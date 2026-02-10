FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Double Gameweek 26

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Double Gameweek 26.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 26 DEADLINE?

There’s barely time to catch breath from the weekend, because FPL has a very quick turnaround. All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:00 GMT on Tuesday 10 February.

ARSENAL + WOLVES PLAY TWICE

Due to March’s EFL Cup final, the Molineux league encounter between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers has been rescheduled, meaning both sides are playing twice in this Double Gameweek.

Going all-in on the table-topping Gunners doesn’t need much explaining. Many are simply wondering whether to triple-up on their defence or invest in the attack.

Reinvigorated by being one of two managers from ‘The Great and the Good’ to own Cole Palmer‘s (£10.5m) hat-trick, Lateriser is considering taking either the Kai Havertz (£7.3m) route or securing a third defensive name.

Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) scored twice past Sunderland and has high odds for another attacking return. Plus, there’s all-rounder Declan Rice (£7.5m). Despite a five-match run of no goals or assists, Zophar’s Q&A backs the England international’s creativity stats.

Meanwhile, are any Wolves players worth owning? With three such individuals on our ‘Goals Imminent’ table, let’s not overlook them.

USE TRIPLE CAPTAIN ON GABRIEL?

Gameweek 25’s competitive captaincy race was a close one. Because VAR ruled out a third Manchester City goal and showed Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m) a red card, Erling Haaland (£14.9m) grabbed enough bonus points to marginally outscore Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m).

As for this time, Arsenal’s notoriously mean backline has kept four clean sheets in five matches, making set-piece goal threat Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) the recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm.

Not only that, he’s a genuine option for activating this half of the season’s Triple Captain chip, even though it’s rare to see a defender get this kind of FPL backing.

Having assessed the pros, cons and lack of possible alternatives later on, Zophar has decided to Triple Captain the Brazilian.

Of course, some managers may prefer to use a Wildcard this week, or Bench Boost like FPL General.

FPL GAMEWEEK 26 TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – understandably goes heavy on Arsenal and Wolves.

There’s also expectations for Crystal Palace’s hosting of Burnley, a match that could make Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) one of the week’s best differential punts.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 26!