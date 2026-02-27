Porro, van de Ven, Danso: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 28

The Spurs injury crisis is abating slightly, with Kevin Danso (toe) and Pedro Porro (hamstring) available again.

Speaking at Thursday’s press conference, Igor Tudor believes Micky van de Ven will shake off a finger injury to feature at Fulham.

“Yeah, [Danso and Porro are fit]. That’s right. No other issues, only small problems for Micky with his small finger but he’s okay, he will be in.” – Igor Tudor Wilson Odobert (knee), Destiny Udogie (hamstring), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Ben Davies (ankle), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain out, however.

“We hope so. In this moment, I don’t know.” – Igor Tudor on whether Dejan Kulusevski will return this season

Cristian Romero also continues to serve a four-match suspension and will not be back till Gameweek 30.