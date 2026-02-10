Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 26?

After some late madness saw Erling Haaland (£14.9m) outscore chief captaincy challenger Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) in Gameweek 25, our attention turns to the armband debate ahead of Double Gameweek 26.

Haaland and the increasingly reliable Fernandes both have appealing fixtures in this midweek round of matches, but it’s Arsenal who boast a double-header.

This means that Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m), Declan Rice (£7.5m), Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) and more will enter our thinking. Possibly even as a Triple Captain.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, check in with the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings and settle on a top three for the armband.

Captaincy Poll

Perhaps unsurprisingly, given he’s also under Triple Captain consideration for some managers this week, Gabriel leads the way in our Double Gameweek 26 captaincy poll, with a whopping 57% of the vote at the time of writing.

He’s followed by Rice (17%), who is the only other player with more than 5% of votes.

Trailing those two are Gameweek 25 brace-bagger Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) and Haaland, whose Manchester City side hosts a Fulham team they scored five past in the reverse fixture.

Then there are four more Gunners – Timber, David Raya (£5.9m), William Saliba (£6.1m) and Noni Madueke (£6.8m) – before we even get to Fernandes for his trip to relegation-threatened West Ham.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

  1. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play Roefs against Liverpool or Dub away to Palace?

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Playing Roefs here. I expect more save points, but not much in it

    2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haha my dilemma exactly. I've gone Dub.

    3. Boz
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Roefs

  2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    16 mins ago

    Last quick check:

    Dubravka
    Chalobah | Guehi | Timber* | VdV
    Bruno | Wirtz | Semenyo
    Ekitike | JP (c) | Haaland

    Roefs, Scott, Mukiele, Wilson

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      1 ars and you don't even cap him? 😮

    2. Winging it
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Your rank is going to take massive nosedive, only having one Arsenal player and it not being Gabriel. A large number of managers will be using the TC chip on the aforementioned as well.

  3. Boz
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start Thiago or Hill?

    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Thiago

  4. Boz
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Start Hill or Thiago?

  5. Letsgo!
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Start garner or bowen??

    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Bowen

  6. Ha.
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Rice TC let's go

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Bold

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Not really

    2. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Good luck. It's been a fun debate so far

      What I've learnt from the TC Gabriel arguments is that I should cap Gabriel often, btw

      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        You would have done extremely well if you capped him every week

  7. Mesh
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Thoughts on Thiago to Ekitike for free?
    Yes or no?

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely no. I'm looking to buy Thiago starting next week.

    2. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No

  8. Abaddon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    So the big question…. Play one

    A) Hall (tot)
    B) Mukiele (LIV)

  9. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    13 mins ago

    Unforgivable. I'm paying for this site and it's at snails pace at the most important point in the season where I'm pondering TC and need valuable input from the people on here..

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Some might say missing the advice on here is the best thing that can happen to you

  10. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    12 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A) Thiago (ARS)
    B) DCL (che)
    C) O’Reilly (FUL)

    1. Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  11. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
    • 15 Years
    12 mins ago

    Crazy to c a defender this week

    Top of the table team playing the worst team in the league

    Gyok c

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If you own him sure. Most have stayed far away from that donkey and don't have luxury transfers to accommodate him

    2. Drop Dead Tsimikas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      You figure he gets at least 120?

  12. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wirtz >> Rice and (c). Let's see how this backfires for me.

  13. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    Starting Rayan over Ekitike.

    Genius or madness?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Right call

  14. maxwala
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    A) Chalobah to Califiori
    B) Semenyo to Rice
    C) Chaloban to Munoz and play only two arsenal
    ...already have Raya and Gabriel

  15. MarcusAurelius
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Triple captain Gabriel or wait for a better opportunity further down the line?

    1. Diles Mavis
      • 1 Year
      just now

      This is what I'm wondering. It feels unusual enough captaining a defender, but if he is going to be my captain then why not triple down on it...

  16. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    For Challenge, would you stick with Palmer or take a punt on Tolu?

  17. ididnt
    • 14 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bench:

    A: Mane
    B: Rogers
    C. Mbuemo

    (arrgghhh)

  18. DBry
      9 mins ago

      Semenyo to Rice

      Or

      Watkins to Gyokeres?

      1. R Whites
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Rice but does it have to be Semenyo..

    • SharkyT
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      1 FT 0.3itb
      Start:
      A) Thiaw
      B) Hill
      C) Thiaw > Richard’s/Lacroix

    • Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Semenyo & Dorgu to Dango & Munoz locked in

      Given i'm now doubled up on Brentford attack, probably should move to Rice (C)...

    • Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      Had DGW FOMO earlier but think im just going to roll the FT here after some good replies

      Would be lost without this place especially on these midweek deadlines

      Dubravka
      Gabriel(C) Timber Chalobah
      Garner BrunoF Anderson Semenyo
      Ekitike Haaland Pedro

      Verbruggen Truffert Alderete Wilson

    • CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Get Mbeumo or Wirtz this week?

    • teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      One player, double game week, triple points.

      Once. Twice... Th-RICE!

    • Sid07
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Play
      1) Thigao
      2) Lefee
      3) mukiele

    • 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Going for Gab (TC), good luck all.

    • Drip Doctor
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Does anyone have any views on Guehi vs Nunes?

    • R Whites
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Start one:

      Guehi
      Thiago
      Wilson

    • Radulfo28773
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Any leaks so far?
      Need to know if Keane is playing tonight

    • Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thoughts on Dewsbury-Hall ?

    • Mane Mane Mane
      • 5 Years
      just now

      My team is kelleher
      Gabriel Dalot James
      Rice enzo rogers Bruno Wilson
      Evanilson Haaland

      Dubravka Thiago oreilly Mukiele

      I plan on either getting
      A) raya for Kelleher and then getting either hill or Richards in for oreilly (-4)
      Or
      B) timber for James
      I like James’ fixtures so I’m hesitant about getting rid?

      What’s the best move

