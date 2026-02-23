Scout Notes

­FPL notes: Saka + Lacroix injury latest, Eze + Gyokeres superb

23 February 2026 34 comments
The Gameweek 27 Scout Notes continue with Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Arsenal and Crystal Palace 1-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers, including a fitness update on Bukayo Saka (£9.8m).

SAKA FITNESS LATEST

Passed fit to start after his second-half substitution at Molineux, Saka had to be taken off again in the north London derby.

After Xavi Simons (£6.5m) inadvertently landed on him towards the end of the match, he needed medical attention before eventually hobbling off.

He was, at least, able to walk off the pitch.

Saka also appeared to be moving freely after full-time, and Mikel Arteta made no mention of the injury in his post-match presser, suggesting that it isn’t too serious.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Martin Odegaard (£7.8m) made his return as a second-half substitute, but Ben White (£5.1m) and Kai Havertz (£7.3m) missed out completely.

“With Kai [Havertz], it was too early, but Martin [Odegaard] is okay to play some minutes. With Ben [White], he had a niggle yesterday, and he couldn’t make the game.” – Mikel Arteta

Returning to Saka, he was excellent before his withdrawal.

After his run-out as a ‘10’ at Molineux, he was back on the right wing for this encounter and subsequently provided an assist. He also racked up five shots, all inside the box.

“I loved his attitude, his presence, how dominant he was in the game from the beginning. The first reaction immediately, he wants to grab the game, and he really wants to say, I’m here. And that’s what I love, he didn’t score, but he was in every action. I think he was really, really good.” – Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka

EZE + GYOKERES SUPERB

Arsenal looked like a team that wanted to prove a point on Sunday, and they caused Spurs all sorts of problems throughout.

Key to this performance were Eberechi Eze (£7.2m) and Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m).

After his heroics in the reverse fixture, Eze started in a No 10 role and bagged a brace. He’s now scored six Premier League goals this season, and five have come against Spurs.

“… he’s scored five goals in the last two games against them, which is extremely difficult to do, but I could see that he wanted to prove something. He was upset, even with me, because I didn’t play him the other day from the beginning and some of the decisions that I made. And I start to understand how we’re going to get the best out of him now.” – Mikel Arteta on Eberechi Eze

In a dominant display, Gyokeres looked really sharp, too.

His two goals on Sunday have taken him up to five in as many league matches.

“I think so. His overall play was incredible. The efficiency, the goals he scored. He was really, really good today.” – Mikel Arteta on if it was Viktor Gyokeres’ best performance for Arsenal

Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) found Gyokeres in a central position for his first strike, but was notably subbed off early, leaving the pitch on 56 minutes. The Dutchman looked a bit leggy prior to his withdrawal, but was on a yellow card, which is why Arteta replaced him with Cristhian Mosquera (£5.3m).

Elsewhere, Declan Rice (£7.6m) banked defensive contribution (DefCon) points for the fourth successive match.

TUDOR’S 3-5-2

In Igor Tudor’s first game as Spurs boss, he rolled out a 3-5-2 formation.

With Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) only fit enough for a place on the bench, Randal Kolo Muani (£6.9m) was named as the main striker, with Simons playing off him.

Simons has been Tottenham’s best player in recent weeks, but he really struggled to make an impact here, similar to Conor Gallagher (£5.4m).

And despite their back-five shape when out of possession, Spurs looked vulnerable defensively and left far too much space for Arsenal to exploit, allowing the visitors to create six big chances.

“Now in this moment, the team is full of problems. The only key is to work on the training day by day and be humble. We need to be more aggressive, we need to be more compact. These are the keys.” – Igor Tudor

The equaliser for Spurs arrived thanks to Kolo Muani after Rice had switched off at the back.

The Frenchman, who previously did very well while playing under Tudor at Juventus, had another harshly ruled out, too, but with Solanke and Richarlison (£6.3m) both on the bench, it’s hard to know exactly who will start at Fulham on Sunday.

HENDERSON HAUL, GLASNER ON LACROIX

Despite plenty of unrest from the terraces, Palace claimed their first win at Selhurst Park since November on Sunday.

With Maxence Lacroix (£5.1m) injured, Oliver Glasner’s back three was made up of Jaydee Canvot (£4.5m), Chris Richards (£4.4m) and Chadi Riad (£4.0m).

They were far too easily exposed in the first-half, however, and essentially owed their clean sheet to Dean Henderson (£5.0m), who saved Tolu Arokodare’s (£5.4m) poorly taken penalty on his way to a 16-point haul.

Further forward, it was often slow and sideways for Palace, but Yeremy Pino (£5.8m) did hit the post in the first-half, before substitute Evann Guessand (£6.2m) grabbed the late winner, finishing off Tyrick Mitchell’s (£5.0m) cut-back.

Starved of service, Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.1m) had just one shot that was blocked.

As for Lacroix, he should be back on Thursday.

“It is a minor abductor injury but he should be back on Thursday. We can’t take any risks.” – Oliver Glasner on Maxence Lacroix

Wolves, meanwhile, remain winless on the road this season.

At Selhurst Park, they looked the better side in the first-half, with Mateus Mane (£4.6m) lively and winning the penalty, but despite getting into some decent positions, they weren’t clinical enough, the story of their season.

Indeed, Wolves have scored just five goals in 14 away matches in 2025/26.

The defeat on Sunday wasn’t helped by Ladislav Krejci (£4.5m), who was sent off for two bookable offences in the space of a few minutes and will now miss Friday’s Gameweek 28 opener against Aston Villa.

  1. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    41 mins ago

    Is Rice & Chalobah > Wilson & VVD worth a hit or should I wait until next week and do it for free?

    1 FT 0 ITB

    Sánchez
    Gabriel Hill Tarkowski
    Bruno F. Semenyo WIrtz Rice
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Dubravka KDH Chalobah Reinildo

    1. sirmorbach
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      For a hit I wouldn't

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Depends if Wirtz comes through

      Otherwise Everton go to Newcastle which is tricky...

      If benching Chalabah I'd avoid the hit

      But if VVD goes big again it clearly pays back right away

      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        24 mins ago

        This! I brought VVD so I can bench Tark vs New away.

    3. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      30 mins ago

      I did the same but Enzo instead of Rice, also for a -4, so must be worth it, lol 🙂

  2. sirmorbach
    • 9 Years
    39 mins ago

    Any help here is much appreciated. Don't really know what to do.

    Raya
    Gabriel, Chalobah, Cash
    Bruno Fernandes, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Wilson
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dúbravka / Mukiele, Heaven, Guiu

    3 FT, but no money in the bank.

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Please gift me the free transfers and your Team will be fine ;).

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Chalabah to Hill

      Sell Palmer? Then get VVD perhaps?

      All depends if you want to keep Palmer.

      You don't have a bench so I'd do 2 or 3 FTs

      Perhaps swapping Heaven too, or Mukiele

    3. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Move Chalobah.

    4. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'd sell Palmer, Chalobah and maybe Heaven.

  3. Geriatric Unathletic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    34 mins ago

    Perhaps move Chalobah on - Hill?

  4. Bobby Crush
    • 11 Years
    34 mins ago

    Blank 31 no issue,

    Would you get Van Dijk or Nico OR in?

    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      In that case I would bring Nico OR.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Crush
        • 11 Years
        15 mins ago

        Thanks!

        1. JohnnyB10
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Cheers! He looks really dangerous lately and a nice differential.

  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    33 mins ago

    Which of these is better?

    A) Enzo > Szoboszlai (keep and play Timber roll 1 FT)
    B) Enzo + Timber > Wirtz + Hill

    It's gonna be one of these moves. I'd like to get Wirtz tbh but I guess I'm gonna have to just wait until Friday.

    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Both good, but wait, as you say.
      If you get news that Szobo is in midfield, that’s tempting.

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        21 mins ago

        I also have Timber > VvD as an option in #2.

        1. JohnnyB10
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          That would be a good move 🙂

        2. Bobby Crush
          • 11 Years
          16 mins ago

          That’s a good move.

        3. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          14 mins ago

          That's probably better

          But a back injury can be tricky

          Also the turnaround for Liverpool is Saturday afternoon - Tuesday night match, next week.

          So wouldn't be ideal for any twinges etc to settle

          1. JohnnyB10
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            This, back injuries are not a joke. I was all in on Wirtz, but I think that Szobo is just a better and cheaper option, plus all the set pieces and 90 min always!

    2. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      A, I think Szobo has more value and is just cheaper. Or just wait till Friday. I sold Wirtz last night for Dango, but only so I could bring VVD for Clyne.

    3. Prinzhorn
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I already did A.

  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is VVD genuinely a decent option in defense?

    Or a reaction, chasing the two hauls that non owners have now missed?

    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      I sold him for Tark in gw18. It looked like a good move until the last two gameweeks. He had some luck for sure, but LFC has a good run now so not really better options elsewhere.

    2. Sailboats
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think hes an ok option. Im buying him myself. Theres noone else at that price point, that doesnt blank in 31.

      1. JohnnyB10
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        This! He was also due for a couple of hauls, just wasn’t lucky enough to score a few headers earlier on.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yeah

          It's the attacking returns, returning that edges it

          Because Liverpool are still a dicey team

          Will be getting him in soon too

          Chalabah to Hill
          Timber to VVD for FTs

          + £1.7m I think

          1. JohnnyB10
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Yeah he’s a goal threat for sure! That’s a no brainer for me, Hill and VVD in. Frees up some cash too.

  7. dshv
    • 8 Years
    19 mins ago

    WC
    Kelleher
    Virgil Gabriel O'reilly Andersen Hill
    BrunoF Rice Wilson Semenyo Wirtz
    Haaland Tiago Kroupi

    2.5 its.. Rice to Saka?
    Something else?

    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Fixtures so so but Bryan
      Mbeumo over Wirtz or Rice?

      Will this be a BB squad?

  8. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Chalobah -> Senesi worth a hit or just start Alderete?

    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not for a hit

