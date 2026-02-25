Members

Who is the best Liverpool attacker to buy in FPL?

25 February 2026 10 comments
Liverpool’s favourable upcoming fixtures make their players key targets for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

The schedule includes home matches against West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham, as well as away trips to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Reds are top of the ticker in that spell, with four of their next five matches against teams ranked 14th or below in the table.

But which Liverpool attackers should be prioritised for the upcoming period?

Our stats analysis is concentrated on 2026 only, so for Liverpool, Gameweek 19 onwards.

GOAL THREAT

ShotsShots in the boxBig chancesxG
Ekitike4.003.201.600.73
Salah2.932.720.420.32
Wirtz2.531.730.670.36
Gakpo2.521.460.270.15
Szoboszlai2.250.500.120.18
Mac Allister1.670.700.140.15
Gravenberch1.020.110.04
*per 90 mins

Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) immediately stands out, ranking first among Liverpool players for shots, shots in the box, big chances and expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes (p90) since the turn of the year.

Six of his shots in this period have been inside the six-yard box, highlighting his ability to get into dangerous goalscoring positions.

Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Florian Wirtz (£8.4m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) are the next-best Liverpool players for goal threat.

Salah has failed to score a league goal since November, but in 2026, he’s second among teammates for shots and shots in the box p90. Just two of his attempts in this period have been Opta ‘big chances’, however, in sharp contrast to Ekitike’s nine.

And that’s been part of the problem for Liverpool and Arne Slot recently: they just aren’t getting Salah into good positions to score.

It’s a similar-ish story for Gakpo down the left flank, whereas Wirtz tends to be more involved in central areas.

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, has recorded just four shots in the box in 2026, with most of his threat from range.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

10 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. aapoman
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    4ft and 2.2itb

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Timber Andersen
    Bruno Mbeumo Rice Enzo Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka; Tarkowski, Mane, Rodon

    Thinking about Timber + Tarkowski + Enzo -> O'Reilly + VVD + Wirtz/Wilson/Tavernier? Sound good? I like O'Reilly even if they would blank since I've got so many transfers before gw31.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Good moves. Wilson is a good choice, wirtz too.

      Open Controls
  2. Bobby Crush
    • 11 Years
    27 mins ago

    Anything you would change here?

    Raya
    Gabriel, VVD, Senesi
    Wilson, Wirtz, BrunoF, Semenyo
    Haaland, Ekitike, JPedro

    Dubs, Anderson, Mukiele, Rodon

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Do you want Thiago in ?

      Open Controls
  3. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play

    A Sanchez
    B dub

    Play
    C senesi
    D cash

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Weasel51
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B and D

      Open Controls
      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  4. Weasel51
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which ones best?

    Rice to:

    A)Wirtz
    B)Wilson
    C)Dango
    D)Rayan

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wirtz if fit
      Others are all close calls
      I did enzo to rayan

      Open Controls
  5. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Roll this lot?
    2ft & 0.2itb

    Kelleher
    Timber Gab O'Reilly Guehi
    Palmer Bruno Mbeumo Anderson
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubs Enzo Kroupi Andersen

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.