtures (0-6 teams)
    0-2 fixtures (0-4 teams) from: [CHE+tot], [NEW+WHU], [ARS+BUR], [AVL+LIV], [lee+BRI], [eve+SUN], [wol+FUL], [BRE+cpl]
    0-1 fixtures (0-2) teams from: [MCI+CPL]

    Approx. likelihoods based on vibes:
    Most likely: [AVL+LIV or [NEW+WHU]
    Then: [ARS+BUR], [MCI+CPL], [AVL+LIV or lee+BRI]
    Then: [AVL+LIV], [NEW+WHU], [CHE+tot]
    Then: [BRE+cpl], [eve+SUN], [wol+FUL]
    Least likely: [lee+BRI]

    Any idea what would happen to the [MCI+CPL] match if it can't be played in either GW34 (due to Liverpool or Burnley progressing to FA Cup Semis) or GW36 (due to Brentford reaching the FA Cup Final)?

    If you have any additional or better resources for presenting and processing this information, please share it with me/your fellow Scouts!

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Goodafternoon mate. That's a pretty long post. Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Deulofail
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Wider than it is long on my laptop. Was aiming for a square 🙁

        Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Correction: I'm talking about DGWs *33* & 36 not *34* & 36. The fixtures are taken from BGWs 35 & 37 (+BGW31)

      Open Controls
  6. AbsolutelyNoIdea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    32 mins ago

    Cunha to Anderson/Cherki/Wilson or just roll

    Raya
    Andersen, Chalobah, Gabriel
    Rogers, Bruno, Enzo, Cunha, Rice
    Haaland, Pedro

    Dubravka, Kroupi, Mukiele,Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Roll. Cunha fine as long as he's starting and playing 75 plus

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      29 mins ago

      Why are you selling Cunha? Definitely just roll.

      Open Controls
  7. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    32 mins ago

    2 FT and 0.3 ITB. Thought on playing BB if I ditch Dorgu & Szob for Hill (AVL) & Wilson (EVE) who are pretty good to have medium term regardless of getting them in for BB?

    A - Use 2FT and BB with Dubravka (WHU) - Wilson (EVE) - Gudmund (NFO) - Hill (AVL)
    B - Roll and have 3FT next week

    Pickford
    Gabriel - Timber - Andersen
    BrunoF - Rice - Enzo - Cunha
    Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      I think 3FT heading into a DGW (even though you are set with 3 x Arsenal) will be more valuable than BB now. GTG.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. Part of me wants BB out of the way so that I can WC later without having to factor it in. It's an annoying chip to still have.

        Open Controls
    2. LC1
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'd personally roll.

      Team looks fantastic and having a good amount of FTs in the bank later in the season will go a long way.

      You're even covered for the doubles next gw too

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Have Gabriel and Timber, what to do with 1FT?

    1) Roll
    2) HWilson to Rice
    3) Potts to Rice and bench HWilson
    4) Verb to Raya
    5) Dorgu to Saliba, bench VVD

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      1 and then do 3 the week after - does this work?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        Have exact cash so dunno...

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          So you would have HWilson over Rice this week?

          Open Controls
          1. The Iceman
            • 3 Years
            19 mins ago

            I would, yes. Rice seems better suited to away games.

            Open Controls
            1. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Sounds right, cheers.

              Open Controls
    2. Karan_G14
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      1 or 3 imo

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  9. Karan_G14
    • 9 Years
    26 mins ago

    Petrovic
    Gabriel Timber O’Reilly Richards
    Rice Mbuemo Bruno Enzo
    Haaland Ekitike

    (Dubravka Alderete Miley Guiu)
    1 FT & 3.0m

    A) O'Reilly to Hill (Miley to Wirtz next week)
    B) O'Reilly to Anderson (Miley to Rogers next week)
    C) Miley to Sarr
    D) Guiu to Thiago

    Appreciate your thoughts!

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Anderson is a tragic pick imo, could punt on Sarr, A could work as well just not sure if Hill/Richards/Alderete are sustainable defs

      Open Controls
      1. Karan_G14
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        If I go Hill will upgrade Miley next week so only one of those 3 will play but not sure if Wirtz is a pick next week or better to get him for Rice in GW28.

        Open Controls
  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    24 mins ago

    Chances of Enzo and Gabriel rising before deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Gabriel will likely increase tonight, Enzo unlikely before the deadline

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        This ^

        Open Controls
  11. The Iceman
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    Good afternoon all. 2FT with 0.3 ITB. What is the best play here please?

    A) Cash, Roefs > Hill, Raya
    B) Haaland, Wilson > João Pedro, Bruno F. (then get Raya in 26)

    Please note - I have no real route to Bruno F. without taking multiple hits or losing other players I want to keep i.e. Rogers, Semenyo.

    Thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      Tough. Bruno seems essential at the moment but not at the cost of Haaland. Can’t you sell anyone else for Bruno?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Sounds reasonable.

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Wirtz | Semenyo | Rogers | Rice | Wilson
          Haaland | Ekitiké | Thiago

          Does this help at all lads?

          Open Controls
          1. SpaceCadet
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Sell rogers imo. And fund that by downgrading Thiago or a defender. Could go very wrong also, just what I would do.

            Open Controls
  12. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Will Timber be nailed to start the next 3 games? Better to get saliba for surety of starts?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      Does Timber start his 3rd game in 7 days this weekend when Ben White is available?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        That’s the doubt. Also read somewhere that he wasn’t pictured in training today along with Saka and Odegaard.

        Open Controls
    2. FOREST FOREVER 2
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      I am a Timber owner. And the general consensus here is that he will start 2 of the next 3. ben White is available.

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      If I had neither currently I would prefer to bring in Saliba.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        I would rather have Raya over Saliba if planning to navigate BGW31 without using FH.

        Open Controls
        1. SpaceCadet
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Would require an extra transfer as I have Sanchez in goal. Need some che defence for the next 3 fixtures

          Open Controls
  13. Tonyawesome69
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Rosenior confirmed Estevao and Palmer are fit to play 90 minutes

    https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/news/liam-rosenior-press-conference-live-33367603

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nice.

      Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Not what you want to see as a new Enzo owner.

      Open Controls
  14. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thoughts please?

    Raya
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Cash
    Bruno, Mbeumo, Rice, Rogers, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dúbravka / Mukiele, Heaven, Guiu

    1 FT. £3.1m.

    A. Roger to Semenyo/Enzo/Palmer/Estêvão
    B. Guiu to João Pedro
    C. Heaven to Cucurella
    D. Thiago to Ekitiké
    E. Roll

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.