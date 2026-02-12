FPL notes: Sa hauls, wasteful Forest + busy Anderson

Scout Notes

12 February 2026
FPL Marc
Continuing the Gameweek 26 Scout Notes is a look at notable Fantasy Premier League (FPL) events from the City Ground, a match that finalised Nottingham Forest’s decision to sack Sean Dyche.

A few talking points emerged for FPL managers.

DYCHE DISMISSED

The first two nights of Double Gameweek 26 have brought a post-match parting of ways. After just 114 days in charge, Dyche was let go by the Nottingham Forest hierarchy.

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time.” – Statement from Nottingham Forest website

Once a replacement is sorted, they will become the first ever Premier League team to have four permanent managers in a single campaign.

SO MANY SHOTS

Although Forest’s players weren’t exactly lacking motivation against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Creating more history, they did everything but score from a whopping 35 shots and 2.55 expected goals (xG).

This is the league’s highest number of non-fruitful team attempts since Manchester United in October 2016.

16 took place inside the penalty area and 10 were on target, with four labelled by Opta as a big chance.

Forest Anderson

Above: The seven efforts of both Elliot Anderson (left) and Neco Williams (right)

Elliot Anderson (£5.4m) and full-back Neco Williams (£4.7m) both racked up seven attempts, albeit mostly from far out. And that was the problem: quantity, without quality.

Meanwhile, an early Anderson cross should have been buried by Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m), who later surged forward to set up a weak Callum Hudson-Odoi (£5.7m) effort.

Each of this quartet were involved in at least nine shots, and 0.50 expected goal involvement (xGI).

Perhaps the most extraordinary miss came in the first half, when a counter-attack had six Forest attackers versus one Wolves defender. Lorenzo Lucca (£5.5m) duly fired over the bar.

FPL notes: 186

Coming just days after a defeat at fellow relegation battlers Leeds United, this 0-0 could prove costly. Forest are merely three points above the drop zone.

SOLID START TO WOLVES’ DOUBLE

As for Wolves, they’re almost certainly set to go down, but are at least showing some spirit.

It’s three clean sheets in seven for the likes of Jose Sa (£4.2m) and Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m) – though this one feels a bit lucky!

FPL notes: 187

12 points for goalkeeper Sa brought great news to those using him on a Bench Boost. Regardless of this Double Gameweek’s upcoming Arsenal encounter, he’ll now be seen as a successful punt.

The highlight of these 10 saves was a quick point-blank denial of poorly placed Igor Jesus (£5.8m) and Morato (£4.3m) tap-ins.

“They pushed us back and we had to defend and counter, but through that, we almost got a winner in the end. I’ll be very honest and I don’t think we’d have deserved that, but we did show loads of character, heart, fight, spirit – all of those things but not loads of quality.” – Rob Edwards

However, Wolves’ own Mateus Mane (£4.6m) put a low 59th-minute shot on target, and almost won the match during a stoppage-time counter-attack.

MORE ANDERSON DEFCON

FPL notes: Dyche's Forest taking shape + praise for £5.3m Anderson

Furthermore, Mane almost became this season’s third forward to get defensive contribution (DefCon) points. His 11 actions were agonisingly close.

Tough fixtures and managerial chaos make Forest almost uninvestable for FPL managers. It’s a place where perhaps the only certainty is that Anderson will keep receiving DefCon.

Nobody in the league has reached the threshold more often, and he’s done so in 10 consecutive matches. This means he’s pretty much got a weekly floor of four points because, unlike defenders, he won’t lose points based on goals conceded.

14 of Anderson’s last 17 appearances brought at least four points, and only once did he drop down to two.

Combining this consistency with big, explosive, premium FPL assets elsewhere is like striking gold. Those still in cup competitions could do with such low-priced reliability.

  2. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Which 3 cheaper defenders do you like in addition to Gabriel + Timber?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Hill, Collins, Mings, Cuenca depending on who you have already

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Sunderland Def and Hill

      Open Controls
    3. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Hill and Mukiele

      Open Controls
  3. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Brighton's goals conceded are 1-1-1-2-1-1 (including away to Villa & City)

    Does that mean Thiago isn't worth a -4 to bring in this week? Other option is to play Rice (tot)

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 14 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      I sold him, worried now.

      Open Controls
  4. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 day, 17 hours ago

    Whats Your Palmer plan?
    If I get Palmer, One must go

    A - Rice
    B - Semenyo
    C - Rogers

    Open Controls
    1. radovan
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        depends how do you plan to adress BGW31. if you have a plan for that, I would go C. If you need to get rid of Ars and MCity, then A

        Open Controls
        1. Freshy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          Got all my chips

          Open Controls
      • Sailboats
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        A

        Open Controls
      • Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Not getting him

        Open Controls
      • Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        Chelsea won't win stupid penalties every game

        Open Controls
        1. ebb2sparky
          • 15 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          True, but Palmer wont miss from 2 yards out every game either.

          Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Which keeper to replace Pickford?

      A. Martinez
      B. Kelleher

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 14 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        very close call, fixtures are similar.

        If no use for the change then Martinez, but if you need or think the money would be helpful then Kelleher gives you more flex

        Open Controls
      3. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        B

        Open Controls
    3. ShaunGoater123
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Very early thoughts for next week, but would you prefer Rice > Wirtz or Gyokeres > Ekitike (did the reverse for this week...)

      Current team is:
      Sanchez
      Virgil / Munoz / Gabriel
      Rice / Enzo / Rogers / Semenyo / Fernandes
      Haaland / Gyokeres

      Dubravka / Kroupi / Hill / Mukiele

      (could have been a bench boost team if wasn't looking to save for the big double!)

      Open Controls
      1. DRIZ ✅
        • 14 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Wirtz for me

        Open Controls
        1. Supersonic_
          • 4 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          I've broken him

          Open Controls
        2. ShaunGoater123
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          I think this is what I'm leaning towards.

          Open Controls
      2. fedolefan
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        I have Gyok and have penciled in a boring Gyok -> Thiago move. Must say I already have Rogers Semenyo Wirtz. I'd still get Thiago over Wirtz this week.

        Open Controls
    4. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      1 day, 17 hours ago

      Verb

      Gab Andersen Richards
      Palmer Wirtz Enzo Bruno
      Thiago Haaland

      Dub Kroupi Thiaw Senesi

      GTG here?

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 4 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        + Rice haha

        Open Controls
    5. Absolutely Muñozed
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Whats your Plan for GW 31? FH?

        Open Controls
        1. DRIZ ✅
          • 14 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          Maybe WC

          Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          Saving my chips.
          Selling Rice, Timber, and Munoz.
          Holding Gabriel, Semenyo, Haaland.

          Open Controls
        3. F4L
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          might only have 1 arsenal and 1 city by then. i reckon if you can get 10 decent players out at least its not really the best week to use FH

          Open Controls
        4. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          Just use some transfers

          It makes sense to save FH for the end of April

          Unless there's lots of FA cup 'shocks' over the weekend.

          Open Controls
        5. Four Letter Wirtz
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          I decided last week to take the road less travelled and FH in 31, which lets me load up on MCI and CRY players. It's hasn't "quite" paid off yet...

          Open Controls
      • Stimps
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        DCL to Pedro or Thiago?

        Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        bruh just dawned on me palmer's now had 5 pens in 11 starts since returning from injury. in that time chelsea got 6. thats arguably more than at least half the league will get for the season!

        Open Controls
        1. Stimps
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          2 of them were the stupidest penalties too Pedro getting mauled in the back

          Open Controls
        2. Amartey Partey
          • 6 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          Someone should be checking the betting markets.

          Open Controls
        3. Captain Mal
          • 1 Year
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          Meanwhile Aston Villa...

          Open Controls
        4. fedolefan
          • 11 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          That's the worrying part, that he was able to smash it playing meh with pens to carry him. He's gotten better though and now could have open play contributions given his form is getting back.

          Open Controls
      • GE
        • 9 Years
        1 day, 16 hours ago

        So sick of Verbruggen/Dubravka.
        Worth it to use a transfer for a Max 5.0 keeper?

        Open Controls
        1. z13
            1 day, 16 hours ago

            Yes for Kelleher who hauls every now and then. Better worth the transfer for Raya if you can afford

            Open Controls
        2. Gazzpfc
          • 9 Years
          1 day, 16 hours ago

          Views

          Out Wilson Rice EnzoIn

          In what order

          Rayan Wirtz Dango Semenyo Roger’s ???

          Open Controls
          1. z13
              1 day, 16 hours ago

              Wirtz/Rogers depending on chasing/holding
              Semenyo
              Dango
              Rayan

              Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 16 hours ago

            So is this the mid-week equipment of Monday night football?

            I'm just listening and watching along online. It's not been the best DGW so far.

            The ability for surprises is quite limited by everyone being on a core of 4/5 players.

            Raya
            Gab
            Timber
            Rice
            Thiago

            Having not played TC I guess I need a low scoring affair, but that's anti football.

            1-1 anyone?

            Or 2-2 tonight...

            Open Controls
          3. Pilgrim62
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 day, 16 hours ago

            Mbeumo to Palmer (free)

            Y or N ?

            Open Controls
            1. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              1 day, 16 hours ago

              N

              Open Controls
            2. z13
                1 day, 16 hours ago

                Not just for 1 game Palmer's fixtures bad

                Open Controls
            3. Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 11 Years
              1 day, 16 hours ago

              Rice to dango or keep one more week?

              Open Controls
            4. Absolutely Muñozed
                1 day, 16 hours ago

                Thiago or Strand Larsen?

                Open Controls
                1. z13
                    1 day, 16 hours ago

                    T

                    Open Controls
                2. Doozer2008
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 day, 16 hours ago

                  Am I going mad or did this site used to recommend players?

                  Does it still do that?

                  I’m pretty sure I was ahead of the curve on most decisions due to the analysis on this site.

                  Has it stopped or have I gone mad?

                  Open Controls
                  1. fedolefan
                    • 11 Years
                    1 day, 16 hours ago

                    Recommend how? There's a watchlist on the left which has Wilson but no Palmer, has Kroupi but not Joao Pedro, but it is something if you want to look at.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Doozer2008
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      1 day, 16 hours ago

                      Perhaps I’m wrong but there used to be specific articles about getting a particular player…..

                      Sure I recall a couple last year….

                      And it wasn’t just the watchlist. That was there but pretty sure there was more analysis…

                      Not a criticism - just genuinely interested…

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Bandit
                        • 15 Years
                        1 day, 16 hours ago

                        There are regular articles discussing best picks for certain positions, cost, fixtures etc.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Doozer2008
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          1 day, 15 hours ago

                          Where?

                          There’s scout notes, rate my team, zophar q&a, team reveal and low differential picks…all very interesting by the way.

                          But….I’m pretty sure there were recommendations last year - seem to recall picking Rogers and Gordon (to name but two) last year…

                          Perhaps it’s me!

                          Open Controls
                      2. Ze_Austin
                        • 7 Years
                        1 day, 16 hours ago

                        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/10/fpl-in-5-minutes-all-you-need-to-know-about-double-gameweek-26

                        Open Controls
                3. Ze_Austin
                  • 7 Years
                  1 day, 16 hours ago

                  NEW ARTICLE:

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/12/cucurella-james-van-hecke-the-latest-fpl-team-news-ahead-of-the-fa-cup

                  Open Controls

