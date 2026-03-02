FPL Gameweek 29: Best clean sheet percentages

While defensive contribution (DefCon) points are a nice extra, clean sheets remain the staple of a defender’s diet in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Using Rate My Team (RMT) projections to assess probability, this article highlights the teams with the strongest chances of shutting out their opponents and the defences worth targeting in Gameweek 29.

GAMEWEEK 29 CLEAN SHEET PROJECTIONS

Note: Percentages are from our Rate My Team (RMT) points projections

SUMMARY

No side is more likely to keep a clean sheet than Everton this week. The Toffees have gone six league matches without a shutout, but Gameweek 29 hands them a major opportunity. They host newly promoted Burnley, giving them the perfect platform to return to defensive form.

Second on the graphic are Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are one of the few teams consistently delivering clean sheets right now, with three in their last five matches. A fourth could easily arrive this week as they face an out-of-form Nottingham Forest outfit.

Completing the top three heading into the new round are Liverpool. Momentum is firmly on their side, with five wins from their last six games. They also kept clean sheets in three of those fixtures, so confidence at the back will be high for their trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Arsenal sit just outside the top three, which feels unusual. The Premier League leaders have not kept a league clean sheet since early February, yet an away meeting with an inconsistent Brighton and Hove Albion offers potential for their backline to bounce back.

Leeds United are the only other side comfortably above the 30% mark. Defensively, they have looked shaky of late, failing to register a single shutout in their last six league outings. A home clash against fellow promoted side Sunderland could provide the ideal chance to steady the ship: the Mackems average 0.5 goals per game on the road.