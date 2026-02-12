News

Dyche sacked + next Forest manager odds

12 February 2026 96 comments
The third (!) managerial casualty of Nottingham Forest’s season was confirmed in the early hours of Thursday morning, as they parted company with Sean Dyche.

The dismissal comes in the wake of Forest’s goalless draw with bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.

The Tricky Trees also lost to relegation rivals Leeds United on Friday.

A statement from the Nottingham Forest website said:

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach.

“We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time.”

Dyche is the third manager Forest have sacked this season after Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

He lasted just 114 days in the role and leaves the club three points above the relegation zone.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR FOREST IN FPL?

Forest now have a seven-day break before their next game – a UEFA Europa League play-off with Fenerbahce next Thursday.

Some tricky Premier League fixtures follow, including Liverpool and Manchester City in the next three Gameweeks.

There’s also a trip to Tottenham Hotspur shortly after, at which point they will also have a new manager in charge.

The Tricky Trees consequently sit 17th on our Season Ticker over the next six Gameweeks, so there won’t be many takers for Forest players immediately.

BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES FOR NEXT FOREST MANAGER

Early reports suggest the club are already in talks with former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira.

He was, of course, previously employed by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Olympiakos.

Several other names, including Thomas Frank, who was sacked by Spurs earlier this week, Roberto De Zerbi and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have also been linked with the vacancy.

      6. Moon Dog
          1 day, 23 hours ago

          A team that finished 7th in the Premier League last season should not be having these kind of problems. Marinakis blundered spectacularly in the summer.

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            1 day, 23 hours ago

            The owner is the problem, get rid of Edu as well.
            Buying players in positions that were full was a terrible idea.
            Buying unknown strikers from leagues miles away from prem quality is disaster in waiting.

            Open Controls
            1. Moon Dog
                1 day, 23 hours ago

                It looked like he was trying to change the style of play in the summer. I could see why Nuno was ticked off.

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  1 day, 23 hours ago

                  Nuno got us into Europe & we were top quarter of table.
                  Look at WHU he’s probably keeping them up at our expense!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Nomar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 16 Years
                    1 day, 21 hours ago

                    This.

                    He’s going to end up keeping West Ham up at Forest’s expense.

                    Open Controls
            2. Qaiss
              • 10 Years
              1 day, 23 hours ago

              Edu is a big problem for them. Should never have brought him in and kept Nuno

              Open Controls
              1. Sir Michael Taker
                • 11 Years
                1 day, 23 hours ago

                The big things last season were the defence and they've had problems there with Murillo and Sels in particular being unavailable a lot and Chris Wood overperforming. The defence hasnt been settled. Igor Jesus etc are not Chris Wood. They have reverted to the side from 2 seasons ago

                Open Controls
              • FOREST FOREVER 2
                • 1 Year
                18 hours, 13 mins ago

                I hope we (Forest) stay away from Thomas Frank.
                Nevern rated him very highly.

                Open Controls

