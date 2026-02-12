Dyche sacked + next Forest manager odds

The third (!) managerial casualty of Nottingham Forest’s season was confirmed in the early hours of Thursday morning, as they parted company with Sean Dyche.

The dismissal comes in the wake of Forest’s goalless draw with bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.

The Tricky Trees also lost to relegation rivals Leeds United on Friday.

A statement from the Nottingham Forest website said:

“Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as head coach. “We would like to thank Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the Club and we wish them the best of luck for the future. We will be making no further comment at this time.”

Dyche is the third manager Forest have sacked this season after Nuno Espirito Santo and Ange Postecoglou.

He lasted just 114 days in the role and leaves the club three points above the relegation zone.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR FOREST IN FPL?

Forest now have a seven-day break before their next game – a UEFA Europa League play-off with Fenerbahce next Thursday.

Some tricky Premier League fixtures follow, including Liverpool and Manchester City in the next three Gameweeks.

There’s also a trip to Tottenham Hotspur shortly after, at which point they will also have a new manager in charge.

The Tricky Trees consequently sit 17th on our Season Ticker over the next six Gameweeks, so there won’t be many takers for Forest players immediately.

BOOKIES’ FAVOURITES FOR NEXT FOREST MANAGER

Early reports suggest the club are already in talks with former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira.

He was, of course, previously employed by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis at Olympiakos.

Several other names, including Thomas Frank, who was sacked by Spurs earlier this week, Roberto De Zerbi and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have also been linked with the vacancy.