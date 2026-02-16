UCL Fantasy Matchday 9: Injuries + bans

Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this Matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.
Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 9 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.
TUESDAY 17 FEBRUARY
GALATASARAY V JUVENTUS
Galatasaray:
Out: Lemina (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Jakobs, Lang, Sánchez
Juventus:
Out: David (groin), Holm (calf), Vlahović (adductor)
Doubtful: Thuram (bruising)
Misses next match if booked: Cabal, Cambiaso, Holm, Kelly, Locatelli
MONACO V PSG
Monaco:
Out: Cabral (hamstring), Dier (hamstring), Hrádecký (knee), Mawissa (hamstring)
Doubtful: Akliouche (hip), Camara (ankle), Fati (quadriceps)
Misses next match if booked: Camara, Golovin, Kehrer
PSG:
Out: Fabian Ruiz (knee), Mayulu (calf), Ndjantou (hamstring)
Doubtful: Dembélé (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Nuno Mendes
BENFICA V REAL MADRID
Benfica:
Out: Bah (knee), Tomé (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Dahl, Lukebakio, Otamendi
Real Madrid:
Out: Raúl Asencio (suspended), Bellingham (thigh), Éder Militão (hamstring), Rodrygo (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Carreras, Huijsen, Tchouaméni
DORTMUND V ATALANTA
Dortmund:
Out: Can (adductor), Schlotterbeck (muscular), Süle (thigh)
Doubtful: Mane (muscular)
Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Bensebaini
Atalanta:
Out: De Ketelaere (knee), Raspadori (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: De Roon, Musah
WEDNESDAY 18 FEBRUARY
QARABAG V NEWCASTLE
Qarabag:
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Janković, Medina, Silva
Newcastle:
Out: Bruno Guimarães (hamstring), Livramento (hamstring), Schär (ankle)
Doubtful: Botman (back), Joelinton (groin), Miley (dead leg), Wissa (knock)
Misses next match if booked: Burn, Joelinton, Thiaw
OLYMPIAKOS V LEVERKUSEN
Olympiakos:
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Dani García, Hezze, Taremi
Leverkusen:
Out: Mensah (suspended)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Kofane
BODO/GLIMT V INTER
Bodo/Glimt:
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Auklend, Berg
Inter:
Out: Dumfries (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Acerbi, Bastoni, L. Martínez, Mkhitaryan
CLUB BRUGGE V ATLETI
Club Brugge:
Out: Reis (illness), Van den Heuvel (leg)
Doubtful: Audoor (muscular), Sandra (illness), Spileers (illness)
Misses next match if booked: Onyedika, Vanaken
Atleti:
Out: Barrios (muscular)
Doubtful: None
Misses next match if booked: Almada, Barrios, Le Normand, Lenglet, Simeone