Who is the best Liverpool attacker to buy in FPL?

Liverpool’s favourable upcoming fixtures make their players key targets for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The schedule includes home matches against West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, as well as away trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Reds are top of the ticker in that spell, with four of their next five matches against teams ranked 14th or below in the table.

But which Liverpool attackers should be prioritised for the upcoming period?

Our stats analysis is concentrated on 2026 only, so for Liverpool, Gameweek 19 onwards.

GOAL THREAT

Shots Shots in the box Big chances xG Ekitike 4.00 3.20 1.60 0.73 Salah 2.93 2.72 0.42 0.32 Wirtz 2.53 1.73 0.67 0.36 Gakpo 2.52 1.46 0.27 0.15 Szoboszlai 2.25 0.50 0.12 0.18 Mac Allister 1.67 0.70 0.14 0.15 Gravenberch 1.02 0.11 – 0.04 *per 90 mins

Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) immediately stands out, ranking first among Liverpool players for shots, shots in the box, big chances and expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes (p90) since the turn of the year.

Six of his shots in this period have been inside the six-yard box, highlighting his ability to get into dangerous goalscoring positions.

Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) are the next-best Liverpool players for goal threat.

Salah has failed to score a league goal since November, but in 2026, he’s second among teammates for shots and shots in the box p90. Just two of his attempts in this period have been Opta ‘big chances’, however, in sharp contrast to Ekitike’s nine.

And that’s been part of the problem for Liverpool and Arne Slot recently: they just aren’t getting Salah into good positions to score.

It’s a similar-ish story for Gakpo down the left flank, whereas Wirtz tends to be more involved in central areas.

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, has recorded just four shots in the box in 2026, with most of his threat from range.

ASSIST POTENTIAL