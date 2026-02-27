Rate My Team

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

27 February 2026 121 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, captaincy, chip strategy or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up.

If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article’s subject matter and talk about any other wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) topics.

Don’t forget that if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

121 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 9 Years
    41 mins ago

    RF above

    Bench 1:
    A) Tavernier (SUN H)
    B) Wilson (TOT H)
    C) Rogers (wol a)

    Open Controls
  2. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Mukiele, Wirtz out
    VVD, Szobo or Wilson? in for a -4 hit

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
    2. royals forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      Wilson

      Open Controls
  3. Yozzer
    • 8 Years
    40 mins ago

    Which move do we like the best fellas?

    A Rice to Sboz
    B Rice to Wilson
    C Enzo to Sboz
    D Enzo to Wilson
    E Lacroix to Hill

    The only issue with Enzo is it will leave me short of gw31 players unless I take a -4

    Open Controls
    1. Traction Engine Foot
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    37 mins ago

    Hi All

    Is this worth a -4

    Wirtz & Richards > Dango & VVD

    Rest of Team

    Sanchez Dubravka

    Gabriel Alderete Chalobah Sensei xxxxxxxx

    Fernandes Enzo KDH Mbuemo xxxxxxx

    Haaland Thiago DCL

    Any ideas would be appreciated

    Open Controls
    1. Yozzer
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Not for a hit. Id get VVD. Wirtz back next week possibly

      Open Controls
  5. SharkyT
    • 12 Years
    37 mins ago

    A) Roll FT & Start Hill (Bench Enzo)
    B) Enzo > Wilson (Bench Hill)
    C) Rice & Enzo > Semenyo & Wilson (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  6. Ray85
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Arsenal away though, and then has Villa/Newcastle.

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 8 Years
      just now

      In response to JP to Ekitike or Thiago for -4?

      Open Controls
  7. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    28 mins ago

    Rice to Wilson or Dango? Don't have Thiago (and can't get him this week)

    Open Controls
  8. Feed tha Sheep
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Which is better this week?

    A. Rice > Dango (bench Kropi)
    B. Save and play Kropi and bench Rice

    Open Controls
  9. Jos van der Laan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    27 mins ago

    Hi there, I could use some help!
    Don´t know what to do. I've 1ft and 0,9m in bank.

    Dubravka (Pickford)
    Gabriel, Senesi, Timber (Alderete, Kayode)
    Bruno, Wilson, Rogers, Rice, Semenyo
    Thiago, Haaland (J. Pedro)

    Should I go without any transfer? Or should I transfer Timber to VVD?
    I'm tempted to bring Rayan in for Rice, because I really liked what i've seen from the Brazilian (and Rice out because of GW31).
    Then I can do Ekitike for J. Pedro next gameweek.....

    Any thoughts? Thanks in advance!

    Open Controls
  10. Bam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Hello, any suggestions here, WC this week and £2.1 itb

    Kelleher, Dubravka
    VVD, Gabriel, Thiaw, Senesi,Rodon
    Rogers, Dango, B Fernandes, szoboszlai, Dewsbury-Hall
    Haaland, Thiago, Ekitike

    Open Controls

