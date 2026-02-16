UCL Fantasy Matchday 9: Injuries + bans

Injuries and suspensions could heavily shape this Matchday, with several key players either ruled out or facing late fitness tests.

Below, we break down all the confirmed injuries, suspensions and major doubts ahead of Matchday 9 – so you can make informed transfer decisions and avoid costly surprises before the deadline.

TUESDAY 17 FEBRUARY

GALATASARAY V JUVENTUS

Galatasaray:

Out: Lemina (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Jakobs, Lang, Sánchez

Juventus:

Out: David (groin), Holm (calf), Vlahović (adductor)

Doubtful: Thuram (bruising)

Misses next match if booked: Cabal, Cambiaso, Holm, Kelly, Locatelli

MONACO V PSG

Monaco:

Out: Cabral (hamstring), Dier (hamstring), Hrádecký (knee), Mawissa (hamstring)

Doubtful: Akliouche (hip), Camara (ankle), Fati (quadriceps)

Misses next match if booked: Camara, Golovin, Kehrer

PSG:

Out: Fabian Ruiz (knee), Mayulu (calf), Ndjantou (hamstring)

Doubtful: Dembélé (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Nuno Mendes

BENFICA V REAL MADRID

Benfica:

Out: Bah (knee), Tomé (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Dahl, Lukebakio, Otamendi

Real Madrid:

Out: Raúl Asencio (suspended), Bellingham (thigh), Éder Militão (hamstring), Rodrygo (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Carreras, Huijsen, Tchouaméni

DORTMUND V ATALANTA

Dortmund:

Out: Can (adductor), Schlotterbeck (muscular), Süle (thigh)

Doubtful: Mane (muscular)

Misses next match if booked: Adeyemi, Bensebaini

Atalanta:

Out: De Ketelaere (knee), Raspadori (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: De Roon, Musah

WEDNESDAY 18 FEBRUARY

QARABAG V NEWCASTLE

Qarabag:

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Janković, Medina, Silva

Newcastle:

Out: Bruno Guimarães (hamstring), Livramento (hamstring), Schär (ankle)

Doubtful: Botman (back), Joelinton (groin), Miley (dead leg), Wissa (knock)

Misses next match if booked: Burn, Joelinton, Thiaw

OLYMPIAKOS V LEVERKUSEN

Olympiakos:

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Dani García, Hezze, Taremi

Leverkusen:

Out: Mensah (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Kofane

BODO/GLIMT V INTER

Bodo/Glimt:

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Auklend, Berg

Inter:

Out: Dumfries (ankle)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Acerbi, Bastoni, L. Martínez, Mkhitaryan

CLUB BRUGGE V ATLETI

Club Brugge:

Out: Reis (illness), Van den Heuvel (leg)

Doubtful: Audoor (muscular), Sandra (illness), Spileers (illness)

Misses next match if booked: Onyedika, Vanaken

Atleti:

Out: Barrios (muscular)

Doubtful: None

Misses next match if booked: Almada, Barrios, Le Normand, Lenglet, Simeone