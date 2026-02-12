Scout Notes

FPL notes: Iraola on Rayan, £4.0m Hill superb + Ndiaye pen

12 February 2026 48 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Brazilian wonderkid Rayan (£5.5m) scored again as Bournemouth stormed back to beat 10-man Everton on Tuesday.

Here are our Scout Notes from the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

RAYAN SCORES AGAIN

Rayan is only three matches into his Bournemouth career, but it’s fair to say he’s made quite the impression.

The Brazilian equalised for the Cherries on Tuesday, heading home Adrien Truffert’s (£4.5m) excellent delivery.

It was Rayan’s third attacking return in as many Gameweeks, after his assist at Wolverhampton Wanderers and goal against Aston Villa.

The only blemish on Tuesday’s performance was the penalty he gave away after he lost control of the ball while attempting to dribble out of his own penalty box.

“I think that it’s a mistake from Rayan, but we have to accept these kinds of mistakes with him and young players. He’s coming to a new league, he’s 19, he knows he cannot do this in his own box and it’s a penalty. But he showed character because I don’t think he gets too affected by it and he continues being a threat and in the second half I thought it was another pen on the other side but he continued and scored the goal and I finished happy.

“Even with the mistake, I think it’s a good learning experience for him and it hasn’t cost us points in the end. It’s one of the things we were looking for in the winter market because this season we have lost Antoine Semenyo and Dango Ouattara, two of the most physical wingers in the league. We needed someone with some physicality and with set plays given that we’re quite short, so I think he’s added these things to the team.” – Andoni Iraola on Rayan

Pushing high up the right flank, Rayan racked up three shots and two chances created.

Andoni Iraola made two alterations for Bournemouth from Gameweek 25, with Ryan Christie (£4.9m) and new arrival Alex Toth (£5.0m) coming in for the benched Lewis Cook (£4.9m) and Eli Jr Kroupi (£4.7m).

£4.0M HILL SUPERB

A few minutes after Rayan’s equaliser, Bournemouth went ahead, when James Hill (£4.0m) headed across for Amine Adli (£5.4m) to nod into an empty net.

Both Hill and Adli have enjoyed superb runs in the first team recently.

Hill has now started eight matches in a row, a period during which he has delivered three assists and 106 defensive contributions (DefCon), 22 more than teammate Marcos Senesi (£4.8m).

Additionally, Bournemouth have suffered only one defeat in that time, to Arsenal.

“He knows he has to be at his best level because otherwise we have Bafo [Diakite], Veljko [Milosavljevic] pushing to get his minutes. But he’s very good for the team. He has adapted to playing as a right-back, playing as a number six, playing as a centre-back. And he’s playing very well.” – Andoni Iraola on James Hill

“I don’t think we’ve scored a lot of headers this season, but James Hill has been key with set-pieces both offensively and defensively for us, because Everton are massive, they have four or five super-tall players and he has been dealing with first contacts and first aerial duels in both boxes very, very well.” – Andoni Iraola on James Hill

As for Adli, it’s now four attacking returns in five matches.

NDIAYE PEN, O’BRIEN BAN

Everton went one up through Iliman Ndiaye’s (£6.2m) first-half penalty.

The Senegal winger previously had a goal ruled out for offside and hit the post, as well as creating a really good opportunity for Thierno Barry (£5.7m), who was wasteful throughout.

Ndiaye claimed a share of the bonus to total nine points, but it could have been more, having ended the match with 11 DefCons.

But Everton imploded after the break, as they threw away a 1-0 lead at the hour mark to lose 2-1.

Shortly after Bournemouth’s quickfire double, Jake O’Brien (£4.9m) was sent off for the denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity, as Adli raced clear through on goal. He’ll miss Gameweek 27 as a result.

As for Michael Keane (£4.7m), he made way for Jarrad Branthwaite (£5.3m) in David Moyes’ starting XI and only appeared as a very late substitute, when he was pushed up front with Everton searching for an equaliser.

For his owners, uncertainty will remain in Gameweek 27, with Nathan Patterson (£4.4m) perhaps the most likely to replace the suspended O’Brien at right-back.

The Toffees have now taken just two points from their last five home matches, conceding nine goals, with Manchester United up next at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“Away from home we can defend our goal brilliantly and keep clean sheets, but for some reason at home we can’t do that as well. We conceded two from pretty much nothing. Very disappointing. It feels a bit rubbish.” – James Tarkowski

  1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 20 hours ago

    Why are comment links down? How can I now see price changes?

    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Site’s falling apart. They are on page 1
      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/11/fpl-gameweek-26-wednesdays-goals-assists-bonus-defcon-points

      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Don't worry, I'm sure they'll offer a limited time offer on premium membership as compensation

    2. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Not sure what is going on, but this site just completely bombed this season, in my opinion. I can't reat it at all on an iPad, the formatting is off and all the issues. Will be the first time, next season where I don't pay for this site (I just pay for one other, has it all and then YouTube n Twitter are free).

  2. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 20 hours ago

    Wilson, Rice, DCL, Ekitike > Rayan, Semenyo, Pedro, Thiago (-4) yay or nay?

    1. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Can you do fewer moves and just get Semenyo and Thiago?

      1. TheBiffas
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Could do Rice and Ekitike, that might be the play

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Not enough downsides to the exits to justify a hit, imo

      I understand each of the incoming guys though, so -- yay 40:60 nay

    3. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      I'd keep a hold of Wilson and Eki from those. Wilson is gold in BGW31. Rice & DCL out makes sense.

  3. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Set up for a few Man U hauls at the new Everton stadium, from reading this article

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      One thing I have noticed about Everton under Moyes is that they normally bounce back from a defeat pretty quickly. They are better away from home but that bounce back factor is on my mind.

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Last bounce back was GW14

        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 18 hours ago

          Fair enough but they drew 1-1 at home to Wolves in GW21 which most would agree was below par and bounced back with a win at Villa in 22. My point is that they don't tend to recover quickly and don't go on bad run for too long.

          1. Jet5605
            • 11 Years
            1 day, 18 hours ago

            *tend to recover quickly

          2. Ze_Austin
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 18 hours ago

            I'd say they just don't lose many in a row

            Not a horrible team by any means, hence their table position

            What I was referring to in my comment was the defensive slip-ups at home that Tarkowski described, hence possible Man U hauls

            The 4 GC at home to Brentford come to mind

      2. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Moyes loves playing United. Both teams will be going all out for this one.

  4. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    Virgin will probably stage a protest near the Thames if this site goes down and he doesn't get a refund.

  5. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    I still can’t believe Munoz didn’t get an assist yesterday. He put in so many great crosses! And then the one cross from the right that gets converted ends up being from Lerna. So unlucky for owners. Typical FPL, I guess.

    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Good to hear this, as I just got him in last GW. Patience will be rewarded (we hope).

    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      Cheers for the reassurance.

      But I’m annoyed for bringing him in, basically for 2 GWs. Required a hit, too. Hill at 3.9m with no BGW in 31 seems obvious in hindsight. I had DGW excitement I guess and went for a punt in Munoz

      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Hindsight is a witch. Virgil would have been an even better option. Hopefully one of those brilliant crosses can get converted against Wolves.

        1. Baps Hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 day, 18 hours ago

          Getting Muñoz just to bench Virgil is something I won't forget anytime soon 🙁

  6. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 day, 19 hours ago

    On WC, would you do Rice -> Semenyo and Raya -> Martinez or Kelleher?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 18 hours ago

      Yeah, I wouldn't have Rice on WC

      I like the Kelleher Mings combo, if possible

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Kelleher has a run that reaches the next DGW, while Mings can be on your bench vs Chelsea and Man U

        1. Feanor
          • 16 Years
          1 day, 18 hours ago

          It's a good thought. I do have a grudge against Mings due to playing him when he got a red card then benching him when he scored a couple years ago, lol

      2. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        1 day, 18 hours ago

        Right now my WC team would be

        Martinez, Dub
        Gab, Munoz, Nunes, Dalot, Hill
        Palmer, BrunoF, Semenyo, Rogers, Rayan
        Haaland, Pedro, Thiago

        1. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 18 hours ago

          Easily Kelleher Mings over Martinez Dalot for me. I don't see too many Man U clean sheets in the next 9

        2. Ze_Austin
          • 7 Years
          1 day, 18 hours ago

          Also, Darlow over Dub on WC

          Better defence. Actually playable some rare occasions

        3. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 18 hours ago

          Virgil over Nunes perhaps?

  7. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    After the next GW

    1. Enzo > Rayan
    2. Enzo > Dango
    3. Rice and Enzo > Rayan and Dango

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      3 if both for free

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Yes will be for free and will likely go early with Rice to Rayan, then Enzo to Dango to get two lots of Burnley

    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      3

      I'm planning the same with 2 of my 4FTs.

      Going to try and get ahead of the curve for once.

  8. dshv
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Wirtz or Mbeumo ??? (Have dalot bruno)

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      I'd have picked Mbeumo a week ago but we are getting close to the prime entry point for Wirtz

  9. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Pope and Rice to Kelleher and Semenyo, and maby also Mane to JSL?

    Or prioritize to get rid of Roger/Enzo//Wilson?

    Been holding on to players with good fixtures that have stopped to deliver for a long time, it seems.

    3 FTs, 1.5 in the bank

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
    Rice, Bruno F, Rogers, Enzo, Wilson
    Haaland, Etikite,
    Pope, Wilson, Senesi, Rodon, Mane

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Wilson is a hold for me. Fixtures look good after Sunderland and he's potentially captaincy material in BGW31 if he can start scoring again. Think I'd just do Pope & Rice to Kelleher & Semenyo and roll. Thiago's fixtures look better than JSL's in the medium to long haul. I'd get him instead. Brentford in a better place than Palace.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Cheers

    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Also, we still don't know if JSL will take pens from Sarr - I suspect not but we can't be sure.

    3. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      I would do the moves you've suggested but get Thiago over JSL, then bring in Rayan or Dango for Enzo the week after.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Cheers, can’t afford Thiago without a hit

        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          I'm in the same boat re. Thiago - need a -4 to get him in. I'm concerned about not owning him but if you look at Brighton's recent results they rarely concede more than one - occasionally two. They only conceded one at Villa and City. Maybe waiting a week isn't so bad.

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 day, 16 hours ago

            Cheers!

  10. Anthonydavoren
    • 4 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Semenyo and Palmer in for Wirtz and Enzo for free. Is it worth my while. I already have Haaland, Guehi, Mane and 3 Arsenal players. That's 6 players out of gw31. I would be forced to use up a free hit early. Or am I better off forgetting about Semenyo and start culling some of the others over the next few weeks?

  11. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 18 hours ago

    Rice to ?

    A) Mbeumo
    B) Wirtz

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      It's close. Mbuemo is the proven FPL asset whereas Wirtz has the fixtures.

  12. Ze_Austin
    • 7 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    NEW ARTICLE:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/12/fpl-notes-sa-hauls-wasteful-forest-busy-anderson

