­­­FPL Gameweek 26 differentials: 3 low-owned picks to consider

It’s time to look at some more differentials as Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) comes swiftly into view.

These three players all have an ownership of 5% or less.

JORGEN STRAND LARSEN

FPL ownership: 1.3%

1.3% Price: £6.1m

£6.1m GW26-30 fixtures: BUR | WOL | mun | tot | LEE

While Ismaila Sarr (£6.3m) was the main headline-maker in Crystal Palace’s derby win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, it’s also important to mention the role played by Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m).

The Norwegian, who played as the lone striker in Oliver Glasner’s 3-4-2-1 formation (see image below), ultimately blanked, but he led the line well, racked up three shots and probably should have scored late on, when his low strike from Daniel Munoz’s (£5.8m) cutback was saved.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£7.5m) has, of course, been ruled out of Gameweek 26.

It opens the door for a Strand Larsen punt against Burnley, who are ranked 20th for actual and expected goals conceded (xGC) in 2025/26. Scott Parker’s side are also without a win in 16 league matches.

Furthermore, with upcoming fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, three of the current bottom five are set to visit Selhurst Park over the next five Gameweeks, before a likely blank in Gameweek 31.

Strand Larsen has obviously only just arrived at Palace, but when you consider the chances Mateta has been presented with this season, it’s clear they will play to his strengths.

“The style of play here suits me. It is intense, high pressure, winning the ball high up the pitch. We had a few chances today, and the more we train together, the more we play together, they will know my qualities and my strengths. I felt like I had a good game today but there is a lot of improvement as well, but a really good start to my journey here. I got fed a lot today and I will be in the future, so I’m looking forward to it.” – Jorgen Strand Larsen

So, while it is Sarr who has understandably attracted the most transfers in this week, having scored in back-to-back Gameweeks, it could actually be Strand Larsen who represents the strongest attacking option against the deep blocks of Burnley and Wolves.

MARTIN ZUBIMENDI

FPL ownership: 5.0%

5.0% Price: £5.3m

£5.3m GW26-30 fixtures: bre + wol | tot | CHE | bha | EVE

Martin Zubimendi (£5.3m) has quietly racked up nine attacking returns in all competitions this season.

Five goals have arrived in the Premier League, the joint-second-most of any Arsenal player:

Now admittedly, Zubimendi doesn’t shoot a lot – he’s averaging a goal attempt every 94.9 minutes in 2025/26.

He doesn’t create much either (139 minutes per chance created), but as a nailed-on, in-form £5.3m ‘doubler’, Zubimendi could be worth a look if, for example, you can’t afford Declan Rice (£7.5m).

It’s also important to mention that Zubimendi has banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points in two of his last six matches, and wasn’t far off in Gameweek 24, with three clearances, six recoveries and two tackles.

Notably, Zubimendi’s strike against Sunderland last week was his second from outside the box this season. Next up are Brentford and Wolves, who both rank in the bottom four for shots conceded from such situations.

“Zubi’s [goal] is a special one as well. He’s contributing now to the team in a way that probably we didn’t expect that much, but he really has an intuition and quality to deliver those moments in and around the box.” – Mikel Arteta on Martin Zubimendi

Beyond the ‘double’, Zubimendi can easily be benched without eating up too much of your budget, so perhaps we shouldn’t be too hasty in overlooking the Spaniard as a valid budget option this week.

TOLU AROKODARE

FPL ownership: 0.3%

0.3% Price: £5.4m

£5.4m GW26-30 fixtures: nfo + ARS | cry | AVL | LIV | bre

Another ‘doubler’, Tolu Arokodare (£5.4m) could be gambled on in Gameweek 26.

The Nigerian centre-forward has been presented with some decent chances over the last six Gameweeks, finding the net against Chelsea on Saturday, with his StatsBomb shot map from this period included below.

Tolu’s shot-to-goal conversion rate is admittedly poor this season (6.7%), so you aren’t getting a reliable finisher.

However, his minutes look relatively secure in light of Strand Larsen’s departure.

A four-point floor in Double Gameweek 26 consequently looks possible, then.

Tolu is obviously most likely to get some joy against 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, rather than Arsenal. Indeed, across the Tricky Trees’ last four home matches, they rank 19th for shots conceded and 16th for xGC.

Although Wolves have lost their last three games, performances have been much better under Rob Edwards this year, with favourable results against West Ham United, Everton and Newcastle United.

So, for those needing to free up some cash, Tolu could present a handy solution, and with an ownership of only 0.3%, he also provides a bit of upside if he can build on his goal against Chelsea.