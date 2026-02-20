Bruno G, Miley, Botman: Newcastle injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

Newcastle United centre-back Sven Botman (back) looks set to return for their trip to Manchester City.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Eddie Howe suggests that this game comes too soon for Lewis Miley (dead leg/muscle) and likely Yoane Wissa (knock).

“Hopefully, good news or better news on Sven Botman. He could be in and around this game.” – Eddie Howe

“Lewis Miley, still a little bit to go, I think. “It was a dead leg, so that was factually correct, but it disturbed a bit of the muscle. Again, I don’t think he’s too far away, nothing more than a week, a couple of weeks maximum.” – Eddie Howe

“I don’t think [Wissa] will be [available tomorrow] but I don’t think he’ll be too far off maybe the Qarabağ game. “It was in training, a nasty little knock, but I think he’ll be fine.” – Eddie Howe

Fabian Schar (ankle), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Bruno Guimaraes (hamstring) and Emil Krafth (knee) all remain out for longer periods. Livramento should be the first one back in March.

“Tino is making good progress but still I don’t think we’re going to shave too much time off the early March target for him.” – Eddie Howe on Tino Livramento

Meanwhile, Joelinton (groin) was back in the Magpies’ squad for the midweek Champions League win over Qarabag.

After Anthony Gordon‘s four-goal haul in Baku, Howe was asked about the natural winger’s attributes as a central striker.