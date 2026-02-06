Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

6 February 2026 151 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

FOLLOW FRIDAY’S LIVE TEAM NEWS HERE

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

price change predictions
151 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Open Controls
  2. ΒAZEΛOS
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Hello Tom,

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel Timber Senesi
    Semenyo Enzo BrunoF (c) Mbeumo
    Ekitike Haaland Thiago

    Bench: KDH Gudmundson Alderete

    Brought in Mbeumo for Saka and Timber for VdV

    Any changes here? Captain or transfers.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      But you have FTs?

      Open Controls
      1. ΒAZEΛOS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        28 mins ago

        1 FT left

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          21 mins ago

          Good team, could be JP over Thiago but that's it.

          Open Controls
  3. Orion
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Mykolenko to Saliba worth a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      As 2nd or 3rd Arsenal def?

      Open Controls
      1. ΒAZEΛOS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        1 FT left

        Open Controls
      2. Orion
        • 15 Years
        28 mins ago

        Second

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          Why not, long term move.

          Open Controls
          1. Orion
            • 15 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate

            Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Any thoughts welcomed, cheers!

    1) Play HWilson
    2) Move Potts to Rice and bench HWilson
    3) Else?

    Verb
    Gab/Timber/VVD
    BrunoF/Wirtz/Enzo/HWilson
    Haaland/Ekitike/JPedro

    Dub/Potts/Heaven/Dorgu

    Open Controls
    1. Orion
      • 15 Years
      27 mins ago

      If it’s for free I would go with 2

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        26 mins ago

        It's for free but Fulham playing at home and maybe worth reassessing Arsneal mids?

        Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      27 mins ago

      Maybe play HWilson and see how Madueke performs? Maybe he could be an option over Rice?

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        24 mins ago

        Also, Rice with worse home form than away.

        Open Controls
      2. Orion
        • 15 Years
        21 mins ago

        I prefer Rice, cause of set pieces and corners… Arriving late in the box is also great 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Some arguments that!

          Open Controls
    3. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      1 and move to Arsenal mid next week.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        Good form at home so maybe sound.

        Open Controls
  5. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Right playing 11?

    Raya
    Gabriel Timber Rodon
    Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland DCL Mane

    Dubravka VVD LeFee Mukiele

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      VVD vs Rodon, you never know, but sound overall.

      Open Controls
  6. jonnybhoy
    • 13 Years
    1 hour ago

    What to do? Timber not in training yesterday is a concern. 0 FT left.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Timber Gudmundsson
    Bruno F Rice Wilson Enzo Mbuemo
    Haaland Ekitike

    Dubravka Alderete Dorgu* Guiu

    A) Dorgu to any defender - thinking either Aina/Munoz -4pts and bench Gudmundsson
    B) GTG

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Will you want them long term? Not a fan of hits for defs unless it's Arsenal.

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Depends if you're happy playing Alderete if Timber is out?

      Open Controls
  7. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Hi all

    If you're second in mini league (13 points behind and 11 ahead of 3rd) and they both have Rice, would you get Rice or go for a differential like Trossard or Madueke?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Could wait one week?

      Open Controls
      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Need to move Saka on this week tbough as his price is dropping quickly.

        Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Nah too early to care about differentials for that little difference

      Open Controls
      1. Ray85
        • 8 Years
        just now

        So Rice?

        Open Controls
  8. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Is Hill nailed for now?

    Open Controls
    1. Raoul Nogues
        48 mins ago

        Yes, he didn't do anything to let Diakite back in

        Open Controls
      • Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        37 mins ago

        First choice CB

        Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      46 mins ago

      Bench order, rolling FT etc. ok?

      1 FT, 1.5 in the bank

      Dubravka
      Gabriel (VC), Timber, Chalobah
      Rice, Bruno F c), Rogers, Wilson, Enzo
      Haaland, Etikite

      Pope, Rodon, Senesi, Mane

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        42 mins ago

        Looks good. Pope to Kelleher GW27?

        Open Controls
    3. Pablo613
      • 3 Years
      42 mins ago

      Play Thiago or Wilson? Thx

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thiago - penalties

        Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Pep Guardiola on whether ErlingHaaland automatically starts for ManCity against Liverpool: "Erling is the best striker in the world."

      So he plays? "I don't know, we'll decide tomorrow. Always I say, Erling is the best!"

      https://x.com/i/status/2019754022752731645

      Open Controls
      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        36 mins ago

        Benching confirmed.

        Open Controls
        1. Raoul Nogues
            just now

            It confirms he didn't give us any piece of information

            Open Controls
        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Does that tell us anything? Not to me

          Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 7 Years
          35 mins ago

          Clip of the quote

          https://x.com/i/status/2019754326026080278

          Open Controls
        4. theplayer
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          What's the point of this? He was asked if he plays so he's not going to come out and say yes he starts.

          Open Controls
        5. _Greg
          • 15 Years
          18 mins ago

          He did this with Foden once. Massive praise then benched him.

          Open Controls
      2. ENGLAND1966
          36 mins ago

          Start 2?
          Semenyo
          Rogers
          Thiago

          Open Controls
          1. Raoul Nogues
              4 mins ago

              Semenyo/Thiago

              Open Controls
            • antis0cial
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              Semenyo Rogers

              Open Controls
          2. Mr.K
            • 12 Years
            35 mins ago

            Rate and/or Roast my WC team!

            Raya / Dubravka
            Chalobah - Gabriel - Senesi - O'Reilly - Hill
            Mbeumo - Bruno - Wirtz - Rice - Anderson
            Thiago - Pedro - Calvert-Lewin

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 7 Years
              31 mins ago

              For a team without any +10m picks, its not particularly great

              Open Controls
              1. Mr.K
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                Thank you!

                Open Controls
            2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 9 Years
              31 mins ago

              Wouldn't have NOR and DCL

              Open Controls
              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                19 mins ago

                Yeah oreilly is a strange pick on wc

                Open Controls
                1. Mr.K
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  This I do agree with, I think. But it doesn't seem to me that there are any defensively solid teams right now, which makes defender picks kind of a nightmare.

                  Open Controls
            3. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              30 mins ago

              Typical of a non Haaland team. All I think is where did the funds go? I can get the same team with Haaaland no issue. Do you have 5m+ in the bank?

              Open Controls
              1. Mr.K
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                Yes I do! I think I'd rather have it in the bank than sitting on my bench really and I'm not even kidding!

                Open Controls
          3. antis0cial
            • 9 Years
            33 mins ago

            G2g, benching ok? Feels wrong benching Wilson but not sure who else I would bench.

            Dubravka
            Gabriel Chalobah Senesi
            BrunoF Semenyo Rice Enzo
            Haaland Ekiteke JPedro

            Vicario Wilson Rodon O'Reilly

            Open Controls
            1. Bobkat
              • 3 Years
              21 mins ago

              I’ve got the exact same front 8 and am also benching Wilson but agree it doesn’t feel right but like you don’t know who else to bench so think it will be him

              Open Controls
            2. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              I'm benching Haaland. Same 8.

              Open Controls
            3. Punned It
                3 mins ago

                Similar to yours. I'm benching Haaland and playing Wilson. Although I'm not necessarily recommending anyone else to do so.

                Open Controls
            4. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              32 mins ago

              Very strong and rigid template forming at the moment... everyone has the same 15 players

              Open Controls
              1. Dubem_FC
                • 10 Years
                18 mins ago

                I don't.

                Open Controls
              2. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                18 mins ago

                Nope. I don't.

                Open Controls
              3. Salarrivederci
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Raya - Sá
                Gabriel - Chalobah - Guéhi - Maguire - Mosquera
                Bruno - Mbeumo - Semenyo - Rice - Enzo
                Haaland - Pedro - Mané

                ?

                Open Controls
            5. jthmt
              • 3 Years
              32 mins ago

              sanchez
              gabriel, tarkowski, oreilly
              fernandes, enzo, wilson, semenyo, rogers
              joao pedro, haaland,

              dubravka, thiago, esteve, collins

              any ideas?

              1ft, 0,7itb

              Open Controls
              1. Steve McCroskey
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                Looks good enough to hold, then use 2 FTs to bring in Rice and Ars defender for next week. Assume you can't get Timber for O'Reilly

                Open Controls
            6. Steve McCroskey
              • 12 Years
              31 mins ago

              Your wise counsel requested:

              Start one

              A. Thiago (new)
              B. Rogers (bou)

              Open Controls
              1. jthmt
                • 3 Years
                18 mins ago

                wondering the same, leaning towards rogers

                Open Controls
              2. Admiral Benson
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                13 mins ago

                Just A for me (pens swing it).

                Open Controls
              3. Funkyav
                • 16 Years
                1 min ago

                similar dilemma here, dont know who to bench out of Thiago, Rogers and Wilson

                Dont think i can bench Thiago as he is on pens so down to Rogers or Wilson

                Open Controls
            7. Rbyrne95
              • 9 Years
              24 mins ago

              On WC. Worth risking Calafiori instead of Timber to play catch up as a diff and keep more funds? (2nd Arsenal def).

              Probably going to TC Gabriel or Rice next week instead of BB

              Open Controls
              1. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Funds? For what?

                No 10M players except a bitterly dissapointing Haaland.

                Open Controls
            8. _Greg
              • 15 Years
              20 mins ago

              Uh oh. Pep with the massive praise for Haaland. Cue split strikers Semenyo and Marmoush.

              Open Controls
            9. MetallicaJack93
              • 2 Years
              20 mins ago

              Bench 1

              Gab Timber Chalobah Munoz
              Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo Enzo Sarr

              Open Controls
            10. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 9 Years
              20 mins ago

              Benching Robot. GTG?

              Dubravka
              Gabriel - Chalobah - Tarkowski
              Bruno(C) - Semenyo - Rogers - Rice - Enzo
              Ekitike - Pedro

              Roefs - Haaland - Mukiele - Guehi

              Open Controls
              1. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                14 mins ago

                Personally I'd bench Rogers otherwise G2G

                Open Controls
                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • 9 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I was torn between Rogers and Haaland, but I've decided on Haaland

                  Open Controls
            11. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              20 mins ago

              2 FT and 0.3 ITB. Really torn here as having 3FT next week would be good but I'm going to have to sort Dorgu and Szob next week anyway and Wilson and Hill look good long term picks regardless. I could BB later but will I get a better chance than this?

              A - Use 2FT and BB with Dubravka (WHU) - Wilson (EVE) - Gudmund (NFO) - Hill (AVL)
              B - Roll and have 3FT next week

              Pickford
              Gabriel - Timber - Andersen
              BrunoF - Rice - Enzo - Cunha
              Haaland - Ekitike - DCL

              Open Controls
              1. Jet5605
                • 11 Years
                11 mins ago

                *On reflection, I'm now thinking the possible Haaland praise benching prelude and Timber doubts mean that I should hold off from BB and let Szob & Guddy cover Haaland & Timber from the bench.

                Open Controls
            12. DagheMunegu
              • 5 Years
              19 mins ago

              Anything worth a hit ?
              Van Hecke to Saliba -4 ?
              0ft 1.7 itb

              Verbruggen
              Gabriel Chalobah Van Hecke
              Bruno Mbeumo Rice Szobo Enzo
              Haaland Ekitike

              Dub Rodon Gudmunsson Guiu

              Open Controls
              1. GC123
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Next week for free

                Open Controls
            13. Bobby_Baggio
              • 14 Years
              14 mins ago

              3FT & 0m ITB. G2G or make some moves like Saka + O'Reilly > Rogers + Timber?

              Verbruggen
              Gabriel - Andersen - Richards
              Saka - Wilson - Bruno.F - Rice
              Thiago - Haaland - Ekitike

              (Roefs) - Ndiaye - O'Reilly - Alderete

              Open Controls
              1. Boz
                • 13 Years
                3 mins ago

                Make the moves. Would go Mbuemo over Rogers if you can get there,

                Open Controls
                1. Bobby_Baggio
                  • 14 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Yep he did cross my mind but feel like i want to split the midfield across teams. Enzo also an option but prefer Rogers

                  Open Controls
            14. Ignasi M
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              I was called an idiot yesterday for saying Haaland won't start this gameweek. My reason was because of his trash form and Marmoush looking very good and scoring. This BBC report heavily suggests Haaland won't start for these reasons: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/live/ckgxk1lz0l2t

              (just search 'haaland')

              I'm benching Haaland this gameweek, captaining Ekitike who will absoltiuely destroy that high line and makeshift/inexperienced City defence.

              Open Controls
              1. lilmessipran
                • 13 Years
                10 mins ago

                Best striker in the world = benched?

                Open Controls
                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • 9 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  He's saying that to keep his confidence up

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ignasi M
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    Exactly! We've got to understand how Pep's mind works! At the end of the day, Marmoush's form has been WAY better than Haaland's since xmas.

                    Open Controls
              2. Cruyff's Eleven
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                I'm with you. Benching. Then selling to fund a killer BB

                Open Controls
              3. Subzero (-4)
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                8 mins ago

                This article doesn’t say at all he is going to be benched!

                It’s just the live press conference

                Open Controls
                1. Ignasi M
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  It is open to interpretation. I personally read it as Pep favouring Marmoush for the game on the weekend, but saying that Haaland is still Pep's number 1 by giving him som praise as 'the best striker in the world'. For me, that means Marmoush starts. (it's like a psychological tactic, keeping Haaland on side).

                  Open Controls
              4. Tonyawesome69
                • 7 Years
                8 mins ago

                "This BBC report heavily suggests Haaland won't start for these reasons"

                It doesn't....

                Open Controls
              5. Punned It
                  4 mins ago

                  I'm not in the business of calling anyone an idiot, but I went against your advice once, costing me ten points. I've started keeping my ears (eyes?) piqued since.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ignasi M
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    I captained Ekitike last gameweek, annoyed that most people captained Bruno and he hauled! I would have soared up the rankings!

                    Open Controls
              6. lilmessipran
                • 13 Years
                12 mins ago

                Bench one here:

                A Chalobah
                B Rogers
                C Thiago

                Open Controls
                1. Boz
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  A

                  Open Controls
              7. Caligula's third favou…
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                Considering bringing in Munoz for the next 3. Low owned and great fixtures. Need a vdv replacement anyway and got 4 fts so worth a punt, I reckon.

                Open Controls
                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • 9 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Go for it!

                  Open Controls
              8. Ze_Austin
                • 7 Years
                4 mins ago

                LIVE ARTICLE:

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/06/fpl-gameweek-25-team-news-fridays-live-injury-updates-3

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.