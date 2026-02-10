Chip Strategy

FPL Double Gameweek 26: Best Wildcard team

10 February 2026 0 comments
It might not end up being the most utilised Fantasy Premier League (FPL) chip of Double Gameweek 26, given the popularity of Triple Captain. But there’s still some merit to using a Wildcard instead.

Doing so would allow a manager to get the exact players they want for this season’s first Double Gameweek, also setting up a squad for the rest of 2025/26 using some of the information we’ve been able to glean so far.

So, for those considering a last-minute Double Gameweek 26 Wildcard, here’s a possible draft.

FPL Scoop

  1. Weasel Boy
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Anyone else thinking Haaland (c)?

    Or is that crazy,y with his recent form?

    1. Yoshimiwinz
      57 mins ago

      I captained Haaland too, and don't think it's crazy. I have this feeling Arsenal will split this DGW with a draw or loss to Brentford and easy win at Wolves.

