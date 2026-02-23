FPL

Opta’s new ‘ball recovery’ definition: What does it mean for FPL?

23 February 2026 81 comments
TopMarx TopMarx
The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed that Opta have updated their definition of a ball recovery – a key component of defensive contributions in Fantasy.

The new version reads: 

ball recovery

The old version: 

ball recovery

What do the changes mean?

The old version caused some confusion among Fantasy managers. When watching a match, there were occasions when managers were expecting a ball recovery to be awarded and one wasn’t forthcoming. 

In particular, the line “where the ball has been played directly to him by an opponent” led many to assume, quite understandably, that a player collecting a defensive clearance would earn a ball recovery.

Except, that’s not always the case. Opta’s new wording aims to clarify why.

The key to the new wording is “full control must be established” for possession to change from one team to the other.

Sticking with our example, while the player collecting the clearance may have controlled the ball and played a pass, thereby establishing full control, in order for a ball recovery to be awarded, the opponent must have been in possession beforehand. It might be better to think of a “ball recovery” as a “possession recovery”.

In essence, it is a team marker to denote the start and end of possession sequences. And for a team to gain possession, they must have established full control.

So, when a team plays a cross into the opposition penalty area and that cross is cleared by a defender straight back to the attacking team, there’s been no change of possession. The defending team did not gain full control therefore the player picking up the clearance is not awarded a ball recovery.

What are the implications for Fantasy?

Nothing! The rewording from Opta is purely to provide a better understanding of how they collect ball recoveries.

In that sense, the change has been made to help Fantasy managers, especially those of us who like to count our defensive contributions, so that we can know, when watching a match, what counts as a ball recovery and what doesn’t.

defensive contributions

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside. Follow them on Twitter

  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Tis better to perform a ball recovery than to count one!

  2. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Let's make full backs great again.

  3. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    This should be the final straw for a lot of people on the fence about the new 'defcon' system - changing the definition mid-season, changing points mid-gameweek, DMs making up the majority of the top 20 midfielders... it's been an absolute farce and I don't know how anyone could suggest otherwise.

    1. The Philosopher
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      We need to infiltrate the towers and start making our own systems!

    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      I think they'll either tweak the points system before next season or overhaul the pricing.

      No-one will be buying Palmer, Saka, Watkins, Ekitike, etc at 9+m when a 4.5m-5.0m def or 6.0 - 7.0m mid can deliver the same points outcome or better.

      An extra point for a goal for forwards might be a good place to start.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        I wouldn't be surprised if they binned it completely tbh - we suggested a load of tweaks to the Asst Manager chip and they just got rid of it instead.

        1. Conners
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          I wouldn't mind that tbh.

          Keep it simple and just give Defensive mids an extra CS point or something like that.

      2. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        no one would have been buying palmer saka, watkins ekitike salah last season without defcons either if they performed like this

    3. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      out of the top 8 mids for points this season, only one of the them is in the top 20 mids for defcons (rice). likes of palmer, saka, salah, forwards disappointing has made people think defcons has a bigger impact than it should have

      the best mids are pretty much the ones with the most attacking returns this season. some of them just happen to be playing Centre mids

      at the back it has added more variety among pics. remember last season everyone had the same picks. barely any differentials

    4. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Hope they dont get rid of the best thing that has happened since AM chip

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        agree. defcons have just coincided with tactical switch in the league towards less flair/ lack of genuine goal scorers

    5. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      They've just clarified and tightened the definition

      Not the points scoring

      But it does skew

      An easy fix in an extra point per goal by position

    6. Funkyav
      • 16 Years
      just now

      ive enjoyed the introduction of defcons this season. I hope its here to stay, it definitley needs tweaking though

  4. Dickie1898
    • 11 Years
    3 hours ago

    Would appreciate any thoughts here guys. 4FT, no WC, 0.0itb.

    Thinking Pedro + Enzo to Thiago + Wilson - Rolling the other 2FT.

    Raya
    Gabriel Guehi Andersen
    Bruno Mbuemo Rice Rogers Enzo
    Haaland Pedro

    (Dubravka Mane Tarkowski Chalobah)

  5. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Has anybody who runs this site noticed that the "View comment on the site" link in the comment reply email directs to an IP address (0.0.7.234) and not the actual domain?

  6. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    DC can cause some ridiculous situations like this week - Anderson getting 5 points in a game, which his team lost anyway - what's the actual worth of his contribution into the game? How you can compare it to e.g. Haaland, who got only 1 more point for getting an assist for the winning goal (he almost ended up on 5 points as well)?

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      these siutations were there before defcons too though. Salah got 13 points in the 7-2 mauling of pool at villa park during the covid season.

      fpl rewards individual performances more than collective ones. only attackers were benefitting from that before. now mids and defenders are getting some too, albiet not even at the same level

    2. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Look at yesterday as an example. A Rice mistake cost his entire back four and Raya 4 points each. That's 20 points. Yet a player he still rack up DCs after making a costly mistake or when his team gets thumped. It's not consistent.

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        hall's poor defending cost newcaslt e a goal. yet he ended up with 7 points. do we remove his goal too cuz it had no impact on the result ultimately?

        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Goals should still stand but maybe more negative points for key costly mistakes if they want a more targeted approach like they seem to with DCs

          1. Nightcrawler
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            key mistakes cost u a lot of bps so the chances of bonus are reduced. also mistakes can be subjective so deducting acutal points can be a stretch. i thought raya shd have saved the shot easily. do we deduct his points now....i think def cons just giving 2 points fr someone who has statistically done a lot over 90 mins is fair enough

            1. Jet5605
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Lack of BAPS isn't a punishment for a key costly mistake given that only three players usually end up with BAPS. Players get -2 for fortuitous OGs. Yes it's subjective but so are many other things. Ofc Raya shouldn't get points deducted for that just as keepers don't get punished for failing to save a poorly taken penalty. The shot had a lot of power and I think other GKs would also have failed to save it

      2. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Edit. Timber subbed pre 60 so he was never getting CS points regardless.
        Maybe key errors that lead to a goal should be punished like OGs

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          39 mins ago

          That's partly subjective

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        It's measuring different things

        The goal against hurts everyone but especially the back line

        Hence those with three at the back for Arsenal suffer

        Rice only got 4 points

        It was a big blank week in template points

        Not fixtures!

    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      To sum up, I'm fine with keeping DC but maybe increase points for other things, or give additional points for winning the game, etc.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        42 mins ago

        Just an extra point, per goal scored per position would remedy it.

        Or add 2 points per goal scored and 1 extra per assist.

        That would balance it out next season.

      2. Funkyav
        • 16 Years
        4 mins ago

        cant confuse points for a player's performance with points for the team result

        one of the main issues with assistant manager was the fact the game changed too much, from going from picking players to then having to pick a team.

  7. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Best Enzo replacement here under 7.5m?

    Bruno semenyo rice Enzo Anderson
    Haaland Pedro Thiago

    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Harold Wilson

      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        This. And cap gw31

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Good shout, fixtures look great too. Cheers.

  8. HODGE
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Bench 1

    A) Dalot (palace home)
    B) Timber (Chelsea home)
    C) Hill (Sunderland home)
    D) Ndiaye (Newcastle away)

    1. Cloudvalley
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        B

    2. HD7
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Have Gabriel Timber Rice and Haaland. Not Free hitting in 31 so better do Chalobah to VVD than to City defender right?

      Plan is to sell the Arsenal assets before 31 and leave Haaland on the bench

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Yeah

        Chelsea don't blank in Gw31 of course

        You have 3 FTs and whatever you have saved now, to use into Gw31.

    3. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Maybe shouldn't have done the transfers last night but eventually may hit WC. Can this hold for now?
      Timber will be gone for GW31, not sure about other moves in the upcoming weeks.

      Raya
      Gab/Timber/VVD
      BrunoF/Wirtz/HWilson/Dango
      Haaland/Ekitike/Pedro

      Dub/Enzo/Dorgu/Heaven

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        It depends if Bruno is okay tonight

        Or if Wirtz recovers...

        Which moves did you make, VVD in for an Arsenal defender?

        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          58 mins ago

          Sold Sarr and Potts for Dango and HWilson, maybe a bit random, dunno...hoping for no injuries!

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            31 mins ago

            That looks fine

            You have no Newcastle, Forest or Palace so just need your Man United players to come through tonight

            Little bench depth in Gw28

            1. Atimis
              • 9 Years
              18 mins ago

              Yeah, and also that's the only reason I kept Enzo

    4. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Is Van Dijk worth the extra over Konate? Both get similar defcon and bonus.

      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Yes

        Look at attacking returns

        Liverpool were poor tho, especially in the first half so a fair amount of luck in the clean sheet etc yesterday

    5. Cojones of Destiny
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      who’d u go without
      a. Wilson
      b. Thiago (have Dango)
      c. get both and bench one of JP/Rogers

      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Thiago

      2. SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        49 mins ago

        b

      3. I have no Wirtz
          just now

          If you still have Rogers then you have to give him this game and not bench him.

          Also, you have to judge, how much better is Wilson(TOT) than JP(ars) this week?

      4. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        2 hours ago

        Name an entire starting 11 in the current PL, with players who's surnames end with an O.

        Don't use the FPL app to cheat. Feel like there are a lot of Os right now.

        1. Nightcrawler
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          are there?

          romero and viacrio the only two keeper/def i can think of

          1. lespaul
            • 16 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Robbo left back

        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Vicario
          Porro - Romero - Yoro - Gusto
          Mbeumo - Semenyo - Caicedo - Enzo
          João Pedro - Thiago

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            41 mins ago

            You didn't include the most obvious

            Dango!!

            😉

          2. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            38 mins ago

            Is Enzo his surname though?

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              28 mins ago

              Enzo Fernández

              1. Under my Cucurella
                • 10 Years
                23 mins ago

                Exactly, so doesn't work

                1. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 14 Years
                  just now

                  Ah yeah, think you're right.

                  Gakpo, Sancho could be alternatives though I guess.

          3. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            Moisés Caicedo Corozo gets away with it!

          4. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            24 mins ago

            How does the Brazilian naming convention work? Is it like Spanish with family names etc?

            Igor Thiago Nascimento Rodrigues

        3. Bigbars
          • 15 Years
          35 mins ago

          vicario
          endo
          romero
          dango
          thiago
          gusto
          caicedo
          hirto
          sancho
          semenyo
          pedro

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            15 mins ago

            Despite his preference and on his shirt

            It's Dango Ouattara

            I was just joshing above!

            1. Bigbars
              • 15 Years
              just now

              mbuemo too

      5. jonnybhoy
        • 13 Years
        2 hours ago

        Early thoughts on GW28 transfers? Lots of options depending on how much of hits I do. Sick of some players - Sanchez, Enzo and Timber to name a few.

        Sanchez
        Gabriel Timber Munoz
        Bruno F Rice Wilson Enzo Mbuemo
        Haaland Ekitike

        Dubravka Alderete Gudmundsson Guiu

        A) Guiu and Rice to Dango and Thiago
        B) Rice, Timber and Guiu to 6.7m mid (Dango), Virgil and Thiago -4pts
        C) Rice, Timber and Guiu to 6.7m mid (Dango), Hill and Thiago -4pts
        D) Rice, Sanchez and Guiu to Dango, Petrovic and Thiago -4pts
        E) Rice, Enzo, Guiu and Timber to Writz, Dango, Thiago and 5.1m defender (O'Reilly/Hill/VDB) -8pts

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          I wouldn't personally sell Rice for a hit

          So it has to be A

          Clearly it's Rice you want to move on most

      6. Weasel51
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Who’s the best MID under 8.5 to get up until gw32 WC?

        1. lespaul
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Maybe just go Rayan

      7. Kingy109
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        I want to save as many transfers for 31 as possible so will end up keeping a Chelsea player despite the fixture run. Do I sell JP or Enzo?

        If I keep JP I won't be getting Thiago in the near future.
        Enzo would need to come down so it's the Wilson/Dango/Ryan/Tavernier price point

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Sell Enzo of course

          Keep Pedro, no issues with playing him at Arsenal if need be

        2. Chinese_person
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Keep JP

        3. Sailboats
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Sell Enzo. Jpedro has the form.

      8. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Raya Dub

        Gab Tark Hill VVD Gudm

        Semenyo Bruno Dango Mbeumo Rice

        Haaland Bowen Brobbey

        Brought VVD and Dango last night for Clyne and Wirtz. Got one FT left, 0.8 ITB.

        1. Bowen to Thiago
        2. Bowen to Raul
        3. Brobbey to Raul ( bench Bowen )
        4. Raya to Kelleher and Brobbey to Thiago ( -4 )
        5. Rice to Wilson and Brobbey to Thiago ( -4 )
        6. Roll and save FT and play Bowen

        Any thoughts? Appreciate. Leaning towards 3 since I have Dango already.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          49 mins ago

          6 or 3

          I think Raul has two decent hauls of 9 + 11 points all season

          Despite the fixture, it looks like chasing his brace. Especially as you have Brobb.

          1. JohnnyB10
            • 1 Year
            40 mins ago

            Thanks and cheers! Yeah, Raul has some nice run indeed but doesn’t play 90 min often. Brobbey is yellow flagged now. If I bring Raul next week benching headache will be huge, considering even BB, all good fixtures.

      9. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        With two moves I have this squad. 1 FT left with £1.7m itb.

        Play four at the back and bench Enzo?

        Roefs Dúbravka
        Gabriel VVD Hill Van Hecke Mukiele
        Bruno Semenyo Rice Rogers Enzo
        Haaland Ekitiké Guiu

        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          If you want to save that 1FT then yes, bench Enzo.

        2. JohnnyB10
          • 1 Year
          45 mins ago

          Maybe Enzo to Wilson/Dango/Szobo and play 3-5-2

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            39 mins ago

            Wilson was the other thought

            But I'd have four decent home fixtures for the defence (Che, WHU, Sun and Forest)

            Fulham do have Spurs who can turn up on their travels and it would give me two FTs for Gw29.

            Dango or the new guy at Bournemouth are other possibilities.

            1. JohnnyB10
              • 1 Year
              28 mins ago

              Wilson for me is still the best option. But yes, back four also look very good. Maybe the best is to roll and save FT, midweek gw is coming very soon and you never know if some injuries will suddenly pop up.

              Next week for me: Tark ( Bur H ), VVD ( Wol A), Gudm ( Sun H ), Gab ( Bri A ), Hill ( Bre H ). It will be a toss who to bench.

      11. HODGE
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        Everton Man United predictions?

        1. JohnnyB10
          • 1 Year
          40 mins ago

          I captained Bruno so I hope for the best, other than that United is the clear favorite imho.

        2. I have no Wirtz
            1 min ago

            1-2

