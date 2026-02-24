FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 28?

24 February 2026 138 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ statistics from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Spurs' centre-halves + Wilson keep up fine goal records

Top of our table was Raul Jimenez (£6.1m) and, sure enough, he scored twice in Fulham’s win at Sunderland. A chunk of the Mexican’s minutes were predictably snatched by Rodrigo Muniz (£5.3m) but, if that hour brings a brace, no problem!

Additionally, as owners of Chelsea’s defensive assets know, Zian Flemming (£5.3m) denied the Blues a clean sheet in stoppage time.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their latest four matches, but scored no more than one goal.

 

1



The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

1

defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

138 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Viper
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Would you do;

    A. Enzo -> Dango. Start Elliot Anderson. Roll to 3Fts

    B. Rice, Enzo, Bowen -> Dango, Wilson & Ekitike (3Fts). Bench Anderson

    (Rice -> Wilson needed for Ekitike funds).

    Open Controls
    1. bigdip
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B for me

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  2. bigdip
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Start:
    A) Rice CHE (H)
    B) Rogers WOL(A)

    Open Controls
    1. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  3. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Lots of questions:

    Who to start (have Gabriel):

    A) Raya
    B) Dubravka

    Who to bench:

    1) VVD
    2) Gabriel
    3) Senesi
    4) Thiaw

    Open Controls
    1. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Why would you think to bench VVD???

      Open Controls
    2. bigdip
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Tough but id say A4

      Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not fully explained - I'm guessing on 'who to bench' is just the one single person

      Who to start
      A) Raya (chelsea played twice recently/lost both games)

      Who to bench:
      4) Thiaw

      Open Controls
    4. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      Start Raya, bench Gabriel

      Open Controls
  4. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Start Gabriel or Nunez?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Who's Nunez?

      Open Controls
      1. The Hunt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        42 mins ago

        Pedant

        Open Controls
  5. AbsolutelyNoIdea
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Any love for Konate as a cheaper route to Liverpool defense?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Nah. Go VVD imo.

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      no

      Open Controls
  6. DagheMunegu
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    A Wilson
    B Dango
    C Rayan

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      That was so lazy, I felt compelled to go look through your posts. You've not really added much to the site.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yellow card?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 14 Years
          6 mins ago

          Might even be worth a red you know.

          Open Controls
  7. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Roll, or sell one of Palmer/Pedro?

    Dubravka (Kelleher)
    Gabriel, Virgil, O'Reilly, Dalot, Hill
    BrunoF, Semenyo, Rogers
    Thiago, Haaland

    Pedro, Palmer, KDH

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      27 mins ago

      I've sold Palmer for what it's worth

      Open Controls
    2. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thats a tricky benching decision...Ars have been conceding, lookba bit shaky, Chelsea likely score and Palmer could be involved

      Open Controls
  8. Viper
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Would you start Hill or Elliot Anderson?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      26 mins ago

      Hill!

      Open Controls
  9. OffsidePenalty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    3ft.
    Whats best use of ft?
    A) Raya + Chalobah to Kelleher + VVD
    B) Gabriel to VVD. 1ft(Got alot of investment in gabriel and was looking to keep him)
    C) Chalobah + Rogers to VVD + Szoboszlai

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 16 Years
      30 mins ago

      Not a major fan of any to be honest. They all kind seem unnecessary.

      Chalobah -> VVD I get, but not sure about the way it's been funded

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      I like C out of those

      Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      c

      Open Controls
  10. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    I'm settled on this

    I think

    Chalabah to Nico O'R
    Enzo to Rayan

    +£1.4m

    Roll 1 further FT

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yup. +1 from me

      Open Controls
    2. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      NOR is still a buy?

      Open Controls
    3. Bluetiger1
      • 3 Years
      just now

      yes

      Open Controls
  11. SIMBOBIANTHEIII
      45 mins ago

      Mbappe out for tomorrow according to Spanish newspaper?

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah. Had to leave training early.

        A major doubt for tomorrow.

        Open Controls
    • CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      Bodo & Glint 1-0.

      Inter on their way out of UCL.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Aggregate 4-1 for Bodo & Glimt.

        Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      Bodo Glimt are actually good

      Open Controls
    • Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Thoughts on Timber, Enzo & Mane to Nico OR, Elliot Anderson & Thiago for -4?

      Raya
      Gabriel Timber Konsa
      Bruno Mbeumo Rogers Enzo
      Haaland Ekitike Mane

      Roefs Garner Tarkowski Alderete

      Open Controls
    • CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bodo & Glimt 2-0.

      It's all over for Inter Milan.

      Open Controls
      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Inter score, but it's not going to be enough.

        Open Controls
      2. Punned It
          1 min ago

          Brilliantly done by Bodø. Can't wait for Eliteserien fantasy to open its doors tomorrow!

          Open Controls
      3. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        Bench one:

        A) Palmer (ars)
        B) Rogers (wol)
        C) Wilson (TOT)

        Open Controls
        1. Viper
          • 16 Years
          10 mins ago

          Wow. Tough.

          Probably C based on price but looking at A in your team isn't great this week either

          Open Controls
        2. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Very reluctantly i would bench A, but it could backfire massively.

          Open Controls
      4. Viper
        • 16 Years
        12 mins ago

        I'm pretty set on doing Bowen -> Ekitike but I need to fund it. Which one looks better?

        A. Rice -> Wilson

        B. Timber -> Andersen

        Open Controls
        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
      5. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Is VVD really worth it? I am tempted to do chalobah to hill instead?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.