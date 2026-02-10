FPL

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Double Gameweek 26

10 February 2026 87 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Double Gameweek 26.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 26 DEADLINE?

There’s barely time to catch breath from the weekend, because FPL has a very quick turnaround. All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:00 GMT on Tuesday 10 February.

ARSENAL + WOLVES PLAY TWICE

Due to March’s EFL Cup final, the Molineux league encounter between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers has been rescheduled, meaning both sides are playing twice in this Double Gameweek.

Going all-in on the table-topping Gunners doesn’t need much explaining. Many are simply wondering whether to triple-up on their defence or invest in the attack.

Reinvigorated by being one of two managers from ‘The Great and the Good’ to own Cole Palmer‘s (£10.5m) hat-trick, Lateriser is considering taking either the Kai Havertz (£7.3m) route or securing a third defensive name.

Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) scored twice past Sunderland and has high odds for another attacking return. Plus, there’s all-rounder Declan Rice (£7.5m). Despite a five-match run of no goals or assists, Zophar’s Q&A backs the England international’s creativity stats.

Meanwhile, are any Wolves players worth owning? With three such individuals on our ‘Goals Imminent’ table, let’s not overlook them.

USE TRIPLE CAPTAIN ON GABRIEL?

Gameweek 25’s competitive captaincy race was a close one. Because VAR ruled out a third Manchester City goal and showed Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) a red card, Erling Haaland (£14.9m) grabbed enough bonus points to marginally outscore Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m).

As for this time, Arsenal’s notoriously mean backline has kept four clean sheets in five matches, making set-piece goal threat Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Not only that, he’s a genuine option for activating this half of the season’s Triple Captain chip, even though it’s rare to see a defender get this kind of FPL backing.

Having assessed the pros, cons and lack of possible alternatives later on, Zophar has decided to Triple Captain the Brazilian.

Of course, some managers may prefer to use a Wildcard this week, or Bench Boost like FPL General.

FPL GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – understandably goes heavy on Arsenal and Wolves.

There’s also expectations for Crystal Palace’s hosting of Burnley, a match that could make Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) one of the week’s best differential punts.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 26!

87 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    45 mins ago

    Hmmm so do I want Arsenal defence to do well with only Gab TC and Timber....? Not sure...

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes lol

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Of course

      Otherwise what's the point in double Arsenal defence and triple Gab in a dgw?!?

      Open Controls
      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        But most now have triple defence and tc....

        Open Controls
        1. Sir Michael Taker
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          Not sure about most. Will be interesting to see those EOs though.

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          Nah

          Most don't

          Open Controls
          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 7 Years
            4 mins ago

            The cool kids do....

            Open Controls
        3. Sailboats
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Most have double def/Gk + Rice

          Open Controls
          1. Sir Michael Taker
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            I'm not sure most will TC either. Seems to be quite 50/50 on here alone and some are captaining other Arsenal, not defenders

            Open Controls
  2. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    I'll take a double dose of Copium !

    GL peeps !

    Open Controls
  3. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    43 mins ago

    Did Reijnders, Raul to Mbeumo, Kroupi Jr.

    Gabriel ©, Rice vc.

    Good luck everybody.

    Open Controls
  4. MGD
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    Any nice spots to watch the games around Leadenhall Market/Bank/Monument in London city centre?

    Open Controls
  5. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    3 FTS let's go !!

    Open Controls
    1. OH... KEVIN DE BRUYNE
        37 mins ago

        SAME!!!!

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Missed the deadline ffs… Didn’t get my third Arsenal and didn’t even captain an Arsenal player

      Open Controls
    3. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      39 mins ago

      Bench boost active. Sá, Máne, Maguire and Senesi. Minimum of at least 16 points there I reckon.

      Open Controls
    4. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      That was the most stressful deadline so far this season. I flip flopped more than Keir Starmer. Ended up bringing in Munoz & KDH for Dorgu & Szob. Fingers crossed.

      Open Controls
    5. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      NEW ARTICLE:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/10/the-pre-match-preamble-gameweek-26-3

      Open Controls
    6. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Kroupi jr. benched.

      Open Controls

