FPL General’s Gameweek 26 Bench Boost

With Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nearing, our pundits are finalising their teams before this evening’s deadline.

FPL General, who has three top 500 finishes to his name, continues to plough on without Erling Haaland (£14.9m)!

Here, he outlines his plans for the week ahead.

Gameweek 25 Review

Wow, what a Gameweek! Because of 93 points, I jumped in rank from 2.2m to 1.4m. It was looking even better until the late Erling Haaland show. This Gameweek rank of 59k was my second-best of this campaign. Let’s have a few more of those, please.

Taking the gamble on Cole Palmer (£10.5m) on my Gameweek 24 Wildcard paid off spectacularly. It will go down as one of the highlights of 2025/26. I’ve now got eyes on giving him the armband when Chelsea soon host Burnley. My new midfield five disappointed in the previous week, aside from Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m), but they all produced something this time.

Seeing Emiliano Martinez (£5.0m) rack up six points in a 1-1 draw was also very nice. I like having him as a differential between the sticks.

Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz (£5.8m) chipped in too with a five-pointer. He could’ve assisted for Jorgan Strand Larsen (£6.1m), yet was also fortunate not to receive a second yellow card.

Being at home to Burnley on Wednesday looks very tasty. In fact, I’m tempted to bring Strand Larsen in for Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m).

Gameweek 26 Bench Boost Team