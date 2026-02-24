Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 28?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ statistics from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

Top of our table was Raul Jimenez (£6.1m) and, sure enough, he scored twice in Fulham’s win at Sunderland. A chunk of the Mexican’s minutes were predictably snatched by Rodrigo Muniz (£5.3m) but, if that hour brings a brace, no problem!

Additionally, as owners of Chelsea’s defensive assets know, Zian Flemming (£5.3m) denied the Blues a clean sheet in stoppage time.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their latest four matches, but scored no more than one goal.