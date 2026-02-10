Spot the Differential

­­­FPL Gameweek 26 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

10 February 2026 0 comments
avfc82 avfc82
It’s time to look at some more differentials as Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes swiftly into view.

These three players all have an ownership of 5% or less.

JORGEN STRAND LARSEN

  • FPL ownership: 1.3%
  • Price: £6.1m
  • GW26-30 fixtures: BUR | WOL | mun | tot | LEE

While Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) was the main headline-maker in Crystal Palace’s derby win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, it’s also important to mention the role played by Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m).

The Norwegian, who played as the lone striker in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation (see image below), ultimately blanked, but he led the line well, racked up three shots and probably should have scored late on, when his low strike from Daniel Munoz’s (£5.8m) cutback was saved.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) has, of course, been ruled out of Gameweek 26.

It opens the door for a Strand Larsen punt against Burnley, who are ranked 20th for actual and expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2025/26. Scott Parker’s side are also without a win in 16 league matches.

Furthermore, with upcoming fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, three of the current bottom five are set to visit Selhurst Park over the next five Gameweeks, before a likely blank in Gameweek 31.

Strand Larsen has obviously only just arrived at Palace, but when you consider the chances Mateta has been presented with this season, it’s clear they will play to his strengths.

“The style of play here suits me. It is intense, high pressure, winning the ball high up the pitch. We had a few chances today, and the more we train together, the more we play together, they will know my qualities and my strengths. I felt like I had a good game today but there is a lot of improvement as well, but a really good start to my journey here. I got fed a lot today and I will be in the future, so I’m looking forward to it.” – Jorgen Strand Larsen

So, while it is Sarr who has understandably attracted the most transfers in this week, having scored in back-to-back Gameweeks, it could actually be Strand Larsen who represents the strongest attacking option against the deep blocks of Burnley and Wolves.

MARTIN ZUBIMENDI

  • FPL ownership: 5.0%
  • Price: £5.3m
  • GW26-30 fixtures: bre + wol | tot | CHE | bha | EVE

Martin Zubimendi (£5.3m) has quietly racked up nine attacking returns in all competitions this season.

Five goals have arrived in the Premier League, the joint-second-most of any Arsenal player:

Now admittedly, Zubimendi doesn’t shoot a lot – he’s averaging a goal attempt every 94.9 minutes in 2025/26.

He doesn’t create much either (139 minutes per chance created), but as a nailed-on, in-form £5.3m ‘doubler’, Zubimendi could be worth a look if, for example, you can’t afford Declan Rice (£7.5m).

It’s also important to mention that Zubimendi has banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in two of his last six matches, and wasn’t far off in Gameweek 24, with three clearances, six recoveries and two tackles.

Notably, Zubimendi’s strike against Sunderland last week was his second from outside the box this season. Next up are Brentford and Wolves, who both rank in the bottom four for shots conceded from such situations.

“Zubi’s [goal] is a special one as well. He’s contributing now to the team in a way that probably we didn’t expect that much, but he really has an intuition and quality to deliver those moments in and around the box.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Zubimendi

Beyond the ‘double’, Zubimendi can easily be benched without eating up too much of your budget, so perhaps we shouldn’t be too hasty in overlooking the Spaniard as a valid budget option this week.

TOLU AROKODARE

  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • GW26-30 fixtures: nfo + ARS | cry | AVL | LIV | bre

Another ‘doubler’, Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) could be gambled on in Gameweek 26.

The Nigerian centre-forward has been presented with some decent chances over the last six Gameweeks, finding the net against Chelsea on Saturday, with his StatsBomb shot map from this period included below.

Tolu’s shot-to-goal conversion rate is admittedly poor this season (6.7%), so you aren’t getting a reliable finisher.

However, his minutes look relatively secure in light of Strand Larsen’s departure.

A four-point floor in Double Gameweek 26 consequently looks possible, then.

Tolu is obviously most likely to get some joy against 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, rather than Arsenal. Indeed, across the Tricky Trees’ last four home matches, they rank 19th for shots conceded and 16th for xGC.

Although Wolves have lost their last three games, performances have been much better under Rob Edwards this year, with favourable results against West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United.

So, for those needing to free up some cash, Tolu could present a handy solution, and with an ownership of only 0.3%, he also provides a bit of upside if he can build on his goal against Chelsea.

  1. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Play BrunoG or Mane ?
    Gabriel or Rice captain ?

    Chasing af

    1. One for All
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      Mane, I'm going for Rice.

  2. One for All
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Start:

    A) Thiago
    B) Garner

    Thanks

    1. theshazly
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      A

  3. I have no Wirtz
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Would you start
      A)Watkins at home against Bournemouth
      B)Mbeumo away at Westham

      1. One for All
        • 7 Years
        38 mins ago

        B

    • HD7
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      2 FT 0.2 ITB

      A)Palmer Mukiele to Rice Gabriel
      B) Ekitike Mukiele to Strand Larsen Gabriel

      Pickford
      Timber Chalobah Mukiele
      Bruno Palmer Rogers Wilson
      Haaland Pedro Ekitike

      Dubravka Esteve Miley Gudm

    • Rollercoaster
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Who would you chose as 3rd def
      A O'Reilly
      B Mukiele

      Got Gabby + Chalo

    • DandyDon
      • 7 Years
      57 mins ago

      A or B?

      a) Mbuemo to Martinelli + Taty to Strand Larsen

      b) Mbuemo to Dewsbury-Hall + Taty to Gykores

      Most likely in the coming weeks A) will pivot into Rogers and B) will Watkins

    • Gudjohnsen
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      Captain Rice or Gabriel?

      First to three wins

    • FC Hakkebøf
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A) Kroupi (eve)
      B) Thiago (ARS)
      C) Van Dijk (sun)
      D) Richards (BUR)

      Leaning A.

    • thegame983
      • 9 Years
      53 mins ago

      Everyone has great fixtures this week. It's quite tough deciding who to drop for a 3rd Arsenal player.

    • Shark Team
      • 8 Years
      52 mins ago

      I’ve thought a lot about it, I want a boost in my rank immediately and my man rival doesn’t own Gabriel so I go this why TCing him.
      To be honest though Haaland might get a nice DGW where he starts both games, how this will happen?
      City are about to face Bayern/Arsenal in CL quarterfinals. The odds are against them.
      If they are eliminated, Haaland’s chances of starting both games in DGW36 are very high.
      Why MCI will double in 36?
      Bec. apart from the possible blank for FA Cup in GW34 they also have the CRY game that need to be rearranged, and if CRY go to UECL semis which is very likely, then the only available GW for this game is 36.
      Haaland will have BRE,CRY or BRE,bou.
      But as i said I go Gabriel. Expecting 2 clean sheets and zero DCs or attacking returns.

    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Thoughts on Dewsbury-Hall?

      1. MVDP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        As I posted earlier. Surprised he wasn’t in the differentials with three homes games coming up out of four. Best enabler in the game imo.

    • Totalfootball
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Is fpl down ?

