It’s time for our Fantasy Bundesliga Matchday 25 team reveals, as our experts showcase the best picks, top differentials, and smart plays for the week ahead.
@Big4FPL
NOTES
- A disappointing week leaves me sitting 322nd overall and 77th in the Second Chance League.
- At this stage of the season, budget no longer feels like a constraint. With most managers now able to afford the key premium options, a fairly clear template has started to emerge. Because of that, my only move this week is a goalkeeper change, bringing Diant Ramaj back into the squad.
- The star players for the round will be Harry Kane, Michael Olise, and Álejandro Grimaldo.
@MeijersDavid
NOTES
- Goalkeepers: Nicolas & Kamil Grabara – After using two transfers last week to bring in new goalkeepers for the long term, I’m happy to stick with both for now. Nicolas faces FC Bayern München, which should at least give him plenty of opportunities to rack up save points. Meanwhile, Grabara impressed last week and currently sits second behind Nicolas for total saves this season.
- Defenders: Álejandro Grimaldo, David Raum, Edmond Tapsoba, Vladimír Coufal & Ozan Kabak – The Bayer Leverkusen pair of Grimaldo and Tapsoba, along with the TSG Hoffenheim defenders Coufal and Kabak, have all delivered excellent performances recently. With favourable fixtures ahead, there’s little reason to move them on. Raum also remains a hold, particularly with a promising home fixture against FC Augsburg, despite a couple of quieter outings over the last two weeks. If a defensive change does happen, Nico Schlotterbeck and Nathaniel Brown are the main names on the radar.
- Midfielders: Michael Olise, Alexis Claude-Maurice, Romano Schmid, Aleix García & Christoph Baumgartner – There probably won’t be many changes in midfield, if any. The only player under consideration for a move is Claude-Maurice. His strong run of fixtures since the winter break is now coming to an end, with the schedule becoming much tougher from here. However, with Nadiem Amiri sidelined for a couple of weeks, finding the right replacement hasn’t been easy, so Claude-Maurice may get one more week. If a transfer is made, the main options being considered are Brajan Gruda, Jens Stage, or Wouter Burger.
- Forwards: Harry Kane, Luis Díaz & Yan Diomande – It might be a bit predictable, but the front line is unlikely to change again this week. Ignoring Andrej Kramarić turned out to be the right call, with Díaz outscoring him by a significant margin. If a change were to happen, Deniz Undav would be the most likely addition, as he continues to find the net consistently.
@EnesGnerDoan23
NOTES
- The differential approach worked reasonably well last week. While most managers went with a 4-4-2, I opted for a 3-4-3. In hindsight, a 4-3-3 may have been the better setup.
- There were plenty of rotations and blanks across the league, particularly in the TSG Hoffenheim match. It was a frustrating round for many managers. However, with a strong fixture against 1. FC Heidenheim coming up, I’m happy to keep all three of my Hoffenheim players for this week.
- A few players could still end up on the bench depending on team news. Álejandro Grimaldo has played the full 90 minutes in each of the last five matches, so fatigue or rotation is always a possibility. Maximilian Mittelstädt may also start, but his side have a European fixture coming up which could affect minutes. Aleix García is another player I’m watching after playing midweek against Hamburger SV.
- The rest of the team should stay the same. I’m considering bringing in Joshua Kimmich as a third FC Bayern München player. I may also bring back Nico Schlotterbeck for either Grimaldo or Mittelstädt. Final transfers will depend on team news closer to the deadline.
- Results have been a bit inconsistent lately and I’ve struggled to maintain momentum in the rankings. Still, there is plenty of time to climb. One good week can change everything. Don’t let a bad round ruin your confidence. Good luck everyone.
@FPL2137
NOTES
- The outfield players remain unchanged for now. My only moves have been the two goalkeeper transfers, both aimed at targeting save potential.
- At the moment, Wouter Burger and Leopold Querfeld look like the weakest links in the squad, so it remains to be seen if they survive until the deadline.
- The defender star is still up for grabs and will likely be decided closer to kick-off.