Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 29? We’ve broken down the latest Rate My Team (RMT) projections to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN PROJECTIONS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: Data has been collected from RMT projections

SUMMARY

We can see that Erling Haaland (£14.8m) tops the projected attacking returns this week. The Norwegian missed Manchester City’s win over Leeds United last time out, so keeping a close eye on updates around his minor injury will be important. If declared fit to start, Haaland has massive upside against a fragile Nottingham Forest defence.

Liverpool assets make up the rest of the top three. Arne Slot’s side head into their clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers on the back of four straight wins. Wolves rank among the league’s worst for goals conceded, so it’s no surprise to see both Mohamed Salah (£14.0m) and Hugo Ekitike (£9.0m) feature prominently. Ekitike delivered two assists and a goal in his last outing and will attract significant fresh interest ahead of Gameweek 29.

One player who rarely features this high but earns strong projections this week is Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m). The Everton budget option has produced three attacking returns in his last four matches and looks in form. A meeting with Burnley, who continue to concede regularly, should offer opportunities for both Dewsbury-Hall and penalty-taking teammate Iliman Ndiaye (£6.2m), who also makes the list.

Two more popular FPL picks with strong potential are Brentford’s Igor Thiago (£7.1m) and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (£9.9m). Thiago faces Bournemouth, while Fernandes travels to Newcastle, who are without a clean sheet in their last 11 fixtures.

Several other players carry solid upside in Gameweek 29, including Harry Wilson (£6.0m). The Fulham midfielder registered a goal and an assist in Gameweek 28. However, he was forced off with an injury, so monitoring team news will be crucial before committing.