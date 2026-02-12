Scout Notes

FPL notes: Strand Larsen brace, Munoz’s xGI + Burnley comeback

12 February 2026 47 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Continuing the Gameweek 26 Scout Notes is a look at notable Fantasy Premier League (FPL) events from Selhurst Park, where Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) bagged a brace for new club Crystal Palace.

A few talking points emerged for FPL managers.

TWO STRAND LARSEN GOALS

FPL notes: Strand Larsen brace + high Munoz xGI, as Burnley win

The kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes because heavy traffic affected Burnley’s team bus, but a mad first half rewarded viewers for their patience.

And things were looking so good for Palace. It looked like they’d follow up their much-needed first win in 10 matches with another one, as Strand Larsen had them reach two goals in a match, which doesn’t happen often.

Bought from Wolverhampton Wanderers just over a week ago for £48m, the Norwegian netted 14 times last season and only needed 17 minutes to score on his home debut, assisted by Adam Wharton (£5.0m). Soon after, he stooped low to head in Jefferson Lerma‘s (£4.9m) cross.

In a barren landscape of FPL forwards, a lot of managers will now be tempted to buy this low-priced option.

Yet it may just be chasing points, because Palace are already midway through these supposedly great-looking back-to-back home games. They lost this one, and next up is his former club Wolves.

After hosting Leeds United in mid-March, the Eagles have a Blank Gameweek 31. Well done to those who benefited from this brace, though.

MUNOZ XGI LEADS NOWHERE

Meanwhile, both Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.9m) were bought by over 200,000 in the quick turnaround. The Senegalese attacker scored in Gameweeks 24 and 25, whereas the Colombian wing-back is known for his huge attacking threat.

Sarr very nearly equalised in second-half stoppage-time, denied by Martin Dubravka (£4.0m).

As for Munoz, last season’s best defender for penalty area shots, attempts on target and expected goals (xG) had already racked up three goals and three assists by this campaign’s Gameweek 14.

FPL notes: 184

Above: Statsbomb showing Daniel Munoz’s chances created (left) and goal attempts (right) versus Burnley

At the back, he’s only beaten by Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) for expected goal involvement (xGI). And 1.00 of this 5.23 came on Wednesday night, via two box shots and five chances created, including a huge Daichi Kamada (£5.0m) moment that should’ve been scored from a few yards out.

Nine matches into Double Gameweek 26, Munoz can boast the third-best non-penalty xGI. Not bad for a defender.

However, Oliver Glasner removed him in the 72nd minute, when chasing that third goal.

BUY SOME CHEAP BURNLEY?

FPL Gameweek 9: Sunday’s goals, assists, bonus + DefCon points 7

Making things worse is that Palace’s defenders couldn’t even keep a clean sheet, thanks to Burnley’s remarkable comeback.

Approaching the 40th minute, they were two up. But by half-time, the Clarets found themselves 3-2 ahead.

Hannibal Mejbri (£4.7m) completed a nice move, Jaidon Anthony (£5.0m) put his shot by the near post, then a corner was tipped onto Lerma for an unlucky own goal.

“When we defend so sloppy in these eight minutes, we deserve to lose. We controlled the game, scored nice goals. But then we forgot about the basics.

“About the duels, second balls, defending, complaining about the referee’s decision, stopping during play.

“We were still complaining when we concede a goal. Maybe it felt too easy [for us] to be 2-0 up and controlling the game. Then we got punished.” – Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner

This meant that goalkeepers and defenders from both sides lost a point for conceding multiple times. Chris Richards‘ (£4.4m) yellow card took his tally to zero, although Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) reached three because of defensive contribution (DefCon) success.

A goalless second period ensured Burnley grabbed their first win since Gameweek 9. To have a chance of escaping relegation, they need to string two or three of these together. In fairness, their schedule between Gameweeks 28 and 33 looks ok, ranking fourth on our Fixture Ticker.

Having something to play for could, for example, add appeal to cheap midfielders Anthony and Marcus Edwards (£4.7m).

price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

47 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. F4L
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 21 hours ago

    when Schade comes back from suspension, its very likely him and Dango line up together again either side of Thiago? or is jensen etc playing too well there's now competition for spots/mins

    Open Controls
    1. The Mandalorian
      • 13 Years
      1 day, 21 hours ago

      I'm looking at both.

      Dango allows me to upgrade the defence to a VVD price point.

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 21 hours ago

        Think I prefer Dango. Schade's stats are skewed by that hattrick and he does have a habit of blanking over a few. Dango just looks like a menace. Rayan and Wilson are also on my radar.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mandalorian
          • 13 Years
          1 day, 21 hours ago

          Good points

          Open Controls
  2. Bavarian
    • 8 Years
    1 day, 21 hours ago

    We will all jump on Strand Larsen wagon soon

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 day, 21 hours ago

      And then it'll be Sarr who hauls after the SL bandwagon is in full swing.

      Open Controls
  3. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    1 day, 21 hours ago

    Thomas Partey, the former Arsenal midfielder, has been charged with two new counts of R -- - E

    https://x.com/i/status/2021909176126255436

    Open Controls
  4. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 day, 21 hours ago

    I asked this earlier and have given it some more thought. Is DCL to Thiago for a -4 or just play Rice (tot)? I'm fearful of a Thiago haul v Brighton (got stung with his previous hauls) plus it allows me to get Dango/Rayan/Wilson in one week earlier and attack other fixtures ahead of GW31.

    Open Controls
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 21 hours ago

      I would definitely be tempted, assuming no injury tonight

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 20 hours ago

      Attack the fixtures.

      Open Controls
  5. Twisted Saltergater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 day, 21 hours ago

    Wildcarded two weeks ago. My attack of Semenyo, Bruno F, Mbeumo, Palmer, Pedro, Haaland, Evanilson has been cooking (ok, Evanilson maybe not so much). Up to 7k OR.

    For anyone frustrated with their season, continue to watch the games; see who is standing out or has been unlucky not to be in the points. For rotation risks, the content creators will never recommend them, but they’re fine if you can make an educated guess at which competition they’ll start in. Palmer, Semenyo and Pedro are good examples.

    I don’t want this to be a brag or captain hindsight post. This community is dying and I don’t really give much back to help it. My pep talk for anyone reading this, is there are still ways for you to improve rank. The Chelsea show may be coming to an end but Bournemouth and Brentford could be next, plus there’s new player options with manager sackings.

    Over reliance on stats models creates opportunities to attack the template. Remember that those models rely on people like you or I setting the weights.

    Open Controls
    1. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 21 hours ago

      Same. WC in 24. Didn’t get Palmer because of rotation concerns, etc. but got Semenyo and Pedro. OR was stuck around 30k. As of last night 6.3k OR.

      Open Controls
    2. GENERATION X
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 21 hours ago

      Those Palmer penalties for Enzo owners like me are just brutal and unpredictable.

      Open Controls
      1. Raoul Nogues
          1 day, 20 hours ago

          Having watched everywhere Chelsea game, triste Palmer/Pedro points galore was far from certain coming from arbitrary events

          Open Controls
      2. The Mandalorian
        • 13 Years
        1 day, 21 hours ago

        You picked one of the best moments in the season to WC.

        Getting Pedro and Palmer before the herd is big.

        Open Controls
      3. Count Olaf
        • 1 Year
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        "if you can make an educated guess at which competition they’ll start in"
        I guessed Pedro wouldn't start West Ham. Was right, still got punished.

        Open Controls
      4. Prinzhorn
        • 5 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        It's all luck.

        Open Controls
      5. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 day, 17 hours ago

        Well played and nice post.

        Open Controls
    3. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      1 day, 21 hours ago

      Rayan or Dango?

      Or even Rayan and Dango (replace Rice as well as Enzo to take advantage of fixtures to 31)

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        I would. Considered very similar but bringing in Dango and Summerville for for same.

        Open Controls
        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          1 day, 20 hours ago

          As in both?

          Open Controls
          1. Geriatric Unathletic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            1 day, 17 hours ago

            I was looking at a rotation of the two

            Open Controls
    4. The-Red-1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 day, 21 hours ago

      Hi all, floundering somewhat this season.

      I an act of desperation, I'm tempted with the following moves for free:

      Tarkowski, Chalobah, Mane out
      Hill, Ajer, Pedro in.

      Starting lineup for 27 would be
      Roefs (Dubravka)
      Gabriel Timber Hill (Thiaw Ajer)
      Palmer Enzo Rice Bruno Mbeumo
      Haaland Pedro (Kroupi)

      In 28, Pedro would move to Thiago.

      Are these good moves? Would you just go straight for Thiago this week and save a transfer?

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        Go straight to Thiago

        Open Controls
      2. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        Thiago.

        Open Controls
    5. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 20 hours ago

      Mane + Zubi -> Strand Larsen + P. Sarr worth a hit? Sarr would be bench fodder most weeks till WC32.

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        You are trading one GW31 blank for 2 = No

        Open Controls
    6. Prinzhorn
      • 5 Years
      1 day, 20 hours ago

      Who would you sell to make way for Rayan?

      A) Evanilson
      B) Kroupi

      Open Controls
      1. Geriatric Unathletic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        B, but only as his minutes may be reduced..

        Open Controls
      2. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        A

        Open Controls
    7. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 day, 20 hours ago

      Madness or Genius, lol 🙂

      Take a -8: Tark - Collins, Rice - Dango, Barnes - Thiago = Exact money. Then to cover hits, do a BB of Dubs, Mukiele, Collins and Mane.

      Current Team
      Raya, Dúbravka, Gabriel, Chalobah, Muñoz, Tarkowski, Mukiele, Rice, Palmer, Enzo, Wirtz, B.Fernandes, Barnes, Haaland,

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        No, too much money in defense.

        Open Controls
        1. Geriatric Unathletic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          1 day, 17 hours ago

          Yes was playing 4-5-1 previously since W.C. in 21, but now transitioning back to 3-5-2

          Open Controls
      2. Ze_Austin
        • 7 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        Collins isn't nailed

        Open Controls
      3. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        If I'm being completely honest that could backfire. Collins doesn't seem to be nailed right now?

        Open Controls
    8. Jigger & Pony
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 day, 20 hours ago

      Anyone considering bringing back O’Reilly? Which MCI def do you prefer:

      A. O’Reilly
      B. Guehi
      C. Nunes

      Open Controls
      1. The Iceman
        • 3 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        B due to DEFCON and (some) attacking potential.

        Open Controls
    9. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      1 day, 20 hours ago

      I am very reluctant to lose Wirtz, but I cannot seem to find a better way to get to Bruno F?

      Current midfield: Wirtz, Semenyo, Rogers, Rice, Wilson

      2FT
      Rice > Dango
      Wirtz > Bruno F

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • 10 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        Show whole team

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 20 hours ago

          Raya | Kelleher
          Gabriel | Chalobah | Mukiele | Alderete | Hill
          Wirtz | Semenyo | Rogers | Rice | Wilson
          Haaland | Ekitiké | Thiago

          2FT + 0.2 ITB.

          Open Controls
          1. Sailboats
            • 10 Years
            1 day, 20 hours ago

            Maybe Ekitike and Wilson/Rice > Kroupi and Bruno F (3-5-2).

            Open Controls
            1. The Iceman
              • 3 Years
              1 day, 20 hours ago

              Thanks - I will consider.

              Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 11 Years
        1 day, 20 hours ago

        if can afford, would sell rogers before wirtz

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          1 day, 20 hours ago

          I contemplated this also, but that feels wrong before LEE (H) and WOL (A).

          Open Controls
    10. Doozer2008
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 day, 20 hours ago

      Really having a terrible season. Ended top 5k last year..

      2 FT’s and £1.6 m in the bank.

      Verbruggen / Dubravka

      Gabriel / Timber / O’Reilly / Sensei / Dorgu

      Rogers / Enzo / Bruno F / Wilson / Rice

      Haaland / Ekitike / Guiu

      Team is pretty dire.

      Plan was to hold another week and then do the following:-

      Rogers - Semenyo
      Enzo - KDH
      Guiu - Thiago

      Rice then to Dango / Schade perhaps.
      Don’t like my keepers either.

      Every decision I make this season is usually the wrong one.

      Open Controls
    11. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      1 day, 19 hours ago

      NEW ARTICLE:

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/02/12/fpl-notes-iraola-on-rayan-4-0m-hill-superb-ndiaye-pen

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.