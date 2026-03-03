Captain Sensible

Who is the best captain for FPL Gameweek 29?

3 March 2026 55 comments
FFScout Tom FFScout Tom
Share:

The absence of Erling Haaland (£14.7m) from Man City’s matchday squad against Leeds United left many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers relying on their vice-captains in Gameweek 28.

Four of the top five ‘VCs’ delivered at least one attacking return. Hugo Ekitike (£9.1m) cashed in his impressive data with a 15-point haul, while Bruno Fernandes (£10.0m) also hauled as the most popular deputy.

So, in Gameweek 29, with Haaland currently yellow flagged, is it time to look elsewhere? That’s what we’re considering in ‘Captain Sensible’, although we aren’t blessed with a plethora of plum home fixtures elsewhere in the upcoming round of midweek fixtures.

Popular Fantasy attackers such as Fernandes, Ekitike and Igor Thiago (£7.2m) are strong options and would provide competition for even a fully fit Haaland ahead of Tuesday’s 6pm GMT deadline – as would his teammate, Antoine Semenyo (£8.2m).

In this piece, we will assess the on-site captaincy poll, analyse myriad player and team statistics, consult the Rate My Team (RMT) points projections, and settle on a top three for the armband.

Captaincy Poll

Best captain 29

Despite the bracketed caveat, Ekitike is currently ahead of Haaland atop the Fantasy Football Scout captaincy poll. Just under a quarter of our site users believe the Frenchman is the best option for Gameweek 29, following three attacking returns against West Ham.

The aforementioned Haaland is still ahead of Semenyo in the race for second spot. Those two are on 19.5% and 16.6% of the vote, respectively. Man City host struggling Nottingham Forest, who are without a win in five matches. The City duo sit 1st and 2nd in the FPL points-scoring charts this season.

Elsewhere, Thiago and Fernandes are the only other players to garner more than 5% support. Both penalty takers found the net over the weekend and returned at least one bonus point.

Player Stats – Last Six Gameweeks

price change predictions

FFScout Tom <p>Partnerships &amp; Community Manager. Previously Multimedia Manager and Deputy Social Media Manager.</p>

55 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. dansmith1985
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Want to sell Roefs so I don’t have to play Dubravka,best option?

    A)Kelleher
    B)Petrovic
    C)Darlow

    Open Controls
    1. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Why are you selling Roefs ?
      Dubravka covers his two 4 or 5 rated red fixtures until the end of the season .

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I trust neither, maybe Kelleher if set to be back

      Open Controls
      1. V-2 Schneiderlin
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Kelleher set to return according to yesterdays team news...

        Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    This’ll do kindly, thankee!

    Open Controls
  3. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    G2G (0 FT and 1.3 ITB)?

    Raya
    Gabriel - VVD - Senesi
    Bruno - Szoboslai - Wilson - Dango
    Haaland - Ekitike (c) - Pedro

    Dubravka - Rogers - Thiaw - Gudmundsson

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Depends on the Wilson news.

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    What would you do if we hear HWilson is out? Bench him and...

    1) Play Enzo, save FT
    2) Upgrade Dorgu, play 442, bench Enzo
    3) Enzo to Semenyo/Ndiaye/Iwobi/KDH

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Sell Dorgu

      Open Controls
  5. keefy59
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours ago

    Does anyone think at least one of these 4 will play this gameweek
    Haaland , O'Reilly, Rice or Wilson
    I've got bench cover for 3 of them with
    Tark ,Pedro & Chalobah

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Yes

      Haaland and potentially O'R

      Possibly Rice and Wilson too

      Could easily be 3 of the 4

      Some jeopardy tho

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Haaland most likely? Tark and Pedro are good.

      Open Controls
    3. Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Probably two, but I’m just guessing.

      Open Controls
    4. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Can’t see Rice not playing unless he’s full on injured. He’s so important

      Open Controls
    5. aapoman
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Bench looks good. I wouldn't mind selling Haaland thought if you don't have Ekitike yet. For a hit maybe I wouldn't do it

      Open Controls
    6. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      58 mins ago

      Wilson posted on social media something about 'going again on Wednesday' which suggests he should be fine.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I think it was a general

        "We go again"

        Possibly posted by a social media and team related

        So I wouldn't take it as gospel but it's a positive sign

        Open Controls
    7. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      Thanks for the advice & reassurance .
      I don't want to sell any of the injured players
      After this gameweek no PL games until next weekend .

      Open Controls
  6. chilli con kone
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Planfpl.com has Dewsbury Hall as the second highest projected points this week behind only Salah. That’s wild

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      "Behind only Salah" should tell you everything you need to know about that

      Open Controls
      1. #1 Salah Hater
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        someone at Planfpl.com has bet the mortgage on a couple of dodgy Lpool pens it seems

        Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Similar for RMT in the captian article.

      It's a combination of fixtures and previous points in the models.

      Open Controls
  7. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Tempted by Rogers -> Wilson if he's fit, but don't know who I'd bench then. Better do save?

    Roefs
    Gabriel Virgil Guehi
    Palmer Bruno(C) Semenyo(VC) KDH
    Haaland Pedro Thiago

    Dubravka Hill Rogers Chalobah
    1FT 0.2ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Rhysd007
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Yeh i wouldn't bring in HW unless 100% confirmed. Rogers first bench imo, Arsenal defense not kept many cleanies recently.

      Open Controls
    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Ha, I did that on Sunday night, not realising he was injured. Ah well, Cunha first sub, so not the end of the world if he’s out.

      Open Controls
  8. ElliotJHP
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Already on 4FT, is rolling a final time unnecessary with injuries?

    Kelleher
    Gabriel Tarkowski Timber
    KDH Semenyo Bruno Mbuemo Rice*
    Haaland* Thiago

    Dubravka Joao Pedro Esteve Clyne

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      No it's fine

      With Pedro benched

      I think that Rice is the leading points scorer away from home

      But if Haaland, Semenyo and Gab are your bench in Gw31 you could consider selling him earlier.

      Open Controls
  9. The Philosopher
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Deadline opinions please. First to 3 votes wins.

    Which looks better?

    A: Zubi -> KDH
    B: Zubi -> Taverneir
    C: Mane -> DCL
    D: Rogers + Mane -> Eikitike + KDH (-4)

    *WCing in 32

    Open Controls
    1. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      43 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Would advise against getting DCL. Nothing but pain and suffering.

      Open Controls
  10. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    New Community Article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/03/03/ffs-mini-leagues-and-community-competitions-gameweek-28-2
    The latest news from the Head-to-Head Leagues, Last Man Standing, our Live Hall of Fame and many community mini-leagues.
    And a reminder that the Last Ten mini-league starts scoring in Gameweek 29.

    Open Controls
  11. Jigger & Pony
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Play Sanchez (avl) or Sa (liv)?

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Sanchez

      Open Controls
  12. Keane There Dunne That
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    1FT and very confused what to do…
    Verbuggen
    Gabriel Timber OReilly*
    Rice* Rogers Fernandes Dango
    Ekitike Haaland* Thiago
    Subs: Dubravka Alderete Miley* Clyne*

    Not much bench cover, and lots of injuries.
    What player goes first?

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Wait for press conferences this lunch time, and take it from there.

      Open Controls
    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Anything in the bank ?

      Open Controls
  13. PogChamp
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Semenyo has hurt my rank more than any other player. I’ve stupidly not owned him all season and he’s on a massive 165 points 😮

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      I've ignored him since joining city which has not played out well

      Open Controls
      1. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Same here, but if Haaland is out I'm getting him.

        Open Controls
  14. G Banger
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Defence is:

    Gudmunsson / VVD / Gabriel / O'Reilly / Lacroix*

    Who would you get in for Lacroix (needs to play GW31 and I will WC in GW32):
    a) Konate
    b) Hill
    c) Other up to 5.7mil

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'm gonna go a bit mad and get Frimpong

      Open Controls
      1. G Banger
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        Quite like that actually, could do with a differential...

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          5 assists in 500 odd minutes of football is crazy work. Just need him to stay fit...

          Open Controls
    2. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Seeing some unconfirmed rumours that konate is out of today’s game. Keep an eye on that.

      Open Controls
  15. Super John McGinn-
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Which 2 would you bench from the below?

    A) Andersen
    B) Hill
    C) Munoz
    D) Rice
    E) Garner

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      BE

      Open Controls
    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      You should be more positive
      Which 3 would you play ?
      CDE with A maybe 1st sub

      Open Controls
  16. RogueBlood
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    3FT 0ITB what changes would you make here?

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, VVD, Guehi, Senesi
    Semenyo, Fernandes, Rice, Mbeumo, Enzo
    Haaland

    Verbruggen, Sesko, Andersen, Mane

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      just now

      gtg, and surely start Szeko with his form?

      Open Controls
  17. Manani
    • 14 Years
    47 mins ago

    A. hope Rice & Wilson & Haaland plays
    B. Wirtz > Szobo/Tavenir

    Open Controls
  18. Gowiththeflow
    • 7 Years
    37 mins ago

    Bench one out of these 5:

    a) VVD
    b) Gabriel
    c) Guéhi
    d) Dewsbury-Hall
    e) Tarkowsky

    Open Controls
    1. Royal5
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Are you considering benching Van Dijk against the worst team in the league?

      Open Controls
      1. Gowiththeflow
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Fair point, but my gut feeling says Wolves will score…

        Open Controls
    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Reluctantly, I'd bench Tark.

      Burnley have scored 7 in their last 3 games against strong opposition.

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.