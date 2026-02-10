FPL Double Gameweek 26: Best Wildcard team

It might not end up being the most utilised Fantasy Premier League (FPL) chip of Double Gameweek 26, given the popularity of Triple Captain. But there’s still some merit to using a Wildcard instead.

Doing so would allow a manager to get the exact players they want for this season’s first Double Gameweek, also setting up a squad for the rest of 2025/26 using some of the information we’ve been able to glean so far.

So, for those considering a last-minute Double Gameweek 26 Wildcard, here’s a possible draft.

GAMEWEEK 26 WILDCARD: DRAFT TEAM