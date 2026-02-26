Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 28?

Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) dominated the captaincy conversation last week but largely left Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers disappointed after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Burnley. Mega points-hauls have proved to come by in recent weeks, following on from Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) in Gameweek 26.

So, in Gameweek 28, is it time to go back to what we know and hand Erling Haaland (£14.8m) the captaincy? Or is this a week to again look elsewhere? That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, especially with some tempting-looking fixtures elsewhere.

Popular Fantasy attackers such as Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m), Igor Thiago (£7.1m) are strong options and provide competition for Haaland ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline – as do Liverpool attackers at home to West Ham.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband.

READ MORE: Check out the FFScout Captaincy Matrix

Captaincy Poll

Haaland returns to his usual spot and currently sits atop the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Just under a third of our site users believe the Norway international is the best option for Gameweek 28, following five attacking returns in his last four matches.

Fernandes is pulling ahead of Thiago in the race for second spot. Those two are on 17% and 12% of the vote, respectively. Man United host struggling Crystal Palace, while Brentford travel to relegation-threatened Burnley. Both players rank in the top seven for overall Fantasy points so far this season.

Elsewhere, Morgan Rogers (£7.7m), Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% support.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks