RSL Fantasy: Round 23 Scout Squad

AMER SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Koen Casteels remains the highest-scoring goalkeeper in the game this season. He delivered 16 points in the previous round and now faces Al-Okhdood in another favourable fixture. Everything suggests another clean sheet is well within reach.

Facing Damac FC in what should be a tight, low-scoring encounter, Marcelo Grohe looks well placed to add to his clean-sheet tally. It’s the kind of fixture where patience and defensive organisation should pay off.

Three clean sheets in a row underline the form of Yassine Bonou. Even against Al-Ittihad, he has shown he can deliver in tougher matches, and his ability to collect save points only strengthens his appeal.

DEFENDERS

After missing the previous round, Mohammed Al-Shamat returns to action with a strong opportunity against Al-Okhdood. The clean-sheet potential is obvious, but he also carries attacking threat from deeper areas.

It’s a very appealing defensive fixture for Al-Ahli, and Roger Ibanez stands out as a real threat — especially from set pieces. Against Al-Najma, he not only has clean-sheet potential but also a genuine chance of getting on the scoresheet.

Al-Nassr’s defensive form has been excellent, which puts Mohamed Simakan firmly in the frame this week. With Al-Hazem up next, the clean-sheet odds are strong, and his danger from set plays adds another layer of upside.

Playing at home, Francisco Calvo looks well positioned for returns. The match against Al-Ettifaq has the feel of a narrow game, and his strength in defensive situations and on set pieces makes him an appealing option.

The attacking intent shown last round by Shaquille Pinas, where he created two big chances, highlights his upside. Against Al-Riyadh, he offers more than just defensive security and could easily deliver attacking returns.

MIDFIELDERS

Al-Okhdood’s defensive struggles make this an attractive fixture for Julian Quinones. Despite not scoring last round, he managed four shots and looked lively throughout. Another opportunity like that and he likely finds the net.

Against a defensively vulnerable Al-Fateh side, Georginio Wijnaldum becomes a strong midfield option. They concede plenty of chances, and this sets up well for him to make a decisive contribution.

Having scored 32 points across the last two rounds, Salem Al-Dawsari arrives in top form. Al-Ittihad have shown weakness down the left side, exactly where he operates, which only increases his scoring potential.

There’s growing consistency in the output of Sadio Mane, with attacking returns in each of his last three matches. In a favourable fixture for Al-Nassr, further goals or assists look likely.

Biel impressed in the previous round with a goal and a big chance created, and he now faces Al-Fayha. Given their defensive record, he has every chance of being involved again in Al-Taawoun’s attack.

FORWARDS

Back on the scoresheet last time out, Cristiano Ronaldo heads into a promising clash with Al-Hazem. Their defensive vulnerabilities make this another strong opportunity for him to add to his tally.

Al-Ahli are expected to score freely, and that naturally brings Ivan Toney into focus. Facing Al-Najma, who struggle defensively, he looks primed for returns given his recent attacking form.

Against an Al-Riyadh side that concede regularly – including from penalties – Enrique stands out as a genuine goal threat this week. The matchup suits his strengths perfectly.

Although he missed a big chance in the previous round, Roger Martinez continues to get into strong scoring positions. Facing Al-Fayha, who have had issues dealing with strikers, he has every chance to convert this time.

Finally, Alexandre Lacazette comes up against an Al-Khaleej defence that has allowed forwards to score in each of their last three matches. The matchup sets up well for him to continue that trend.

CHUBBS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Edouard Mendy looks one of the safest goalkeeper picks this week. He’s nailed, plays for one of the strongest sides in the league and has a home fixture against the team sitting bottom. On paper, it doesn’t get much better.

There’s an away trip for Koen Casteels, but we’ve seen time and time again that when he keeps a clean sheet, the points tend to follow. He’s priced at a premium for a reason and continues to justify it.

Despite the minus one last week, Marcelo Grohe still appeals as a value option. With Al Shabab entering a new phase under fresh management, there’s potential for an immediate response. At his price, he’s firmly in the budget conversation.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Roger Ibanez remains one of the most reliable picks in the league. He’s secure for minutes, carries threat in both boxes and regularly picks up bonus. At home to the bottom side, the setup is ideal.

Mohammed Al-Shamat missed the previous round but is cleared to return this week. He offers genuine attacking upside from full-back and combines that with strong clean-sheet potential. A very well-rounded defensive option.

Mohamed Simakan benefits from a home fixture against Al Hazm and also stands out as a strong longer-term hold. He’s nailed, competitive aerially and capable of delivering at both ends of the pitch.

If you’re looking for something slightly different from Al Ahli, Ali Majrashi offers more open-play attacking threat than many realise. His recent suspension may have lowered ownership, but that only strengthens his appeal as a differential.

At the budget end, Muteb Al-Mufarrij provides value. He’s nailed in a solid Al Taawoun defence and has a playable fixture this week. At that price point, it’s difficult to argue.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Riyad Mahrez comes into this round off the back of a big performance and now has another home fixture. He has the quality to deliver explosive returns and could easily be considered for captaincy.

A rare blank last week doesn’t change much for Julian Quinones. He continues to operate high up the pitch and often plays effectively as a forward despite midfield classification. With a strong fixture ahead, he remains close to essential.

Few players have adapted as quickly as Joao Felix. He offers multiple routes to points and tends to attract bonus when he returns. He’s quickly become one of the most reliable attacking picks.

Since returning from AFCON, Sadio Mane has delivered in every round. For managers unable to reach Ronaldo, he provides a high-quality alternative with strong consistency.

For those shopping in the budget bracket, Khalid Al-Ghannam stands out. He has a good home fixture and appears trusted within the team setup. At his price, the upside is impressive.

FORWARDS

Up front, Ivan Toney continues to shine. He’s been one of the standout performers in the league this season and now faces a favourable home fixture. The armband is firmly in play.

It’s another strong captaincy week for Cristiano Ronaldo, who faces Al Hazm at home. With Ronaldo, the appeal is straightforward – elite consistency and relentless goal threat.

A blank last round won’t put many off Karim Benzema. The narrative writes itself this week, and in a home fixture, he has every chance to remind everyone of his class.

Among the cheaper forwards, Enrique continues to impress. As the highest-scoring budget striker this season and with penalty duties in his locker, a home fixture only enhances his appeal.

Finally, Yakou Meite has made an immediate impact since arriving at Al Damac. With Al Shabab adjusting under new management, he presents an intriguing differential option at home.