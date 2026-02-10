Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 26?

After some late madness saw Erling Haaland (£14.9m) outscore chief captaincy challenger Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) in Gameweek 25, our attention turns to the armband debate ahead of Double Gameweek 26.

Haaland and the increasingly reliable Fernandes both have appealing fixtures in this midweek round of matches, but it’s Arsenal who boast a double-header.

This means that Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m), Declan Rice (£7.5m), Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) and more will enter our thinking. Possibly even as a Triple Captain.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, check in with the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings and settle on a top three for the armband.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given he’s also under Triple Captain consideration for some managers this week, Gabriel leads the way in our Double Gameweek 26 captaincy poll, with a whopping 57% of the vote at the time of writing.

He’s followed by Rice (17%), who is the only other player with more than 5% of votes.

Trailing those two are Gameweek 25 brace-bagger Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) and Haaland, whose Manchester City side hosts a Fulham team they scored five past in the reverse fixture.

Then there are four more Gunners – Timber, David Raya (£5.9m), William Saliba (£6.1m) and Noni Madueke (£6.8m) – before we even get to Fernandes for his trip to relegation-threatened West Ham.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks