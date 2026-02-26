Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 28?

26 February 2026 12 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Cole Palmer (£10.6m) and Joao Pedro (£7.7m) dominated the captaincy conversation last week but largely left Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers disappointed after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw against Burnley. Mega points-hauls have proved to come by in recent weeks, following on from Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) in Gameweek 26.

So, in Gameweek 28, is it time to go back to what we know and hand Erling Haaland (£14.8m) the captaincy? Or is this a week to again look elsewhere? That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, especially with some tempting-looking fixtures elsewhere.

Popular Fantasy attackers such as Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m), Igor Thiago (£7.1m) are strong options and provide competition for Haaland ahead of Friday’s 6.30pm GMT deadline – as do Liverpool attackers at home to West Ham.

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 28

Haaland returns to his usual spot and currently sits atop the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Just under a third of our site users believe the Norway international is the best option for Gameweek 28, following five attacking returns in his last four matches.

Fernandes is pulling ahead of Thiago in the race for second spot. Those two are on 17% and 12% of the vote, respectively. Man United host struggling Crystal Palace, while Brentford travel to relegation-threatened Burnley. Both players rank in the top seven for overall Fantasy points so far this season.

Elsewhere, Morgan Rogers (£7.7m), Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m) are the only other players to garner more than 5% support.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

  1. Henryyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    Think Tavernier starts GW28?

    1. BR510
        just now

        Yes

    2. BR510
        10 mins ago

        Bench 1:
        1. Gabriel CHE
        2. Konsa WOL
        3. Rayan SUN
        4. Hill SUN

      • g40steve
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Haaland the default cap or go differential?

        1. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          4 mins ago

          Mine this week

          1. g40steve
            • 7 Years
            just now

            Thx think Leeds could get messy

        2. Pompel
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Not the week to go differential with captain imho

      • Garfield1001
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Start one:

        Roefs (bou)
        Dubravka (BRE)

        Thanks

      • Tinfoil Deathstar
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        I'm on Arsenal triple defence. Who would you move out for Virgil? WC in 32.

        A) Timber
        B) Munoz

      • FPLMACKEM
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Raya
        Virgil, Gabriel, Chalobah,
        Enzo, Bruno, Rice, Anderson, Wilson
        Ekitike, Haaland (c)

        Dubravka, Andersen, Munoz, Guiu
        5ft 1.5 itb

        Chalobah, Enzo and Guiu to Hill, Dango and Thiago?

        Yes
        No

        Or any other suggestions welcome.

      • Essem
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Pedro to Thiago?

      • BlzE_94
        • 11 Years
        just now

        GTG?

        Kelleher
        Senesi Virgil O’Reilly
        B.Fernandes Semenyo Wirtz O.Dango
        Haaland Ekitike Thiago

        Dubravka Rogers Gabriel Diouf

