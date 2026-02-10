FPL Gameweek 26 team news: Tuesday’s live injury updates

We’ll get the latest injury news from eight more Premier League managers today, ahead of the Gameweek 26 deadline.

Tuesday’s press conferences follow on from the 10 we had on Monday.

The two remaining head coaches, Mikel Arteta and Keith Andrews, are destined to face the media after Tuesday’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline has passed. Arsenal and Brentford play on Thursday this week.

KEY GAMEWEEK 26 INJURY NEWS FROM TUESDAY

TUESDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Tuesday's FPL Press Conferences! 🔴 10.30am – Slot

🐺 1pm – Edwards

🍷 1.30pm – Parker

🦅 1.30pm – Glasner

🐈‍⬛ 1.30pm – Le Bris

🟣 2pm – Emery

🕊️ 3pm – Hurzeler pic.twitter.com/CuYCNbONhi — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) February 10, 2026

LIVERPOOL

Dominik Szoboszlai serves a one-match ban in midweek following his dismissal in the defeat to Manchester City.

Arne Slot has a bit of a headache at right-back, then, with Jeremie Frimpong (groin) and Conor Bradley (knee) still out.

Joe Gomez (knock) also remains a doubt, having yet to train with his teammates – although he should do for the first time today.

“Joe has not trained with us yet. I’m expecting him to train with us today for the first time. “Indeed, if Joe is not ready to start, then we are missing four players who have played in that position. But Curtis [Jones] and Wata [Endo] also played in that position this year, so we’ve had six different right full-backs this season.” – Arne Slot

Alexander Isak (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) are also still sidelined.